Global Awards 2024 – How To Vote For Best Fans

4 March 2024, 06:01 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 06:20

The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global
The Global Awards are back for 2024 – here's how you can vote for your favourite artists in the Best Fans category.

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more of the world’s biggest artists have been nominated for Best Fans at the Global Awards 2024.

The winner of this category will be decided by you, the fans and to vote all you need to do is head to Global Player where you can have your say.

Click here to vote for Best Fans at the Global Awards 2024

Harry Styles at The BRIT Awards 2023
Harry Styles fans are among those nominated for the Best Fans award at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Here’s which artists are nominated for Best Fans at the Global Awards 2024:

  • Ariana Grande      
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish              
  • Doja Cat
  • Harry Styles           
  • Ice Spice
  • Jungkook                
  • Olivia Rodrigo       
  • RAYE       
  • Sabrina Carpenter                
  • Taylor Swift

Voting closes at 23.59 on the 14th of March.

Read the full Terms and Conditions here.

Billie Eilish Performs During Music Midtown 2023
Billie Eilish fans are among those nominated for the Best Fans award at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

The winners of this year’s Global Awards will be announced on Capital and across our sister stations Heart, Smooth, Classic and Radio X on Global Player on Friday 22nd March.

The Global Awards celebrates the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, including Best Song, Rising Star, Best Male, Best Female, Best Group and more.

See all the nominations here.

