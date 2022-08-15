Have a look back at the year of Babooshka, Back In Black, Once In A Lifetime, Ace Of Spades and Love Will Tear Us Apart.

OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark: released 22nd February 1980 The electro pop duo had a busy 1980. They released two albums that year - this debut LP and Organisation, in October. The debut included Messages and Electricity and featured artwork by Peter Saville, who was then doing the designs for Joy Division. OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Ramones - End Of The Century: released 4th February 1980 The fifth album from Da Brudders was produced by Phil Spector and included Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio, Rock 'N' Roll High School and Baby I Love You. Ramones - End Of The Century album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Cure - Seventeen Seconds: released 18th April 1980 Robert Smith changed the line-up for The Cure's second album and immediately had a hit with the single A Forest. It was the first of the band's unofficial "gloom trilogy" that was followed by Faith the following year and Pornography in 1982. The Cure - Seventeen Seconds album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Human League - Travelogue: released 16th May 1980 The second album from the original line-up of the electronic pioneers included a re-recording of their classic single Being Boiled. The Human League - Travelogue album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Paul McCartney - McCartney II: released 16th May 1980 Macca ditched Wings and went completely solo for the first time in ten years with this album, that included the hits Coming Up, Temporary Secretary and Waterfalls. Paul McCartney - McCartney II album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Diana Ross - Diana: released 22nd May 1980 The Motown legend employed the hit-making skills of Nile Rodgers to produce and album of hits including I'm Coming Out, Upside Down and My Old Piano. Diana Ross - Diana album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III: released 30th May 1980 Aka "the one with the melty face", the former Genesis man's third self-titled solo album included the hit Games Without Frontiers and the moving Biko. Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel III album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue: released 20th June 1980 The Stones' 15th studio album included the hits She's So Cold and the memorable title track. The Rolling Stones - Emotional Rescue album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Joy Division - Closer: released 18th July 1980 The hugely-influential Manchester band released their second album two months after the suicide of singer Ian Curtis. It didn't include the classic single Love Will Tear Us Apart, but does feature the tracks Colony, Atrocity Exhibition and Twenty-Four Hours. Joy Division - Closer album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles: released 18th July 1980 One of the great post-punk debuts, Ian McCulloch and co's first LP included Pictures On My Wall, Villiers Terrace and Rescue. Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles album cover artwork. Picture: Press

AC/DC - Back In Black: released 25th July 1980 The seventh album by the Aussie hard rock band was their first since the death of lead singer Bon Scott - hence the title. Brian Johnson took over on vocals/yelling and songs included the title track, You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells and Shoot To Thrill. AC/DC - Back In Black album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope: released 1st August 1980 Ms Sioux's third album saw a new line-up with drummer Budgie and former Magazine guitarist John McGeoch. It included the hits Happy House and Christine. Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Kate Bush - Never For Ever: released 7th September 1980 The third studio album from the acclaimed singer-songwriter included the hits Breathing, Army Dreamers and Babooshka. Kate Bush - Never For Ever album cover artwork. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps): released 12th September 1980 The Thin White Duke embraced the burgeoning New Romantic movement for his fourteenth album, which included the No 1 hit Ashes To Ashes, Fashion and the title track. David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Stevie Wonder - Hotter Than July: released 29th September 1980 Stevie's 19th studio album included the hits Master Blaster (Jammin') and the perennial Happy Birthday. Stevie Wonder - Hotter Than July album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta: released 3rd October 1980 The pop-punk trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland released their third album, which includes the huge hits Don't Stand So Close To Me and De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da. The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - Remain In Light: released 8th October 1980 The fourth album from the NYC art rockers included the massive worldwide hit Once In A Lifetime and was another collaboration with Brian Eno. Talking Heads - Remain In Light album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Bruce Springsteen - The River: released 17th October 1980 The Boss issued his fifth studio album - his only double - which include the classic title track and Hungry Heart. Bruce Springsteen - The River album cover artwork. Picture: Press

U2 - Boy: released 20th October 1980 The Irish band launched their career with this debut, which included I Will Follow and A Day Without Me. U2 - Boy album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Blondie - Autoamerican: released 26th November 1980 The fifth album from Debbie Harry and co included the huge hits Rapture and The Tide Is High. Blondie - Autoamerican album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Jam - Sound Affects: released 28th November 1980 The fifth album from Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler included the band's second No 1 hit, Start!, and That's Entertainment. It also included the track Pretty Green, which gave its name to a well-known line of clothing belonging to Mr L. Gallagher. The Jam - Sound Affects album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Motorhead - Ace Of Spades: released 8th November 1980 The fourth album by the heavy, heavy rock trio included their signature tune Ace Of Spades. Motorhead - Ace Of Spades album cover artwork. Picture: Press

John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy: 17th November 1980 Lennon's big comeback following five years out of the limelight was hit by tragedy when the former Beatles was murdered less than a month after this album's released. It includes (Just Like) Starting Over, Woman, Watching The Wheels and Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy). John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Double Fantasy album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Clash - Sandinista!: released 12th December 1980 The punk heroes released their fourth album - and it was a very un-punk triple LP. Songs included Career Opportunities and The Magnificent Seven. The Clash - Sandinista! album cover artwork. Picture: Press