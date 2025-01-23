Sam Fender, Last Dinner Party & The Cure lead BRIT Awards nominations
23 January 2025, 18:25 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 18:50
Robert Smith and receive their first nominations in over 30 years, while The Beatles battle it out with Charli XCX and Coldplay for Song of The Year.
The BRIT Awards 2025 nominations have been announced, with multiple nominations for Sam Fender, Beabadoobee and The Last Dinner Party.
The Cure, who returned last year with their first album in 16 years Songs Of A Lost World, have received three nominations: Mastercard Album of the Year, Alternative / Rock Act and Group Of The Year
In the latter category, Robert Smith and co will battle against The Last Dinner Party, Ezra Collective, Coldplay and Bring Me The Horizon.
The Last Dinner Party have received three further nominations, including Mastercard Album Of The Year, for their debut Prelude To Ecstasy.
The Beatles have had their first BRIT nomination since the very first ceremony in 1977, for their "final" single, Now And Then, which was put together from a demo by the late John Lennon.
BRITs 2025 Rising Star winner Myles Smith has been nominated for three more awards: Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Pop Act, which will be chosen by listeners to Capital.
Other British artists up for multiple awards this year include Beabadoobee, Chase & Status, Fred again.., Nia Archives, Michael Kiwanuka, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Fender. International nominees include Linkin Park, Hozier, Fontaines D.C., Confidence Man and Amyl & The Sniffers.
The winners of the five genre awards - Alternative/Rock Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop Act and R&B Act, will be determined by a public vote exclusively through WhatsApp, which will open on Friday 31st January at 12 midday and close on Friday 14th February at 6pm.
Further information on the vote can be found at brits.co.uk/vote.
The winners will be announced during the live show on Saturday 1st March at the O2 arena, broadcast on ITV1 and hosted by Jack Whitehall. This year, the award has been designed by artist Gabriel Moses.
BRITs Rising Star
- Myles Smith (winner)
Mastercard Album Of The Year
- Charli XCX - BRAT
- The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy
Artist Of The Year
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group of The Year
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Best New Artist
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Song Of The Year with Mastercard - Promoted by Capital
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
- KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Someday
International Artist Of The Year
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Group Of The Year
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
International Song Of The Year
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
- Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Alternative/Rock Act
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - Promoted by Capital XTRA
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Dance Act
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Pop Act - promoted by Capital
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Jade
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
R&B Act
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye