Chris Moyles on his Bushtucker Trial performance: "I'm really sorry"

The Radio X presenter was up for the Boiling Point challenge... and had some disappointing news to take back to camp.

Chris Moyles has taken part in another Bushtucker Trial on the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here... and notched up a disappointing one star.

The Radio X presenter was so crestfallen by his performance in the challenge called "Boiling Point", that he said: "I’m going to be honest with you, it all went t**s up. It’s really not good news and I’m really sorry."

Chris Moyles takes on the Boiling Point challenge. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Having learned he’d be taking on the challenge, Chris spoke of his nerves and admitted: “As much as all the campmates go, ‘Just try your best it will be fine, don’t worry about it’, underneath it, they’re going, ‘Come back with at least more than yesterday!’”

The previous day's challenge has seen Chris, Boy George and Babatúndé Aléshé collect a mere three stars out of a potential 11.

Chris said: "I would love to come back with 11, but I don’t know what it is, so I don’t know how brave I’m going to be. I’ll try my best.”

The task involved the star entering a room with four spanners, that were used to release the 11 stars hidden around the location.

Having retrieved the spanners and making his way into a watery section of the pipe, Chris said to himself: “Don’t panic… I’m really sorry, I’m really sorry. God I’m panicking I won’t be able to breathe on the other side.”

As presenter Declan Donnelly tried to advise him on where to go next, Chris yelled: “I got it, I know!”

Co-presenter Ant McPartlin laughed: “There’s no need for anger. You’re getting angry with the wrong people here.”

Having collected two stars, Chris put the spanners in his star bag to move to another section. However, Chris revealed: “This is going to be the worst trial you’ve ever had... I’ve lost my spanners!”

As time started to run out Ant said: “You’re going to have to go back and look for them, you haven’t got long left now..."

When the klaxon sounded and Chris left the boiler room, Ant asked: “Chris, what happened?”

The Radio X presenter said: “I’m going to be honest with you, it all went t**s up. Couldn’t even get through the membrane, this is pathetic.”

He then confessed: “I’ve lost a star..."

With only stars left in the bag being counted, this left with a single star at the end of the trial, equating to one meal for camp.

Chris said: “I can’t go back to camp. "They’ll all say really nice things and every single one of them will be lying... I think I’m going to go back and tell them I got none.”

Dec laughed: “And then one is a nice surprise? That’s really clutching at straws.”

Returning to camp Chris told the other celebrities: “It’s really not good news and I’m really sorry. This is so awkward. I didn’t and I’m not joking, I got one star.

"To make it worse I got two and it fell out of my bag.”

TV presenter Charlene White said in the Bush Telegraph room later: “He’s just crestfallen, you can see in his little face.”

Boy George added in the Bush Telegraph: “I wanted him to come back with more for him, not for me. I thought it would be good for his self-esteem.

The campmates received a small bag of food later in the evening, containing bony fish and a single mushroom for vegetarian Boy George.

Chris Moyles plays Down To The Wire. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

On the same episode, Chris, Babatúndé and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver took on another challenged, Down To The Wire, which was part of a competition in which the prize was a day at the beach.

This asked campmates to try and complete a ‘buzz wire game’ by working a metal handle along a wire track before a deadline - without touching the wire. If they did, their colleagues would get an electric shock.

Sue was the only one of the three who completed the task and opted to give Hollyoaks star Owen Warner an extra chance of winning the trip. As Babatúndé said: “He's the hungriest guy in our camp.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here continues on ITV1 on Thursday 17th November at 9pm.