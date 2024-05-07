Blur announce To The End documentary film

Blur – To The End documentary trailer

By Jenny Mensah

The film will chart the Britpop band's most recent reunion and follow their mammoth Wembley stadium dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blur have shared the details of a new documentary film.

To The End - named after their 1994 single - follows Damon Albarn and co on their most recent reunion and the making of their 2023 album The Ballad of Darren- their first studio release in eight years.

The feature-length documentary will be shown in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 19th July.

A press release explains that it will "“follow the unique relationship of four friends – and bandmates of three decades – Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree as they came together in early 2023 to record new songs ahead of their sold-out, first-ever shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in July last summer.”

Fans can fins. out where the film is being screened and book tickets to watch it here.

Blur have shared the details of of a new film. Picture: Bastienne Lewis/Press

A separate film, Live At Wembley, which showcases Blur's duo of dates at England's football ground, is also due from the same team-directed by Toby L and produced by Josh Connolly via UK production company Up The Game.

Meanwhile, Blur are among the artists receiving a nod for The Ivors 2024, 29 years on from their nomination for Parklife.

The band's The Narcissist single - taken from The Ballad of Darren - has been recognised in the category for Best Song Musically and Lyrically category, alongside Black Friday (written by Laurie Blundell, Max Clilverd and Tom Odell), Black Swan (written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White), Spirit 2.0 (written by Yussef Dayes and Sampha) and Sunshine Baby (written by Amber Bain).

Blur - The Narcissist (Official Visualiser)

Elsewhere among the 77 songwriters and composers nominated for an Ivor are RAYE, CMAT, Sampha, Jungle, Harry Styles, Kae Tempest, Tom Odell, Victoria Canal, Fred again.., Brian Eno, PinkPantheress and more.

The Ivors with Amazon Music will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 23rd May 2024.