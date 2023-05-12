The View share statement on "brotherly bust-up" at Manchester gig

12 May 2023, 18:05

The View are returning for 2023
The View have issued a statement following their on-stage fight. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio have spoken out after footage, which saw frontman Kyle Falconer punch their bassist on stage, was shared online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The View have released a statement following an on-stage fight during their gig at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

Footage of the Scottish trio went viral after frontman Kyle Falconer scrapped with the band's bassist Keiren Webster at the venue on 10th May during their Skag Trendy song.

After cancelling their gig at in Hackney, London the next day, the band since released a statement apologising for what they've dubbed as "a brotherly bust-up that went too far".

Taking to Twitter they shared an image of themselves onstage with the caption: "Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we've upset - we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot."

The Same Jeans outfit added that their Hackney show (which was initially postponed on 11th May) has now been cancelled, but tickets for the gig will be valid for their show at The Scala in London this December.

READ MORE: The View's Kyle Falconer punches bandmate on stage at Manchester gig

The altercation was captured by fans watching the show and was shared several times on social media.

During the encore, Falconer returned to the stage alone for a performance of Face For the Radio and said: "Sorry about that everyone."

"The problem is with this band," he added referring to Webster, who was celebrating his birthday that same day: "He wants to sing the songs in the band".

Hopefully the Wasted Little DJ's band - who have announced a new tour and album this year - can sort out their differences ahead of the festival season, where they will play the likes of Neighbourhood Weekender, TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this year before embarking on their own headline shows in November and December.

READ MORE: The View announce Exorcism Of Youth album and 2023 UK dates

Latest On Radio X

Mae Muller

Who is Mae Muller? Everything you need to know about the UK's Eurovision bid this year

News

Noel and Liam Gallagher in March 1996

Does Liam Gallagher have to pay Noel to sing Oasis songs?

Oasis

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place on Saturday 13th May 2023

Eurovision 2023 final: Start time, hosts UK bid and how to watch

News

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan in 2023

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan opens up about panic disorder

Guns N' Roses

Nothing But Thieves

Nothing But Thieves add second London date and third Manchester date to 2023 UK & Ireland tour