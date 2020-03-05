The Global Awards 2020 live
5 March 2020, 11:52 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 17:08
Stereophonics, Ellie Goulding and Aitch are just some of the artists to play the star-studded ceremony in London tonight - find out who's on the shortlist!
The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk are back - tonight from 7.30pm, you'll be able to watch all the action from Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo in London.
Global presenters Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass will be overseeing the ceremony, which sees all of Global’s radio stations including Radio X, Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.
Lewis Capaldi joins superstar Ed Sheeran in receiving the most Global Awards nominations. The pair go head to head in four categories, Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song of 2019.
Battling it out for Best Indie will be Welsh heroes Stereophonics, who will join an incredible line-up of performers for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk on March 5th which also includes Ellie Goulding, Tones and I, Aitch, Camila Cabello and Aled Jones and Russell Watson.
Also nominated for Best Indie are Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, The 1975 and Twenty One Pilots.
The public voted in the brand-new Best Podcast category, shortlisting podcasts from Ed Gamble & James Acaster (Off Menu), Rosie and Chris Ramsey (Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed) Chris Moyles (The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X), as well My Dad Wrote A Porno and YouTuber News.
After winning two gongs at last year’s awards, chart-topping sensation Dua Lipa will hope to retain her Best Female and Best British Act titles this year and add Best Pop to her Global Awards accolades.
Manchester rapper Aitch will also look to do the hat-trick at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk, after receiving nominations for the Rising Star Award and Best Song of 2019 for his top ten track, Taste (Make it Shake). The 20-year-old also faces one of UK's most successful and celebrated artists Stormzy - who also receives three nominations - in the Best Hip Hop or R&B category.
The public and a panel of industry experts voted for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories to create the shortlist. The categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.
You'll be able to watch the entire ceremony here from 7.30pm
The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk shortlist:
BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Dua Lipa
BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)
Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
BEST MALE (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
Camila Cabello
BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
MILOŠ
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)
Stormzy
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
BEST INDIE ACT (category judged by committee)
Stereophonics
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
BEST POP (category judged by committee)
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Tones & I
Rita Ora
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Lewis Capaldi
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO
(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.
P!nk - Walk Me Home
Harry Styles - Lights Up
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
RISING STAR (category judged by committee)
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Aitch
Lizzo
Most Played Song
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.
The LBC Award
This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.