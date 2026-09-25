The 25 best Indie albums of 1980

25 September 2026, 19:00

Classic 1980 albums: Closer, Crocodiles, Kaleidoscope, Seventeen Seconds, Sound Affects and more.
Classic 1980 albums: Closer, Crocodiles, Kaleidoscope, Seventeen Seconds, Sound Affects and more. Picture: Press

Have a look back at the year of Closer, Crocodiles, Kaleidoscope, Seventeen Seconds, Sound Affects and more.

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  1. Pretenders - Pretenders: release date 11th January 1980

    Chrissie Hynde had huge success with her band's debut album, which included the hit singles Stop Your Sobbing, Kid and the Number 1 Brass In Pocket.

    Pretenders - Pretenders album cover
    Pretenders - Pretenders album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Get Happy!! Release date 15th February 1980

    Costello's fourth studio album included the singles I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down, High Fidelity and New Amsterdam.

    Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Get Happy!! Album cover
    Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Get Happy!! Album cover. Picture: Press

  3. OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark: released 22nd February 1980

    The electro pop duo had a busy 1980. They released two albums that year - this debut LP and Organisation, in October. The debut included Messages and Electricity and featured artwork by Peter Saville, who was then doing the designs for Joy Division.

    OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark album cover artwork
    OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  4. Ramones - End Of The Century: released 4th February 1980

    The fifth album from Da Brudders was produced by Phil Spector and included Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio, Rock 'N' Roll High School and Baby I Love You.

    Ramones - End Of The Century album cover artwork
    Ramones - End Of The Century album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  5. The Psychedelic Furs - The Psychedelic Furs: released 7th March 1980

    The debut album from Richard Butler's post punk act from London was a long way from their later Stateside hit Pretty In Pink, but it was hugely influential and included the singles We Love You and Sister Europe.

    The Psychedelic Furs - The Psychedelic Furs debut album cover
    The Psychedelic Furs - The Psychedelic Furs debut album cover. Picture: Press

  6. The Cure - Seventeen Seconds: released 18th April 1980

    Robert Smith changed the line-up for The Cure's second album and immediately had a hit with the single A Forest. It was the first of the band's unofficial "gloom trilogy" that was followed by Faith the following year and Pornography in 1982.

    The Cure - Seventeen Seconds album cover artwork
    The Cure - Seventeen Seconds album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  7. Magazine - The Correct Use of Soap: release date 2nd May 1980

    Howard Devoto's post-Buzzcocks project had their biggest success with their third album, which included the classic Song From Under The Floorboards, Sweetheart Contract and a cover of Sly Stone's Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

    Magazine - The Correct Use of Soap album cover
    Magazine - The Correct Use of Soap album cover. Picture: Press

  8. Devo - Freedom of Choice: release date 16th May 1980

    The third album from the Akron, Ohio new wave specialists included the excellent title track, plus the classic Whip It, Girl U Want and Gates Of Steel.

    Devo - Freedom of Choice album cover
    Devo - Freedom of Choice album cover. Picture: Press

  9. The Human League - Travelogue: released 16th May 1980

    The second album from the original line-up of the electronic pioneers included a re-recording of their classic single Being Boiled.

    The Human League - Travelogue album cover artwork
    The Human League - Travelogue album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  10. Dexys Midnight Runners - Searching For The Young Soul Rebels: release date 11th July 1980

    Kevin Rowland scored a UK number 1 hit with Geno, while the parent album reached number 6. Tracks also included There There My Dear and a re-recorded version of the single Dance Stance, titled Burn It Down.

    Dexys Midnight Runners - Searching For The Young Soul Rebels album cover
    Dexys Midnight Runners - Searching For The Young Soul Rebels album cover. Picture: Press

  11. Joy Division - Closer: released 18th July 1980

    The hugely-influential Manchester band released their second album two months after the suicide of singer Ian Curtis. It didn't include the classic single Love Will Tear Us Apart, but does feature the tracks Colony, Atrocity Exhibition and Twenty-Four Hours.

