Global Awards 2024 – How To Vote For Best Fans

The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global

The Global Awards are back for 2024 – here's how you can vote for your favourite artists in the Best Fans category.

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more of the world’s biggest artists have been nominated for Best Fans at the Global Awards 2024.

The winner of this category will be decided by you, the fans and to vote all you need to do is head to Global Player where you can have your say.

Harry Styles fans are among those nominated for the Best Fans award at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Here’s which artists are nominated for Best Fans at the Global Awards 2024:

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Ice Spice

Jungkook

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Voting closes at 23.59 on the 14th of March.

Billie Eilish fans are among those nominated for the Best Fans award at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

The winners of this year’s Global Awards will be announced on Capital and across our sister stations Heart, Smooth, Classic and Radio X on Global Player on Friday 22nd March.

The Global Awards celebrates the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, including Best Song, Rising Star, Best Male, Best Female, Best Group and more.