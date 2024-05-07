Catfish and the Bottlemen announce Dublin show

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a fresh show. Picture: Georgina Hurdfield/Press

Van McCann and co have added an Irish show to their 2024 dates. Find out how to get tickets.

Catfish & The Bottlemen have added a new live date for 2024.

The Llandudno rockers will head to the Irish capital for a date at Dublin’s RDS Simmonscourt on Saturday, 31st August, complete with special guests.

The show will mark the first time the band have visited in the country in five years, last playing a show at Dublin's Olympia Theatre in 2019.

Tickets for the new date go on general sale this Friday,10th May at 10am BST here. Fans can also sign up for presale tickets here.

The announcement of the Dublin concert follows the news of Catfish and the Bottlemen selling out their biggest ever show at Liverpool’s 32,000 capacity Sefton Park, just a week after going on sale.

The Sefton Park gig will come ahead of three huge open air shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh, both of which also went onto sell out in minutes.

The Kathleen rockers will also make an epic return to Reading & Leeds, where they will headline the festival for a second time.

The band also have a much-anticipated new record - which follows the release of The Balcony (2014), The Ride (2016) and The Balance (2019) - on the horizon and have already shared its first cut, Showtime, earlier this year.

Listen to the new single below:

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime

See Catfish & The Bottlemen's 2024 UK Tour Dates:

Friday 19th July: TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2024

Saturday 29th July: TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2024

Friday 23rd August 2024 Leeds Festival

Saturday 24th August 2024 Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Sunday 25th August 2024 Reading Festival

31st August 2024: Dublin’s RDS Simmonscourt - JUST ADDED