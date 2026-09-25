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The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
25 September 2026, 19:00
Have a look back at the year of Closer, Crocodiles, Kaleidoscope, Seventeen Seconds, Sound Affects and more.
Chrissie Hynde had huge success with her band's debut album, which included the hit singles Stop Your Sobbing, Kid and the Number 1 Brass In Pocket.
Costello's fourth studio album included the singles I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down, High Fidelity and New Amsterdam.
The electro pop duo had a busy 1980. They released two albums that year - this debut LP and Organisation, in October. The debut included Messages and Electricity and featured artwork by Peter Saville, who was then doing the designs for Joy Division.
The fifth album from Da Brudders was produced by Phil Spector and included Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio, Rock 'N' Roll High School and Baby I Love You.
The debut album from Richard Butler's post punk act from London was a long way from their later Stateside hit Pretty In Pink, but it was hugely influential and included the singles We Love You and Sister Europe.
Robert Smith changed the line-up for The Cure's second album and immediately had a hit with the single A Forest. It was the first of the band's unofficial "gloom trilogy" that was followed by Faith the following year and Pornography in 1982.
Howard Devoto's post-Buzzcocks project had their biggest success with their third album, which included the classic Song From Under The Floorboards, Sweetheart Contract and a cover of Sly Stone's Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).
The third album from the Akron, Ohio new wave specialists included the excellent title track, plus the classic Whip It, Girl U Want and Gates Of Steel.
The second album from the original line-up of the electronic pioneers included a re-recording of their classic single Being Boiled.
Kevin Rowland scored a UK number 1 hit with Geno, while the parent album reached number 6. Tracks also included There There My Dear and a re-recorded version of the single Dance Stance, titled Burn It Down.
The hugely-influential Manchester band released their second album two months after the suicide of singer Ian Curtis. It didn't include the classic single Love Will Tear Us Apart, but does feature the tracks Colony, Atrocity Exhibition and Twenty-Four Hours.
One of the great post-punk debuts, Ian McCulloch and co's first LP included Pictures On My Wall, Villiers Terrace and Rescue.
Billy Mackenzie and Alan Rankine made elaborate, theatrical post punk music, infused with a sense of cabaret and soul. They were initially signed to Fiction Records for this debut album and their labelmate Robert Smith of The Cure provided backing vocals. Tracks include The Affectionate Punch, A and A Matter Of Gender.
Ms Sioux's third album saw a new line-up with drummer Budgie and former Magazine guitarist John McGeoch. It included the hits Happy House and Christine.
The debut album from the politically-conscious reggae act from Birmingham included the tracks Food For Thought and My Way Of Thinking.
Coventry's finest ska revivalists released their second album in 1980, which featured the tracks Stereotype, International Jet Set and Do Nothing. Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Neville Staple would depart after the next standalone single, Ghost Town, forming Fun Boy Three.
The Nutty Boys' second album spawned three huge hit singles: the immortal Baggy Trousers, Embarrassment and The Return Of The Los Palmas 7.
The pop-punk trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland released their third album, which includes the huge hits Don't Stand So Close To Me and De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.
The debut album from Jaz Coleman's post-punk giants included the singles Wardance and Requiem.
The fourth album from the NYC art rockers included the massive worldwide hit Once In A Lifetime and was another collaboration with Brian Eno.
The debut album from the Liverpool psychedelic rangers featuring Julian Cope included the singles Sleeping Gas, Treason (It's Just A Story) and the superb Reward.
The Irish band launched their career with this debut, which included I Will Follow and A Day Without Me.
The fifth album from Debbie Harry and co included the huge hits Rapture and The Tide Is High.
The fifth album from Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler included the band's second No 1 hit, Start!, and That's Entertainment. It also included the track Pretty Green, which gave its name to a well-known line of clothing belonging to Mr L. Gallagher.
The punk heroes released their fourth album - and it was a very un-punk triple LP. Songs included Career Opportunities and The Magnificent Seven.