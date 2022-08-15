The 25 best albums of 1980

Classic 1980 albums: Never For Ever, Sound Affects, Peter Gabriel III, Back In Black and Scary Monsters
Classic 1980 albums: Never For Ever, Sound Affects, Peter Gabriel III, Back In Black and Scary Monsters. Picture: Press

Have a look back at the year of Babooshka, Back In Black, Once In A Lifetime, Ace Of Spades and Love Will Tear Us Apart.

  1. OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark: released 22nd February 1980

    The electro pop duo had a busy 1980. They released two albums that year - this debut LP and Organisation, in October. The debut included Messages and Electricity and featured artwork by Peter Saville, who was then doing the designs for Joy Division.

    OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark album cover artwork
    OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  2. Ramones - End Of The Century: released 4th February 1980

    The fifth album from Da Brudders was produced by Phil Spector and included Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio, Rock 'N' Roll High School and Baby I Love You.

    Ramones - End Of The Century album cover artwork
    Ramones - End Of The Century album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  3. The Cure - Seventeen Seconds: released 18th April 1980

    Robert Smith changed the line-up for The Cure's second album and immediately had a hit with the single A Forest. It was the first of the band's unofficial "gloom trilogy" that was followed by Faith the following year and Pornography in 1982.

    The Cure - Seventeen Seconds album cover artwork
    The Cure - Seventeen Seconds album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  4. The Human League - Travelogue: released 16th May 1980

    The second album from the original line-up of the electronic pioneers included a re-recording of their classic single Being Boiled.

    The Human League - Travelogue album cover artwork
    The Human League - Travelogue album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  5. Paul McCartney - McCartney II: released 16th May 1980

    Macca ditched Wings and went completely solo for the first time in ten years with this album, that included the hits Coming Up, Temporary Secretary and Waterfalls.

    Paul McCartney - McCartney II album cover artwork
    Paul McCartney - McCartney II album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  6. Diana Ross - Diana: released 22nd May 1980

    The Motown legend employed the hit-making skills of Nile Rodgers to produce and album of hits including I'm Coming Out, Upside Down and My Old Piano.

    Diana Ross - Diana album cover artwork
    Diana Ross - Diana album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  7. Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III: released 30th May 1980

    Aka "the one with the melty face", the former Genesis man's third self-titled solo album included the hit Games Without Frontiers and the moving Biko.

    Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III album cover artwork
    Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  8. The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue: released 20th June 1980

    The Stones' 15th studio album included the hits She's So Cold and the memorable title track.

    The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue album cover artwork
    The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  9. Joy Division - Closer: released 18th July 1980

    The hugely-influential Manchester band released their second album two months after the suicide of singer Ian Curtis. It didn't include the classic single Love Will Tear Us Apart, but does feature the tracks Colony, Atrocity Exhibition and Twenty-Four Hours.

    Joy Division - Closer album cover artwork
    Joy Division - Closer album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  10. Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles: released 18th July 1980

    One of the great post-punk debuts, Ian McCulloch and co's first LP included Pictures On My Wall, Villiers Terrace and Rescue.

    Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles album cover artwork
    Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  11. AC/DC - Back In Black: released 25th July 1980

    The seventh album by the Aussie hard rock band was their first since the death of lead singer Bon Scott - hence the title. Brian Johnson took over on vocals/yelling and songs included the title track, You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells and Shoot To Thrill.

    AC/DC - Back In Black album cover artwork
    AC/DC - Back In Black album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope: released 1st August 1980

    Ms Sioux's third album saw a new line-up with drummer Budgie and former Magazine guitarist John McGeoch. It included the hits Happy House and Christine.

    Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope album cover artwork
    Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  13. Kate Bush - Never For Ever: released 7th September 1980

    The third studio album from the acclaimed singer-songwriter included the hits Breathing, Army Dreamers and Babooshka.

    Kate Bush - Never For Ever album cover artwork
    Kate Bush - Never For Ever album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  14. David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps): released 12th September 1980

    The Thin White Duke embraced the burgeoning New Romantic movement for his fourteenth album, which included the No 1 hit Ashes To Ashes, Fashion and the title track.

    David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) album cover artwork
    David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  15. Stevie Wonder - Hotter Than July: released 29th September 1980

    Stevie's 19th studio album included the hits Master Blaster (Jammin') and the perennial Happy Birthday.

    Stevie Wonder - Hotter Than July album cover artwork
    Stevie Wonder - Hotter Than July album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  16. The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta: released 3rd October 1980

    The pop-punk trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland released their third album, which includes the huge hits Don't Stand So Close To Me and De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.

    The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta album cover artwork
    The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  17. Talking Heads - Remain In Light: released 8th October 1980

    The fourth album from the NYC art rockers included the massive worldwide hit Once In A Lifetime and was another collaboration with Brian Eno.

    Talking Heads - Remain In Light album cover artwork
    Talking Heads - Remain In Light album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  18. Bruce Springsteen - The River: released 17th October 1980

    The Boss issued his fifth studio album - his only double - which include the classic title track and Hungry Heart.

    Bruce Springsteen - The River album cover artwork
    Bruce Springsteen - The River album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  19. U2 - Boy: released 20th October 1980

    The Irish band launched their career with this debut, which included I Will Follow and A Day Without Me.

    U2 - Boy album cover artwork
    U2 - Boy album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  20. Blondie - Autoamerican: released 26th November 1980

    The fifth album from Debbie Harry and co included the huge hits Rapture and The Tide Is High.

    Blondie - Autoamerican album cover artwork
    Blondie - Autoamerican album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  21. The Jam - Sound Affects: released 28th November 1980

    The fifth album from Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler included the band's second No 1 hit, Start!, and That's Entertainment. It also included the track Pretty Green, which gave its name to a well-known line of clothing belonging to Mr L. Gallagher.

    The Jam - Sound Affects album cover artwork
    The Jam - Sound Affects album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  22. Motorhead - Ace Of Spades: released 8th November 1980

    The fourth album by the heavy, heavy rock trio included their signature tune Ace Of Spades.

    Motorhead - Ace Of Spades album cover artwork
    Motorhead - Ace Of Spades album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  23. John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy: 17th November 1980

    Lennon's big comeback following five years out of the limelight was hit by tragedy when the former Beatles was murdered less than a month after this album's released. It includes (Just Like) Starting Over, Woman, Watching The Wheels and Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy).

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy album cover artwork
    John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  24. The Clash - Sandinista!: released 12th December 1980

    The punk heroes released their fourth album - and it was a very un-punk triple LP. Songs included Career Opportunities and The Magnificent Seven.

    The Clash - Sandinista! album cover artwork
    The Clash - Sandinista! album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  25. Magazine - The Correct Use Of Soap: released 2nd May 1980

    The third album from Howard Devoto's post-punk pioneers included the classic A Song From Under The Floorboards and was produced by Joy Division knob-twiddler Martin Hannett.

    Magazine - The Correct Use Of Soap album cover artwork
    Magazine - The Correct Use Of Soap album cover artwork. Picture: Press

