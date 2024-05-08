Keith Richards: "I never listened to rock bands"

Keith Richards as The Rolling Stones kick off the 'STONES TOUR '24. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

By Radio X

The Rolling Stones guitarist explained that he was never really interested in the genre.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Keith Richards says he hasn't listened to rock for decades.

The Rolling Stones guitarist may be in one of the biggest rock 'n' roll bands of all time, but according to reports he was never interested in bands that followed them and would much prefer to stick to his beloved blues.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, the Paint It Black rocker said: "No. I never listened to rock bands. I grew up, I played Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters.I sold it back to America.

"That's what we did, and then we started to add our own things to it but I'm not really interested in what followed us."

Keith Richards previously said The Rolling Stones would keep making music until they "drop".

Asked if there was another album in the pipeline, Richards told SiriusXM NPR: "There's plenty more stuff left over from Hackney Diamonds to work on.

"There'll always be another one until we drop. We can put our feet up for a little bit, but you know..."

"You're into this thing all the way," added the Jumpin' Jack Flash rocker. " This is what we do. We've gotta see this Rolling Stones through."

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones kicked off their Hackney Diamonds tour dates with a show at NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas on 28th April.

They went on to play a headline set at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this month also saw them play Time Is on My Side for the first time since 1998, with Mick Jagger joined by Irma Thomas - the Soul Queen of New Orleans.

The Rolling Stones continue their North American dates this week, playing the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday 11th May.

