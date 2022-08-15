The 25 best albums of 1980
15 August 2022, 17:00 | Updated: 15 August 2022, 17:01
Have a look back at the year of Babooshka, Back In Black, Once In A Lifetime, Ace Of Spades and Love Will Tear Us Apart.
-
OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark: released 22nd February 1980
The electro pop duo had a busy 1980. They released two albums that year - this debut LP and Organisation, in October. The debut included Messages and Electricity and featured artwork by Peter Saville, who was then doing the designs for Joy Division.
-
Ramones - End Of The Century: released 4th February 1980
The fifth album from Da Brudders was produced by Phil Spector and included Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio, Rock 'N' Roll High School and Baby I Love You.
-
The Cure - Seventeen Seconds: released 18th April 1980
Robert Smith changed the line-up for The Cure's second album and immediately had a hit with the single A Forest. It was the first of the band's unofficial "gloom trilogy" that was followed by Faith the following year and Pornography in 1982.
-
The Human League - Travelogue: released 16th May 1980
The second album from the original line-up of the electronic pioneers included a re-recording of their classic single Being Boiled.
-
Paul McCartney - McCartney II: released 16th May 1980
Macca ditched Wings and went completely solo for the first time in ten years with this album, that included the hits Coming Up, Temporary Secretary and Waterfalls.
-
Diana Ross - Diana: released 22nd May 1980
The Motown legend employed the hit-making skills of Nile Rodgers to produce and album of hits including I'm Coming Out, Upside Down and My Old Piano.
-
Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III: released 30th May 1980
Aka "the one with the melty face", the former Genesis man's third self-titled solo album included the hit Games Without Frontiers and the moving Biko.
-
The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue: released 20th June 1980
The Stones' 15th studio album included the hits She's So Cold and the memorable title track.
-
Joy Division - Closer: released 18th July 1980
The hugely-influential Manchester band released their second album two months after the suicide of singer Ian Curtis. It didn't include the classic single Love Will Tear Us Apart, but does feature the tracks Colony, Atrocity Exhibition and Twenty-Four Hours.
-
Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles: released 18th July 1980
One of the great post-punk debuts, Ian McCulloch and co's first LP included Pictures On My Wall, Villiers Terrace and Rescue.
-
AC/DC - Back In Black: released 25th July 1980
The seventh album by the Aussie hard rock band was their first since the death of lead singer Bon Scott - hence the title. Brian Johnson took over on vocals/yelling and songs included the title track, You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells and Shoot To Thrill.
-
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope: released 1st August 1980
Ms Sioux's third album saw a new line-up with drummer Budgie and former Magazine guitarist John McGeoch. It included the hits Happy House and Christine.
-
Kate Bush - Never For Ever: released 7th September 1980
The third studio album from the acclaimed singer-songwriter included the hits Breathing, Army Dreamers and Babooshka.
-
David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps): released 12th September 1980
The Thin White Duke embraced the burgeoning New Romantic movement for his fourteenth album, which included the No 1 hit Ashes To Ashes, Fashion and the title track.
-
Stevie Wonder - Hotter Than July: released 29th September 1980
Stevie's 19th studio album included the hits Master Blaster (Jammin') and the perennial Happy Birthday.
-
The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta: released 3rd October 1980
The pop-punk trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland released their third album, which includes the huge hits Don't Stand So Close To Me and De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.
-
Talking Heads - Remain In Light: released 8th October 1980
The fourth album from the NYC art rockers included the massive worldwide hit Once In A Lifetime and was another collaboration with Brian Eno.
-
Bruce Springsteen - The River: released 17th October 1980
The Boss issued his fifth studio album - his only double - which include the classic title track and Hungry Heart.
-
U2 - Boy: released 20th October 1980
The Irish band launched their career with this debut, which included I Will Follow and A Day Without Me.
-
Blondie - Autoamerican: released 26th November 1980
The fifth album from Debbie Harry and co included the huge hits Rapture and The Tide Is High.
-
The Jam - Sound Affects: released 28th November 1980
The fifth album from Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler included the band's second No 1 hit, Start!, and That's Entertainment. It also included the track Pretty Green, which gave its name to a well-known line of clothing belonging to Mr L. Gallagher.
-
Motorhead - Ace Of Spades: released 8th November 1980
The fourth album by the heavy, heavy rock trio included their signature tune Ace Of Spades.
-
John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy: 17th November 1980
Lennon's big comeback following five years out of the limelight was hit by tragedy when the former Beatles was murdered less than a month after this album's released. It includes (Just Like) Starting Over, Woman, Watching The Wheels and Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy).
-
The Clash - Sandinista!: released 12th December 1980
The punk heroes released their fourth album - and it was a very un-punk triple LP. Songs included Career Opportunities and The Magnificent Seven.
-
Magazine - The Correct Use Of Soap: released 2nd May 1980
The third album from Howard Devoto's post-punk pioneers included the classic A Song From Under The Floorboards and was produced by Joy Division knob-twiddler Martin Hannett.