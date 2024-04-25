The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1980

25 April 2024

Classic 1980 rock albums: Peter Gabriel III, British Steel, Zenyatta Mondatta, Back In Black, Duke and The Game.
Classic 1980 rock albums: Peter Gabriel III, British Steel, Zenyatta Mondatta, Back In Black, Duke and The Game. Picture: Press

Take a trip through some of the great rock albums that were released at the turn of the 1980s, from AC/DC and Motorhead, to Queen and The Clash.

  1. Rush - Permanent Waves: release date 14th January 1980

    The seventh studio album from the Canadian prog legends included their timeless hit Spirit Of Radio, which reached Number 13 in the UK.

    Rush - Permanent Waves album artwork
    Rush - Permanent Waves album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  2. Ramones - End Of The Century: released 4th February 1980

    The fifth album from Da Brudders was produced by Phil Spector and included Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio, Rock 'N' Roll High School and Baby I Love You.

    Ramones - End Of The Century album cover artwork
    Ramones - End Of The Century album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  3. Genesis - Duke: release date 28th March 1980

    The British prog rock band's tenth studio album was their first UK Number 1 and included the hits Turn It On Again, Duchess and Misunderstanding.

    Genesis - Duke album artwork
    Genesis - Duke album artwork. Picture: Press

  4. Judas Priest - British Steel: release date 11th April 1980

    The pioneering British metal band's sixth studio album was recorded at Ringo Starr's home in Ascot and included two of their most famous songs, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight.

    Judas Priest - British Steel album artwork
    Judas Priest - British Steel album artwork. Picture: Press

  5. Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: release date 18th April 1980

    With Ozzy Osbourne given his marching orders after personality clashes became too great. Ronnie James Dio took over on vocls. Singles included Lady Evil, Neon Knights and Die Young.

    Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell album artwork
    Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  6. Paul McCartney - McCartney II: released 16th May 1980

    Macca ditched Wings and went completely solo for the first time in ten years with this album, that included the hits Coming Up, Temporary Secretary and Waterfalls.

    Paul McCartney - McCartney II album cover artwork
    Paul McCartney - McCartney II album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  7. Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III: released 30th May 1980

    Aka "the one with the melty face", the former Genesis man's third self-titled solo album included the hit Games Without Frontiers and the moving Biko.

    Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III album cover artwork
    Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  8. The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue: released 20th June 1980

    The Stones' 15th studio album included the hits She's So Cold and the memorable title track.

    The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue album cover artwork
    The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  9. Queen - The Game: release date 30th June 1980

    The eighth studio album from the British heavy rock legends was their first in two years and included the singles Play The Game, Save Me, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and the US chart topper, Another One Bites The Dust.

    Queen The Game album artwork
    Queen The Game album artwork. Picture: Press

  10. AC/DC - Back In Black: released 25th July 1980

    The seventh album by the Aussie hard rock band was their first since the death of lead singer Bon Scott - hence the title. Brian Johnson took over on vocals/yelling and songs included the title track, You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells and Shoot To Thrill.

    AC/DC - Back In Black album cover artwork
    AC/DC - Back In Black album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  11. Robert Palmer - Clues: release date 29th August 1980

    Palmer's sixth album included the pulsating Looking For Clues, the hit Johnny & Mary, a cover of The Beatles' Not A Second Time and Found You Now, co-writtern with man of the moment Gary Numan.

    Robert Palmer - Clues album artwork
    Robert Palmer - Clues album artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Kate Bush - Never For Ever: released 7th September 1980

    The third studio album from the acclaimed singer-songwriter included the hits Breathing, Army Dreamers and Babooshka.

    Kate Bush - Never For Ever album cover artwork
    Kate Bush - Never For Ever album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  13. David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps): released 12th September 1980

    The Thin White Duke embraced the burgeoning New Romantic movement for his fourteenth album, which included the No 1 hit Ashes To Ashes, Fashion and the title track.

    David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) album cover artwork
    David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  14. Ozzy Osbourne - Blizzard Of Ozz: release date 12th September 1980

    After getting the push from Black Sabbath the previous year, Ozzy went solo with this strong album that included two of his signature songs: Mr Crowley and Crazy Train.

    Ozzy Osbourne - Blizzard Of Ozz album artwork
    Ozzy Osbourne - Blizzard Of Ozz album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  15. The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta: released 3rd October 1980

    The pop-punk trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland released their third album, which includes the huge hits Don't Stand So Close To Me and De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.

    The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta album cover artwork
    The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  16. Talking Heads - Remain In Light: released 8th October 1980

    The fourth album from the NYC art rockers included the massive worldwide hit Once In A Lifetime and was another collaboration with Brian Eno.

    Talking Heads - Remain In Light album cover artwork
    Talking Heads - Remain In Light album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  17. Bruce Springsteen - The River: released 17th October 1980

    The Boss issued his fifth studio album - his only double - which include the classic title track and Hungry Heart.

    Bruce Springsteen - The River album cover artwork
    Bruce Springsteen - The River album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  18. Dire Straits - Making Movies: release date 17th October 1980

    The fourth album from the BRitish rockers included the singles Tunnel Of Love, Romeo & Juliet and Skateaway.

    Dire Straits - Making Movies album artwork
    Dire Straits - Making Movies album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  19. U2 - Boy: released 20th October 1980

    The Irish band launched their career with this debut, which included I Will Follow and A Day Without Me.

    U2 - Boy album cover artwork
    U2 - Boy album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  20. Blondie - Autoamerican: released 26th November 1980

    The fifth album from Debbie Harry and co included the huge hits Rapture and The Tide Is High.

    Blondie - Autoamerican album cover artwork
    Blondie - Autoamerican album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  21. The Jam - Sound Affects: released 28th November 1980

    The fifth album from Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler included the band's second No 1 hit, Start!, and That's Entertainment. It also included the track Pretty Green, which gave its name to a well-known line of clothing belonging to Mr L. Gallagher.

    The Jam - Sound Affects album cover artwork
    The Jam - Sound Affects album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  22. Motorhead - Ace Of Spades: released 8th November 1980

    The fourth album by the heavy, heavy rock trio included their signature tune Ace Of Spades.

    Motorhead - Ace Of Spades album cover artwork
    Motorhead - Ace Of Spades album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  23. John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy: 17th November 1980

    Lennon's big comeback following five years out of the limelight was hit by tragedy when the former Beatles was murdered less than a month after this album's released. It includes (Just Like) Starting Over, Woman, Watching The Wheels and Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy).

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy album cover artwork
    John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  24. The Clash - Sandinista!: released 12th December 1980

    The punk heroes released their fourth album - and it was a very un-punk triple LP. Songs included Career Opportunities and The Magnificent Seven.

    The Clash - Sandinista! album cover artwork
    The Clash - Sandinista! album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  25. REO Speedwagon - Hi Infidelity: release date 21st November 1980

    The Illinois AOR band issued their ninth studio album, which included their huge radio hit Keep On Loving You, plus Take It On The Run, Don't Let Him Go and In Your Letter.

    REO Speedwagon - Hi Infidelity album artwork
    REO Speedwagon - Hi Infidelity album artwork. Picture: Alamy

