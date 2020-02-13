Slowthai apologises to Katherine Ryan for "shameful actions" at NME awards, comedian responds

Slowthai and Katherine Ryan attend NME Awards 2020 - Inside Ceremony. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The grime star hit the headlines after his lewd behaviour towards the comedian at last night's NME awards, where he received the hero of the year gong.

Slowthai has issued an apology to Katherine Ryan for his behaviour at the 2020 NME Awards.

The Nothing Great About Britain rapper attended the awards ceremony last night (12 February), to receive his award for Hero of the Year at the show which was co-hosted by the comedian.

The grime star, however, caused a stir when he started behaving lewdly towards Ryan, before getting into an altercation with members of the crowd.

Watch a clip of the incident here:

How many men look up to #Slowthai?



How many see this behaviour as cool?



Now realise how many of his fans might carry out this behaviour on women?



2/3 pic.twitter.com/x3YPBI3D20 — David Challen (@David_Challen) February 13, 2020

Slowthai has since taken to Twitter to apologise to the host, in a set of tweets that began: ".@nme please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero. (1/2)".

The Mercury Prize-nominated artist - whose real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton - added: "(2/2) katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time i’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. to any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, i am sorry. i promise to do better. let’s talk here."

Katherine Ryan responded to his tweets, writing: "I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album! I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly. Everything will be better tomorrow. Xx"

See their tweets here:

.@nme please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero. (1/2) — tyron. (@slowthai) February 13, 2020

I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album! I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly. Everything will be better tomorrow. Xx — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 13, 2020

Earlier this morning, Katherine Ryan took to Twitter to write: "He didn’t make me uncomfortable. This is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC - not a woman - a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it. Tonight was fun! "

Tonight was fun! ❤️ https://t.co/BBMPZpIvhy — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 13, 2020

