Sam Fender, Last Dinner Party & The Cure lead BRIT Awards nominations

BRIT Award 2025 nominees: The Last Dinner Party, Sam Fender, Beabadoobee and Robert Smith of The Cure. Picture: Press

Robert Smith and receive their first nominations in over 30 years, while The Beatles battle it out with Charli XCX and Coldplay for Song of The Year.

The BRIT Awards 2025 nominations have been announced, with multiple nominations for Sam Fender, Beabadoobee and The Last Dinner Party.

The Cure, who returned last year with their first album in 16 years Songs Of A Lost World, have received three nominations: Mastercard Album of the Year, Alternative / Rock Act and Group Of The Year

In the latter category, Robert Smith and co will battle against The Last Dinner Party, Ezra Collective, Coldplay and Bring Me The Horizon.

The Last Dinner Party have received three further nominations, including Mastercard Album Of The Year, for their debut Prelude To Ecstasy.

The Beatles have had their first BRIT nomination since the very first ceremony in 1977, for their "final" single, Now And Then, which was put together from a demo by the late John Lennon.

BRITs 2025 Rising Star winner Myles Smith has been nominated for three more awards: Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Pop Act, which will be chosen by listeners to Capital.

The Beatles have been nominated for a BRIT Award for the first time since 1977! Picture: Press

Other British artists up for multiple awards this year include Beabadoobee, Chase & Status, Fred again.., Nia Archives, Michael Kiwanuka, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Fender. International nominees include Linkin Park, Hozier, Fontaines D.C., Confidence Man and Amyl & The Sniffers.

The winners of the five genre awards - Alternative/Rock Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop Act and R&B Act, will be determined by a public vote exclusively through WhatsApp, which will open on Friday 31st January at 12 midday and close on Friday 14th February at 6pm.

The winners will be announced during the live show on Saturday 1st March at the O2 arena, broadcast on ITV1 and hosted by Jack Whitehall. This year, the award has been designed by artist Gabriel Moses.

Myles Smith won this year's Rising Star award. Picture: Press

BRITs Rising Star

Myles Smith (winner)

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Charli XCX - BRAT

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Artist Of The Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of The Year

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

The Cure have been nominated for Mastercard Album Of The Year at the 2025 BRITs. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Song Of The Year with Mastercard - Promoted by Capital

Artemas - i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles - Now And Then

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND

Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess

Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa - Training Season

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi

JADE - Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Someday

International Artist Of The Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Fontaines D.C. are up for International Group Of The Year. Picture: Theo Cottle/Press

International Group Of The Year

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International Song Of The Year

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Djo - End of Beginning

Eminem - Houdini

Hozier - Too Sweet

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Alternative/Rock Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - Promoted by Capital XTRA

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Pop Act - promoted by Capital

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Jade

Lola Young

Myles Smith

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Producer Of The Year - to be announced

Songwriter Of The Year - to be announced