The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: Blur, RAYE and Dua Lipa among nominees

24 January 2024, 16:31 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 17:34

Nominated for The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: RAYE, Blur, Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones.
Nominated for The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: RAYE, Blur, Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones, Blink-182, Foo Fighters and Paramore have also been recognised in this year's ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Nominations for The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard have been announced today (24th January), with London-born singer-songwriter RAYE leading the pack with a record-breaking seven nominations - the most ever for a single artist.

The singer/songwriter and BRIT School graduate is nominated for: Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist (along with Mahalia, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes), Pop Act, R&B Act, and receives two nominations in Song of the Year with Mastercard.

Central Cee and J Hus have been nominated for four awards apiece, with Dua Lipa nominated in three categories - and she's the first artist to be confirmed to perform on the main show on Saturday 2nd March.

Blur, Calvin Harris, Dave, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Young Fathers are all up for three awards, with Damon Albarn's Britpop legends given a nod in the Mastercard Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year category, plus the Alternative/Rock Act award, which this year is promoted by Radio X.

Also nominated in the Alternative/Rock Act category - promoted by Radio X - are Yussef Dayes, Young Fathers and Bring Me The Horizon.
Also nominated in the Alternative/Rock Act category - promoted by Radio X - are Yussef Dayes, Young Fathers and Bring Me The Horizon. Picture: Press

Following the release of their Hackney Diamonds album in October 2023, The Rolling Stones have been nominated for their first BRIT in over a decade - their last nod was in 2013 for Best Live Act, where they lost out to Coldplay. This year, they are up against Blur, Bring Me The Horizon, Young Fathers and South London jazz musician Yussef Dayes for Alternative/Rock Act.

Last month, London quintet The Last Dinner Party were announced as the winners of the BRIT Rising Star award, beating Caity Baser and Sekou.

The 2024 trophy has been designed by artist Rachel Jones.
The 2024 trophy has been designed by artist Rachel Jones. Picture: Press

The winners of the genre awards - including Alternative/Rock Act - will be determined by a public vote exclusively through Instagram, which will open on Thursday 1st February at 12 noon and close on Thursday 15th February at 6pm.

To vote, fans can either head to the BRITs page on Instagram (@BRITs), and comment on the category Reel of their choice using an artist specific hashtag, or by creating a Reel and using the @BRITs tag, and the artist specific # in the caption. Further information on the vote will be announced soon.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024 at The O2 London and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. The host for the 2024 ceremony is yet to be confirmed, but last year's host Mo Gilligan has announced he is set to pass on the baton for next year.

Tickets for the event are available to the public and are on sale here.

Who are the 2024 BRIT Award nominees?

  1. BRITs RISING STAR

    • Winner: The Last Dinner Party
    • Caity Baser
    • Sekou

  2. MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR (supported by Radio 1)

    • Blur - The Ballad Of Darren
    • J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
    • Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
    • RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
    • Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

  3. ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    • Arlo Parks
    • Central Cee
    • Dave
    • Dua Lipa
    • Fred again..
    • Ju Hus
    • Jessie Ware
    • Little Simz
    • Olivia Dean
    • RAYE

  4. GROUP OF THE YEAR (in association with TRESemme)

    • Blur
    • Chase & Status
    • Headie One & K-Trap
    • Jungle
    • Young Fathers

  5. BEST NEW ARTIST

    • Mahalia
    • Olivia Dean
    • PinkPantheress
    • RAYE
    • Yussef Dayes

  6. SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD (promoted by Capital)

    • Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle
    • cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada
    • Central Cee - Let Go
    • Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
    • Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
    • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
    • J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You
    • Kenya Grace - Strangers
    • Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
    • PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar
    • RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.
    • Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
    • Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe
    • Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT
    • Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

  7. INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    • Asake
    • Burna Boy
    • Caroline Polachek
    • CMAT
    • Kylie Minogue
    • Lana Del Rey
    • Miley Cyrus
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • SZA
    • Taylor Swift

  8. INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

    • blink-182
    • boygenius
    • Foo Fighters
    • Gabriels
    • Paramore

  9. INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

    • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
    • David Kushner - Daylight
    • Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
    • Jazzy - Giving Me
    • Libianca - People
    • Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
    • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
    • Noah Kahan - Stick Season
    • Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
    • Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
    • Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
    • Rema - Calm Down
    • SZA - Kill Bill
    • Tate McRae - greedy
    • Tyla - Water

  10. ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT (promoted by Radio X)

    • Blur
    • Bring Me The Horizon
    • The Rolling Stones
    • Young Fathers
    • Yussef Dayes

  11. HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT (promoted by KISS Fresh)

    • CASISDEAD
    • Central Cee
    • Dave
    • J Hus
    • Little Simz

  12. DANCE (promoted by Capital Dance)

    • Barry Can’t Swim
    • Becky Hill
    • Calvin Harris
    • Fred again..
    • Romy

  13. POP ACT

    • Calvin Harris
    • Charli XCX
    • Dua Lipa
    • Olivia Dean
    • RAYE

  14. R&B ACT

    • Cleo Sol
    • Jorja Smith
    • Mahalia
    • RAYE
    • Sault

  15. PRODUCER

    To be announced prior to the BRIT Awards on 2nd March.

  16. SONGWRITER

    To be announced prior to the BRIT Awards on 2nd March.

More on the BRIT Awards

Classic moments from The Brit Awards

The BRIT Awards' most random duos

Madonna falls as she performs on stage for the BRIT Awards 2015

Madonna's fall named "most embarrassing moment" in BRIT Awards history

Alex Turner and his fellow Monkeys at the BRIT Awards, 19 February 2014

Nothing can top Alex Turner's 2014 BRIT Awards speech

Arctic Monkeys

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Liam Gallagher, Foo Fighters, The Killers and Richard Ashcroft

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Back with a new album for 2024: Liam Gallagher & John Squire; The Black Keys and The Libertines.

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

The likes of The Killers, Madonna and Coldplay are part of the Glastonbury conversation

Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up, rumours and secret sets

Glastonbury Festival 2024