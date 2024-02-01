How to vote for The BRITs 2024 Alternative/Rock Act
1 February 2024, 12:04 | Updated: 1 February 2024, 12:27
Here's how you can cast your vote for the Alternative/Rock act at the 2024 BRIT Awards.
Listen to this article
Nominations for The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard were announced earlier this month and now fans have the opportunity to vote in the genre categories, including Alternative/Rock Act, which is promoted by Radio X.
This year sees Blur, Bring Me The Horizon, The Rolling Stones, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes go head-to-head in the category, with the winner announced on awards night on Saturday 2nd March 2024.
The winner will be determined by a public vote on Instagram, which opens from Thursday 1st February from 12pm until Thursday 15th February at 6pm.
Find out how you can vote for your favourite act below:
Method 1:
Head to the BRITs page on Instagram (@BRITs), and comment on the category Reel of your choice, or the pinned carousel post with your artist specific #.
This action will count for one vote and users can only do this once for each artist, per category, per day.
Method 2:
Users can also register a vote by creating a Reel on Instagram. Users must include, in the caption, an @BRITs tag, and the artist specific #.
This action will count for five votes, and users can only do this once for each artist, per category, per day. The profile of the user creating the Reel must be public in order for the vote to be counted.
Remind yourself of the nominations for The BRIT Awards 2024 ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT (promoted by Radio X):
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Visit www.brits.co.uk/vote for the full information and read the full Terms & Conditions here.
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024 at The O2 London and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.
