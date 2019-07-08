Liam Gallagher announces new tour dates for February 2020

After plotting tour dates this November, the former Oasis frontman has now added European gigs which take place across February 2020. Find out how to buy tickets.

Liam Gallagher has announced his first tour dates for 2020.

The former Oasis frontman, who played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019 and is on the cusp of releasing his second solo album, as revealed European dates for February next year.

The Shockwave singer previously announced dates for across the UK at the end of the year, but has now revealed where fans can see at the likes of Spektrum in Oslo, Norway and Zenith in Paris, France.

Fans have until midday tomorrow (9 July) BST to pre-order Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album in order to get tickets in the pre-sale, which starts on Wednesday 10 July from 9am BST.

See Liam Gallagher's February 2020 European tour dates below:

1 February - Spektrum - Oslo, Norway

2 February -Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

4 February - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

5 February - Sporthalle Hamburg - Hamburg, Germany

7 February - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

8 February - Forest National- Brussels, Belgium

10 February - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

11 February - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

13 February - Tonhalle - Munich, Germany

15 February - Palazzo Dello Sport - Roma, Italy

16 February -Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

18 February - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

21 February -Zenith - Paris, France

See Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK tour dates below:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena

Liam Gallagher announces UK tour dates for November 2019. Picture: Press

Watch Liam Gallagher play Shockwave at his Cork gig: