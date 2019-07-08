Liam Gallagher announces new tour dates for February 2020
8 July 2019, 15:34 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 15:37
After plotting tour dates this November, the former Oasis frontman has now added European gigs which take place across February 2020. Find out how to buy tickets.
Liam Gallagher has announced his first tour dates for 2020.
The former Oasis frontman, who played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019 and is on the cusp of releasing his second solo album, as revealed European dates for February next year.
The Shockwave singer previously announced dates for across the UK at the end of the year, but has now revealed where fans can see at the likes of Spektrum in Oslo, Norway and Zenith in Paris, France.
Fans have until midday tomorrow (9 July) BST to pre-order Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album in order to get tickets in the pre-sale, which starts on Wednesday 10 July from 9am BST.
Pre-order Why Me? Why Not
See Liam Gallagher's February 2020 European tour dates below:
1 February - Spektrum - Oslo, Norway
2 February -Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
4 February - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark
5 February - Sporthalle Hamburg - Hamburg, Germany
7 February - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
8 February - Forest National- Brussels, Belgium
10 February - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
11 February - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
13 February - Tonhalle - Munich, Germany
15 February - Palazzo Dello Sport - Roma, Italy
16 February -Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
18 February - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
21 February -Zenith - Paris, France
See Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK tour dates below:
11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12 November - Birmingham, Arena
14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena
21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
24 November - Dublin, 3Arena
26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 November - London, O2 Arena
Watch Liam Gallagher play Shockwave at his Cork gig: