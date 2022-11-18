Charlene White is the first to leave I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

18 November 2022, 22:37 | Updated: 18 November 2022, 22:42

Charlene White was the first celebrity to be voted out of camp
Charlene White was the first celebrity to be voted out of camp. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The Loose Women star and journalist left the Australian camp at the end of Friday's episode.

Charlene White has been the first star to be voted off the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The ITV journalist, broadcaster and anchor of Loose Women said: "It's been a journey, to use that ridiculous American phrase."

White began the series by taking on a gruelling height challenge at the top of an Australian skyscraper with new campmates Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott.

Charlene White takes on the terrifying Ledge challenge in the first episode
Charlene White takes on the terrifying Ledge challenge in the first episode. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

However, the presenter came into conflict with singer Boy George over cooking in the camp, and frequently grilled MP Matt Hancock over his reasons for appearing on the programme, saying: "I may be in the jungle, but journalism's my first job."

She refused to sleep in a comfortable RV as deputy to Hancock's Camp Leader, explaining that she needed to remain impartial as a journalist and didn't want that compromised by "sharing a room" with the controversial politician, who was Health Secretary during the COVID pandemic.

In her final episode, White - alongside Boy George - took on a challenge called Watery Grave, which involved collecting stars in an underground box that rapidly filled with water. However, the ordeal was too much for Charlene, who used her get out phrase to abort the task: "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!"

Charlene White attempts the Watery Grave challenge
Charlene White attempts the Watery Grave challenge. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The reality TV show made a triumphant return to ITV at the beginning of November, with the show returning to Australia for the first time in three years and Radio X DJ Chris Moyles joining the campmates.

Babatúndé Aléshé and Chris Moyles take on the Dingo Dollars challenge in tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity
Babatúndé Aléshé and Chris Moyles take on the Dingo Dollars challenge in tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Moyles has been joined by MP Matt Hancock, Culture Club frontman Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, former England Rugby Plaer Mike Tindall, England Lioness Jill Scott, and comedians Seann Walsh and Babatúndé Aléshé.

