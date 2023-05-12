The View share statement on "brotherly bust-up" at Manchester gig

The View have issued a statement following their on-stage fight. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio have spoken out after footage, which saw frontman Kyle Falconer punch their bassist on stage, was shared online.

The View have released a statement following an on-stage fight during their gig at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

Footage of the Scottish trio went viral after frontman Kyle Falconer scrapped with the band's bassist Keiren Webster at the venue on 10th May during their Skag Trendy song.

After cancelling their gig at in Hackney, London the next day, the band since released a statement apologising for what they've dubbed as "a brotherly bust-up that went too far".

Taking to Twitter they shared an image of themselves onstage with the caption: "Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we've upset - we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot."

Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we've upset - we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ig4cX9FjQO — The View (@viewofficial) May 12, 2023

The Same Jeans outfit added that their Hackney show (which was initially postponed on 11th May) has now been cancelled, but tickets for the gig will be valid for their show at The Scala in London this December.

Our show at @OsloHackney has been cancelled, but all yer tickets will be valid for our show at @ScalaLondon in December. Check yer emails for details #TVAOF 🔥2/2



📸 @thejoeeley — The View (@viewofficial) May 12, 2023

The altercation was captured by fans watching the show and was shared several times on social media.

Just been sent this one from The View gig last night. Mental 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z8ptyK2vyO — MARTIN STONE (@stonefish100) May 11, 2023

During the encore, Falconer returned to the stage alone for a performance of Face For the Radio and said: "Sorry about that everyone."

"The problem is with this band," he added referring to Webster, who was celebrating his birthday that same day: "He wants to sing the songs in the band".

Hopefully the Wasted Little DJ's band - who have announced a new tour and album this year - can sort out their differences ahead of the festival season, where they will play the likes of Neighbourhood Weekender, TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this year before embarking on their own headline shows in November and December.

