The View's Kyle Falconer punches bandmate on stage at Manchester gig

By Jenny Mensah

Footage has emerged of The View frontman lashing out at his bandmate on stage at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

Fans of The View have expressed their concerns after an altercation between two bandmates appeared to break out on stage.

The Scottish band were nearing the end of their sold-out show at The Deaf Institute in Manchester when lead singer Kyle Falconer appeared to throw a punch at bassist Keiren Webster on stage.

The moment has been shared several times on social media, with fans capturing the event while recording their band's Skag Trendy song.

Just been sent this one from The View gig last night. Mental 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z8ptyK2vyO — MARTIN STONE (@stonefish100) May 11, 2023

During the encore, Falconer returned to the stage alone for a performance of Face For the Radio and said: "Sorry about that everyone."

"The problem is with this band," he added referring to Webste, who was celebrating his birthday. "He wants to sing the songs in the band".

Crew members did try to stop Falconer from leaving the stage, but he eventually got past them and the show ended early.

The band have since broken their silence to confirm their show tonight (11th May) at Oslo in Hackney, London has been postponed.

Taking to their official Twitter, the Same Jeans rockers shared a statement, which read: "Unfortunately we are having to postpone tonight's London Show. Our promoter is working to resolve the situation. Please keep hold of your tickets for now and we will make a further announcement in a few days.

"Massive apologies to all our fans."

Earlier this year, the band announced details of new album, Exorcism of Youth, which will be released on 9th June, as well as their plans to tour it.

The rockers are still scheduled to play the likes of Neighbourhood Weekender, TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this year as well as more headline shows in November and December.