    Joy Division - Closer album cover artwork
    Joy Division - Closer album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles: released 18th July 1980

    One of the great post-punk debuts, Ian McCulloch and co's first LP included Pictures On My Wall, Villiers Terrace and Rescue.

    Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles album cover artwork
    Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  13. The Associates - The Affectionate Punch: release date 1st August 1980

    Billy Mackenzie and Alan Rankine made elaborate, theatrical post punk music, infused with a sense of cabaret and soul. They were initially signed to Fiction Records for this debut album and their labelmate Robert Smith of The Cure provided backing vocals. Tracks include The Affectionate Punch, A and A Matter Of Gender.

    The Associates - The Affectionate Punch album cover
    The Associates - The Affectionate Punch album cover. Picture: Press

  14. Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope: released 1st August 1980

    Ms Sioux's third album saw a new line-up with drummer Budgie and former Magazine guitarist John McGeoch. It included the hits Happy House and Christine.

    Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope album cover artwork
    Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kaleidoscope album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  15. UB40 - Signing Off: release date 29th August 1980

    The debut album from the politically-conscious reggae act from Birmingham included the tracks Food For Thought and My Way Of Thinking.

    UB40 - Signing Off album cover
    UB40 - Signing Off album cover. Picture: Press

  16. The Specials - More Specials: released 19th September 1980

    Coventry's finest ska revivalists released their second album in 1980, which featured the tracks Stereotype, International Jet Set and Do Nothing. Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Neville Staple would depart after the next standalone single, Ghost Town, forming Fun Boy Three.

    The Specials - More Specials album cover
    The Specials - More Specials album cover. Picture: Press

  17. Madness - Absolutely: release date 26th September 1980

    The Nutty Boys' second album spawned three huge hit singles: the immortal Baggy Trousers, Embarrassment and The Return Of The Los Palmas 7.

    Madness - Absolutely album cover
    Madness - Absolutely album cover. Picture: Press

  18. The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta: released 3rd October 1980

    The pop-punk trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland released their third album, which includes the huge hits Don't Stand So Close To Me and De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.

    The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta album cover artwork
    The Police - Zenyatta Mondatta album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  19. Killing Joke - Killing Joke: release date 3rd October 1980

    The debut album from Jaz Coleman's post-punk giants included the singles Wardance and Requiem.

    Killing Joke - Killing Joke album cover
    Killing Joke - Killing Joke album cover. Picture: Press

  20. Talking Heads - Remain In Light: released 8th October 1980

    The fourth album from the NYC art rockers included the massive worldwide hit Once In A Lifetime and was another collaboration with Brian Eno.

    Talking Heads - Remain In Light album cover artwork
    Talking Heads - Remain In Light album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  21. The Teardrop Explodes - Kilimanjaro: release date 10th October 1980

    The debut album from the Liverpool psychedelic rangers featuring Julian Cope included the singles Sleeping Gas, Treason (It's Just A Story) and the superb Reward.

    The Teardrop Explodes - Kilimanjaro album cover
    The Teardrop Explodes - Kilimanjaro album cover. Picture: Press

  22. U2 - Boy: released 20th October 1980

    The Irish band launched their career with this debut, which included I Will Follow and A Day Without Me.

    U2 - Boy album cover artwork
    U2 - Boy album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  23. Blondie - Autoamerican: released 26th November 1980

    The fifth album from Debbie Harry and co included the huge hits Rapture and The Tide Is High.

    Blondie - Autoamerican album cover artwork
    Blondie - Autoamerican album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  24. The Jam - Sound Affects: released 28th November 1980

    The fifth album from Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler included the band's second No 1 hit, Start!, and That's Entertainment. It also included the track Pretty Green, which gave its name to a well-known line of clothing belonging to Mr L. Gallagher.

    The Jam - Sound Affects album cover artwork
    The Jam - Sound Affects album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  25. The Clash - Sandinista!: released 12th December 1980

    The punk heroes released their fourth album - and it was a very un-punk triple LP. Songs included Career Opportunities and The Magnificent Seven.

    The Clash - Sandinista! album cover artwork
    The Clash - Sandinista! album cover artwork. Picture: Press

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