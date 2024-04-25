The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1980

Take a trip through some of the great rock albums that were released at the turn of the 1980s, from AC/DC and Motorhead, to Queen and The Clash.

Rush - Permanent Waves: release date 14th January 1980 The seventh studio album from the Canadian prog legends included their timeless hit Spirit Of Radio, which reached Number 13 in the UK. Rush - Permanent Waves album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Ramones - End Of The Century: released 4th February 1980 The fifth album from Da Brudders was produced by Phil Spector and included Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio, Rock 'N' Roll High School and Baby I Love You. Ramones - End Of The Century album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Genesis - Duke: release date 28th March 1980 The British prog rock band's tenth studio album was their first UK Number 1 and included the hits Turn It On Again, Duchess and Misunderstanding. Genesis - Duke album artwork. Picture: Press

Judas Priest - British Steel: release date 11th April 1980 The pioneering British metal band's sixth studio album was recorded at Ringo Starr's home in Ascot and included two of their most famous songs, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight. Judas Priest - British Steel album artwork. Picture: Press

Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: release date 18th April 1980 With Ozzy Osbourne given his marching orders after personality clashes became too great. Ronnie James Dio took over on vocls. Singles included Lady Evil, Neon Knights and Die Young. Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Paul McCartney - McCartney II: released 16th May 1980 Macca ditched Wings and went completely solo for the first time in ten years with this album, that included the hits Coming Up, Temporary Secretary and Waterfalls. Paul McCartney - McCartney II album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III: released 30th May 1980 Aka "the one with the melty face", the former Genesis man's third self-titled solo album included the hit Games Without Frontiers and the moving Biko. Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue: released 20th June 1980 The Stones' 15th studio album included the hits She's So Cold and the memorable title track. The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Queen - The Game: release date 30th June 1980 The eighth studio album from the British heavy rock legends was their first in two years and included the singles Play The Game, Save Me, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and the US chart topper, Another One Bites The Dust. Queen The Game album artwork. Picture: Press

AC/DC - Back In Black: released 25th July 1980 The seventh album by the Aussie hard rock band was their first since the death of lead singer Bon Scott - hence the title. Brian Johnson took over on vocals/yelling and songs included the title track, You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells and Shoot To Thrill. AC/DC - Back In Black album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Robert Palmer - Clues: release date 29th August 1980 Palmer's sixth album included the pulsating Looking For Clues, the hit Johnny & Mary, a cover of The Beatles' Not A Second Time and Found You Now, co-writtern with man of the moment Gary Numan. Robert Palmer - Clues album artwork. Picture: Press

Kate Bush - Never For Ever: released 7th September 1980 The third studio album from the acclaimed singer-songwriter included the hits Breathing, Army Dreamers and Babooshka. Kate Bush - Never For Ever album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps): released 12th September 1980 The Thin White Duke embraced the burgeoning New Romantic movement for his fourteenth album, which included the No 1 hit Ashes To Ashes, Fashion and the title track. David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Ozzy Osbourne - Blizzard Of Ozz: release date 12th September 1980 After getting the push from Black Sabbath the previous year, Ozzy went solo with this strong album that included two of his signature songs: Mr Crowley and Crazy Train. Ozzy Osbourne - Blizzard Of Ozz album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta: released 3rd October 1980 The pop-punk trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland released their third album, which includes the huge hits Don't Stand So Close To Me and De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da. The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Talking Heads - Remain In Light: released 8th October 1980 The fourth album from the NYC art rockers included the massive worldwide hit Once In A Lifetime and was another collaboration with Brian Eno. Talking Heads - Remain In Light album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Bruce Springsteen - The River: released 17th October 1980 The Boss issued his fifth studio album - his only double - which include the classic title track and Hungry Heart. Bruce Springsteen - The River album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Dire Straits - Making Movies: release date 17th October 1980 The fourth album from the BRitish rockers included the singles Tunnel Of Love, Romeo & Juliet and Skateaway. Dire Straits - Making Movies album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

U2 - Boy: released 20th October 1980 The Irish band launched their career with this debut, which included I Will Follow and A Day Without Me. U2 - Boy album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Blondie - Autoamerican: released 26th November 1980 The fifth album from Debbie Harry and co included the huge hits Rapture and The Tide Is High. Blondie - Autoamerican album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Jam - Sound Affects: released 28th November 1980 The fifth album from Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler included the band's second No 1 hit, Start!, and That's Entertainment. It also included the track Pretty Green, which gave its name to a well-known line of clothing belonging to Mr L. Gallagher. The Jam - Sound Affects album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Motorhead - Ace Of Spades: released 8th November 1980 The fourth album by the heavy, heavy rock trio included their signature tune Ace Of Spades. Motorhead - Ace Of Spades album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy: 17th November 1980 Lennon's big comeback following five years out of the limelight was hit by tragedy when the former Beatles was murdered less than a month after this album's released. It includes (Just Like) Starting Over, Woman, Watching The Wheels and Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy). John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Clash - Sandinista!: released 12th December 1980 The punk heroes released their fourth album - and it was a very un-punk triple LP. Songs included Career Opportunities and The Magnificent Seven. The Clash - Sandinista! album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy