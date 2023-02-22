The View announce Exorcism Of Youth album and 2023 UK dates

The View are returning for an album and live dates this year 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish indie rockers have shared the details of their new studio album and two live dates this year.

The View have announced their new album, Exorcism Of Youth, alongside a pair of UK shows this May.

Kyle Falconer and co's new record will mark their first album in eight years and their first new music since their reunion in 2022.

Exorcism Of Youth, which is set for release 9th June 2023, is available to pre-order on limited vinyl, CD and cassette.

With it comes the Scottish band's plan to play two intimate UK dates in May at Manchester's Deaf Institute and London's Oslo.

Tickets go on pre-sale this Wednesday 22nd February from 9am GMT and tickets go on general sale this Friday 24th February 24 at 9am GMT from Ticketmaster.

The first taste of the band's new music comes in the form of Feels Like and you can listen to the official audio of the track below:

Speaking about the track, frontman Falconer said: "Even though under the surface it’s about somewhere everyone’s been in their life before: regret of losing someone amazing due to your inner demons and seeing them moving on with their life, when you’re stuck in a ‘nightmare not a dream,’".

He added: "When I first sat down to write it I had Holden Caulfield from [J. D. Salinger novel] Catcher in the Rye in mind. It’s playing out in his mind and it’s his own paranoia destroying him from the inside out when in reality she’s the perfect woman."

See the tracklisting for Exorcism Of Youth:

1. Exorcism of Youth

2. Feels Like

3. The Wonder of It All

4. Arctic Sun

5. Shovel In His Hands

6. Allergic To Mornings

7. Black Mirror

8. Neon Nights

9. Dixie

10. Woman of the Year

11. Footprints in the Sand

12. Tangled

What are The View's 2023 dates?

10th May 2023: Deaf Institute - Manchester

11th May 2023: Oslo - London

