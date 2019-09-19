Who is Mercury Prize 2019 nominee Slowthai?

Find out more about the Northampton rapper, who's one of the acts tipped to win the prestigious Mercury Prize 2019 with his Nothing Great About Britain album.

Slowthai is among the acts who has been recognised with a prestigious Mercury Prize nomination.

The rapper is up for the prestigious award for his Nothing Great About Britain album this year, alongside the likes of Foals who have been nominated for Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and The 1975 who have received a nod for A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

Find out everything you need to know about slowthai here...

Who is slowthai?

Slowthai - whose name is characterised with a small 's' is an English rapper and grime star.

What is slowthai's real name?

Slowthai's real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton.

Where is slowthai from?

Slowthai is from Northampton and is of mixed Bajan and Irish descent.

Why is he called slowthai?

The rapper's moniker came from his nickname at school, Slow Ty, which referred to his speech impediment which caused him to speak slowly and with a drawl.

How old is slowthai?

The hip-hop and grime star was born on 18 December 1994, so is 24 at the time of writing this article.

What has slowthai released so far and where has he performed?

The UK rapper, who is known for his politically-charged lyrics, released his debut studio album Nothing Great About Britain in May 2019.

The record includes the single Inglorious, which features the Mercury Prize-winning grime rapper Skeptka.

Watch the video for Inglorious below:

The rapper has also supported the likes of Slaves on tour and just played a set at the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury 2019.

How did Liam Gallagher come across slowthai?

According to the NME, Gallagher was first introduced to the rapper by his son Gene, and he think he has a bit of a punk vibe.

The Shockwave singer told Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1: “I’ve seen slowthai on Soccer AM and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him."

Gallagher recently revealed that slowthai will no longer be supporting him on his UK tour dates.

Taking to Twitter the former Oasis rocker wrote: "Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x"

It appears that slowthai has chosen to embark on a US tour instead, which starts the month before he was due to support the Manchester legend.

Where can you see slowthai live?

Slowthai has been confirmed as one of the performers at tonight's Mercury Prize awards ceremony.

He'll be alongside fellow nominated artists Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Dave, IDLES, Cassie Kinoshi, SEED Ensemble who have all been confirmed to perform at the show on the 19 September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Listen to slowthai's album here:

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher announces European tour dates for 2020

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reveals son Gene was expelled from school

Watch Foals reveal who they wanted to win the Mercury Prize: