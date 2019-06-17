Liam Gallagher's son Gene was expelled from school and worked on a building site

The former Oasis frontman has taken part in an interview with his children, where they discuss everything from their aspirations to their dad's music.

Liam Gallagher has revealed that one of his sons was expelled from school.

The former Oasis singer singer took part in an interview with his children for The Sunday Times, where he claimed that 17-year-old Gene - who he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Appleton - was asked to leave the "most laid-back school in the world".

Asked by the newspaper why he was expelled, Gene said: "Nothing to be proud of."

But he was soon interrupted by the Shockwave singer who quipped: "Oh, it is! King Alfred is the most laid-back school in the world."

According the the outlet, Gene found work on a building site - much to the amusement of his dad and older brother Lennon, 19.

Lennon - whose mother is Liam's first wife Patsy Kensit - said: "It was for a week," to which Liam added: "It was a couple of days, weren't it? It wasn't even a week!"

Gene has used his free time to not only support his dad on his live dates so far, but was seen backstage at The Mighty Hoopla, where his mother performed as part of All Saints.

See our image of the teenage Gallagher below:

Gene Gallagher smokes backstage at The Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park. Picture: Radio X

Liam - who also shares Molly, 21, with Lisa Moorish and Gemma, six, with Liza Ghorbani - admitted his kids aren't big fans of his music and would rather be "getting off their heads" backstage.

He admitted: "I don't think they're big fans of Oasis. I mean, they come to my gigs, but you can see they're just going, like [yawning], 'He's doing Wonderwall, that's got to be near the end.'

"Or you look round for them and none of them are there -- not even Debbie. They're all backstage, getting off their heads."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is preparing to release his forthcoming solo album Why Me? Why Not.

From it comes the lead single Shockwave, which he shared the official video for last week.

The album is released on 20 September in a number of different formats, including a "Collector's Edition" with coloured, etched vinyl, art prints, a poster and a hardback book.

“I’m buzzing,” says Gallagher about the release. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

The rocker also confirmed the new album includes a track about his formerly estranged daughter Molly.

"...There’s one that I’ve done for my daughter Molly called Now That I’ve Found You," he told Chris Moyles.

"Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it’s got a ‘now that you’re in my life’ kinda vibe. It’s cool. It’s nice."

