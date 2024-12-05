Myles Smith named winner of BRITs 2025 Rising Star award

Myles Smith has been crowned the winner of the 2025 BRITs Rising Star. Picture: John Marshall/JMEnternational

The Luton singer-songwriter has won the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2025 have crowned Myles Smith as its Rising Star.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter beat out stiff competition from neo-soul singer Elmiene and Good Neighbours duo Oli Fox and Scott Verill to be given the prestigious honour this year, which predicts the next British talent each year.

Smith said of the achievement: "Winning the BRIT award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment. Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible. I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come—thank you for being part of this journey.”

Smith joins a long list of BRITs Rising Star (formerly Critic's Choice) winners, such as Adele, Florence + The Machine, James Bay, Sam Fender and last year's recipients The Last Dinner Party.

Myles Smith (right) was shortlisted alongside Elmiene and Good Neighbours this year. Picture: Press

Read more:

Myles Smith's musical journey began at age nine, when he was given his first guitar - a gift from his mum. Soon after, the Luton native began performing on the local open-mic circuit from the age of 12, at pubs and Irish bars.

In 2020, Myles began uploading songs to TikTok and in 2022, he went viral with his version of the Neighbourhood’s Sweater Weather his take on Amber Run’s I Found.

After releasing his own songs, including Solo and My Home, Smith signed to Sony's RCA label in 2023.

Myles Smith - Solo (Official Music Video)

The The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music journalists from the national press, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers - those working with new rising talent on a regular basis. The award is open to British artists who, as of 31st October 2024, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing in the Official Singles Chart.

Last year's winners were The Last Dinner Party, who went on to perform at the awards ceremony this year.

Also among those to receive the award were Emeli Sandé, Tom Odell, Rag 'n' Bone Man, James Bay, Jack Garratt, Celeste and Holly Humberstone.

The Last Dinner Party won the Rising Star Award in 2024. Picture: Press

See the previous BRIT Awards Rising Star (formerly Critics’ Choice) winners below:

2008 Adele (Duffy, Foals)

2009 Florence + The Machine (Little Boots, White Lies)

2010 Ellie Goulding (Delphic, Marina and the Diamonds)

2011 Jessie J (James Blake, The Vaccines)

2012 Emeli Sandé (Michael Kiwanuka, Maverick Sabre)

2013 Tom Odell (AlunaGeorge, Laura Mvula)

2014 Sam Smith (Ella Eyre, Chlöe Howl)

2015 James Bay (George The Poet, Years & Years)

2016 Jack Garratt (Izzy Bizu, Frances)

2017 Rag ’n’ Bone Man (Anne Marie, Dua Lipa)

2018 Jorja Smith (Stefflon Don, Mabel)

2019 Sam Fender (Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia)

2020 Celeste (Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes)

2021 Griff (Pa Salieu, Rina Sawayama)

2022 Holly Humberstone (Bree Runway, Lola Young)

2023 FLO (Holly Humberstone, Nia Archives)

2024 The Last Dinner Party (Caity Baser,Sekou)

2025 Myles Smith

Good Neighbours talk Home single and Damon Albarn

Read more: