The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: Blur, RAYE and Dua Lipa among nominees

Nominated for The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: RAYE, Blur, Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones, Blink-182, Foo Fighters and Paramore have also been recognised in this year's ceremony.

By Radio X

Nominations for The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard have been announced today (24th January), with London-born singer-songwriter RAYE leading the pack with a record-breaking seven nominations - the most ever for a single artist.

The singer/songwriter and BRIT School graduate is nominated for: Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist (along with Mahalia, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes), Pop Act, R&B Act, and receives two nominations in Song of the Year with Mastercard.

Central Cee and J Hus have been nominated for four awards apiece, with Dua Lipa nominated in three categories - and she's the first artist to be confirmed to perform on the main show on Saturday 2nd March.

Blur, Calvin Harris, Dave, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Young Fathers are all up for three awards, with Damon Albarn's Britpop legends given a nod in the Mastercard Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year category, plus the Alternative/Rock Act award, which this year is promoted by Radio X.

Also nominated in the Alternative/Rock Act category - promoted by Radio X - are Yussef Dayes, Young Fathers and Bring Me The Horizon. Picture: Press

Following the release of their Hackney Diamonds album in October 2023, The Rolling Stones have been nominated for their first BRIT in over a decade - their last nod was in 2013 for Best Live Act, where they lost out to Coldplay. This year, they are up against Blur, Bring Me The Horizon, Young Fathers and South London jazz musician Yussef Dayes for Alternative/Rock Act.

Last month, London quintet The Last Dinner Party were announced as the winners of the BRIT Rising Star award, beating Caity Baser and Sekou.

The 2024 trophy has been designed by artist Rachel Jones. Picture: Press

The winners of the genre awards - including Alternative/Rock Act - will be determined by a public vote exclusively through Instagram, which will open on Thursday 1st February at 12 noon and close on Thursday 15th February at 6pm.

To vote, fans can either head to the BRITs page on Instagram (@BRITs), and comment on the category Reel of their choice using an artist specific hashtag, or by creating a Reel and using the @BRITs tag, and the artist specific # in the caption. Further information on the vote will be announced soon.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024 at The O2 London and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. The host for the 2024 ceremony is yet to be confirmed, but last year's host Mo Gilligan has announced he is set to pass on the baton for next year.

Tickets for the event are available to the public and are on sale here.

Who are the 2024 BRIT Award nominees?