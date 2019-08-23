Slowthai pulls out of supporting Liam Gallagher on 2019 UK tour dates

Slowthai and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press & Press

The former Oasis frontman has revealed that the UK rapper will no longer open for him on the UK leg of his tour, but he still loves him.

Slowthai has pulled out of supporting Liam Gallagher on his 2019 tour.

The UK rapper was due to open for the former Oasis frontman on the UK leg of his dates this year, but will no longer be taking up the coveted slot.

Taking to Twitter, Gallagher revealed: "Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x"

See his tweet here:

Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted

I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 23, 2019

It's not 100% clear why slowthai - whose real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton - has chosen to pull out from the tour, but it may be to do with the fact he's embarking on US tour dates the month before.

Gallagher fans have already begun suggesting Richard Ashcroft or Aussie trio DMA's could stand in.

The Northampton grime star previously had a message for naysayers, who didn't want to see him support the Manchester legend.

"I'm ready to just get on it," he told Sky News about the gig.

"We're going to hit it. I'm going to show all these people who want to hear Bittersweet Symphony who I am," he laughed. "They're going to know who I am."

Slowthai may not be supporting the Wall Of Glass singe any more, but he has been recognised with a Mercury nod this year.

The rapper is up for the prestigious award for his Nothing Great About Britain album, alongside the likes of Foals who have been nominated for their Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 album and The 1975's with their A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED