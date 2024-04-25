The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1980

On Air Now
25 April 2024, 17:19 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 17:25
Take a trip through some of the great rock albums that were released at the turn of the 1980s, from AC/DC and Motorhead, to Queen and The Clash.
The seventh studio album from the Canadian prog legends included their timeless hit Spirit Of Radio, which reached Number 13 in the UK.
The fifth album from Da Brudders was produced by Phil Spector and included Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio, Rock 'N' Roll High School and Baby I Love You.
The British prog rock band's tenth studio album was their first UK Number 1 and included the hits Turn It On Again, Duchess and Misunderstanding.
The pioneering British metal band's sixth studio album was recorded at Ringo Starr's home in Ascot and included two of their most famous songs, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight.
With Ozzy Osbourne given his marching orders after personality clashes became too great. Ronnie James Dio took over on vocls. Singles included Lady Evil, Neon Knights and Die Young.
Macca ditched Wings and went completely solo for the first time in ten years with this album, that included the hits Coming Up, Temporary Secretary and Waterfalls.
Aka "the one with the melty face", the former Genesis man's third self-titled solo album included the hit Games Without Frontiers and the moving Biko.
The Stones' 15th studio album included the hits She's So Cold and the memorable title track.
The eighth studio album from the British heavy rock legends was their first in two years and included the singles Play The Game, Save Me, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and the US chart topper, Another One Bites The Dust.
The seventh album by the Aussie hard rock band was their first since the death of lead singer Bon Scott - hence the title. Brian Johnson took over on vocals/yelling and songs included the title track, You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells and Shoot To Thrill.
Palmer's sixth album included the pulsating Looking For Clues, the hit Johnny & Mary, a cover of The Beatles' Not A Second Time and Found You Now, co-writtern with man of the moment Gary Numan.
The third studio album from the acclaimed singer-songwriter included the hits Breathing, Army Dreamers and Babooshka.
The Thin White Duke embraced the burgeoning New Romantic movement for his fourteenth album, which included the No 1 hit Ashes To Ashes, Fashion and the title track.
After getting the push from Black Sabbath the previous year, Ozzy went solo with this strong album that included two of his signature songs: Mr Crowley and Crazy Train.
The pop-punk trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland released their third album, which includes the huge hits Don't Stand So Close To Me and De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.
The fourth album from the NYC art rockers included the massive worldwide hit Once In A Lifetime and was another collaboration with Brian Eno.
The Boss issued his fifth studio album - his only double - which include the classic title track and Hungry Heart.
The fourth album from the BRitish rockers included the singles Tunnel Of Love, Romeo & Juliet and Skateaway.
The Irish band launched their career with this debut, which included I Will Follow and A Day Without Me.
The fifth album from Debbie Harry and co included the huge hits Rapture and The Tide Is High.
The fifth album from Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler included the band's second No 1 hit, Start!, and That's Entertainment. It also included the track Pretty Green, which gave its name to a well-known line of clothing belonging to Mr L. Gallagher.
The fourth album by the heavy, heavy rock trio included their signature tune Ace Of Spades.
Lennon's big comeback following five years out of the limelight was hit by tragedy when the former Beatles was murdered less than a month after this album's released. It includes (Just Like) Starting Over, Woman, Watching The Wheels and Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy).
The punk heroes released their fourth album - and it was a very un-punk triple LP. Songs included Career Opportunities and The Magnificent Seven.
The Illinois AOR band issued their ninth studio album, which included their huge radio hit Keep On Loving You, plus Take It On The Run, Don't Let Him Go and In Your Letter.