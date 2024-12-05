Myles Smith named winner of BRITs 2025 Rising Star award

On Air Now
The Luton singer-songwriter has won the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.
The BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2025 have crowned Myles Smith as its Rising Star.
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter beat out stiff competition from neo-soul singer Elmiene and Good Neighbours duo Oli Fox and Scott Verill to be given the prestigious honour this year, which predicts the next British talent each year.
Smith said of the achievement: "Winning the BRIT award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment. Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible. I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come—thank you for being part of this journey.”
Smith joins a long list of BRITs Rising Star (formerly Critic's Choice) winners, such as Adele, Florence + The Machine, James Bay, Sam Fender and last year's recipients The Last Dinner Party.
Myles Smith's musical journey began at age nine, when he was given his first guitar - a gift from his mum. Soon after, the Luton native began performing on the local open-mic circuit from the age of 12, at pubs and Irish bars.
In 2020, Myles began uploading songs to TikTok and in 2022, he went viral with his version of the Neighbourhood’s Sweater Weather his take on Amber Run’s I Found.
After releasing his own songs, including Solo and My Home, Smith signed to Sony's RCA label in 2023.
The The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music journalists from the national press, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers - those working with new rising talent on a regular basis. The award is open to British artists who, as of 31st October 2024, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing in the Official Singles Chart.
Last year's winners were The Last Dinner Party, who went on to perform at the awards ceremony this year.
Also among those to receive the award were Emeli Sandé, Tom Odell, Rag 'n' Bone Man, James Bay, Jack Garratt, Celeste and Holly Humberstone.
