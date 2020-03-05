The Global Awards 2020 live

Stereophonics, Ellie Goulding and Aitch are just some of the artists to play the star-studded ceremony in London tonight - find out who's on the shortlist!

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk are back - tonight from 7.30pm, you'll be able to watch all the action from Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo in London.

Global presenters Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass will be overseeing the ceremony, which sees all of Global’s radio stations including Radio X, Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass to host The Global Awards. Picture: Global

Lewis Capaldi joins superstar Ed Sheeran in receiving the most Global Awards nominations. The pair go head to head in four categories, Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song of 2019.

Battling it out for Best Indie will be Welsh heroes Stereophonics, who will join an incredible line-up of performers for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk on March 5th which also includes Ellie Goulding, Tones and I, Aitch, Camila Cabello and Aled Jones and Russell Watson.

Also nominated for Best Indie are Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, The 1975 and Twenty One Pilots.

The public voted in the brand-new Best Podcast category, shortlisting podcasts from Ed Gamble & James Acaster (Off Menu), Rosie and Chris Ramsey (Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed) Chris Moyles (The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X), as well My Dad Wrote A Porno and YouTuber News.

After winning two gongs at last year’s awards, chart-topping sensation Dua Lipa will hope to retain her Best Female and Best British Act titles this year and add Best Pop to her Global Awards accolades.

Manchester rapper Aitch will also look to do the hat-trick at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk, after receiving nominations for the Rising Star Award and Best Song of 2019 for his top ten track, Taste (Make it Shake). The 20-year-old also faces one of UK's most successful and celebrated artists Stormzy - who also receives three nominations - in the Best Hip Hop or R&B category.

The performers at The Globa Awards 2020 with very.co.uk. Picture: Global

The public and a panel of industry experts voted for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories to create the shortlist. The categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.

You'll be able to watch the entire ceremony here from 7.30pm

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk. Picture: Global

BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Stormzy

Dua Lipa

BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)

Jonas Brothers

Stereophonics

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

BEST MALE (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Harry Styles

BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lizzo

Camila Cabello

BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

YouTuber News

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

MILOŠ

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Russell Watson

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)

Stormzy

Post Malone

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

BEST INDIE ACT (category judged by committee)

Stereophonics

Sam Fender

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine

BEST POP (category judged by committee)

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Tones & I

Rita Ora

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Tom Walker

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO

(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.

P!nk - Walk Me Home

Harry Styles - Lights Up

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Tones & I – Dance Monkey

Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

RISING STAR (category judged by committee)

Young T & Bugsey

Lauv

Tones & I

Aitch

Lizzo

Most Played Song

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

The LBC Award

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.