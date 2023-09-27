BRIT Awards 2024: date, nominees, performers, start time & how to watch

BRIT Awards 2024 date announced. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards have announced the date of their ceremony. Find out what you know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard have confirmed dates of its live awards ceremony.

After a successful move to the weekend for the first time in 2023, the prestigious awards will return to the weekend again next year - this time taking place on 2nd March 2024.

Find out everything we know about the BRIT Awards 2024 ceremony so far including its start date, nominees, host and how to watch.

When is the BRIT Awards 2024?

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024 at The O2 London. It will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

What are the 2023 BRIT Awards nominations?

The nominees for the BRIT Awards 2024 are yet to be announced, but last year saw the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Harry Styles, Wet Leg and The 1975 receive a nod.

Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 received BRIT nominations in 2023. Picture: 1. Hollie Fernando/Press 2. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 3. Zackery Michael/Press 4. Samuel Bradley/Press

Who is performing at The BRITs 2024?

The list of performers are yet to be announced, but audiences can expect some of the biggest artists of the day, including the BRITs Rising Star winners for the year.

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2024?

The host fot the 2024 ceremony is yet to be announced, but last year saw comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan host thee awards for the second year after taking over from Jack Whitehall in 2022.

Liam Gallagher performs at the BRITs 2022

Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records, who will continue as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, said: “The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March. A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024. Next year’s BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible artists, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023.”