Standon Calling 2023: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Bloc Party are among the headliners for Standon Calling 2023 . Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Years & Years, Self Esteem and The Human League will also headline the Hertfordshire festival - get the line-up and find out how to buy tickets.

Standon Calling is set to open its doors again for 2023.

The intimate boutique festival, which takes place in the Hertfordshire countryside, will play host to the likes of Bloc Party, Years & Years, Self Esteem and The Human League, but who else joins them on the line-up and when do tickets go on sale?

Find out everything you need to know here.

What date is Standon Calling 2023?

Standon Calling takes place from 20th - 23rd July 2023.

Who's headlining Standon Calling 2023?

Bloc Party, Years & Years and Self Esteem are headlining the festival's main days, while The Human League are the Thursday night bill-toppers.

Who's playing Standon Calling 2023?

Joining Bloc Party, Years & Years, Self Esteem and The Human League on the line-up are Anastacia, Coonfidence Man, Dylan, Squid, Katy B, KT Tunstall, Melanie C, Bob Vylan, Sad Night Dynamite, Lynks, House Gospel Choir, Stone, Ayrtn, Sprints, Flower Love and many more.

Can I buy tickets to Standon Calling?

Tickets and weekend packages are available now at standon-calling.com/tickets.

Standon Calling festival in 2021. Picture: Julian Eales / Alamy Stock Photo

Where is Standon Calling?

Standon Calling takes place in the grounds of Standon Lordship, near to the beautiful village of Standon, Hertfordshire.

The nearest trains stations to the festival are Ware, Bishop's Stortford, Hertford North and Hertford East.

The postcode for SatNav's is SG11 1EF.

Primal Scream closed Standon Calling in 2022. . Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Last year's Standon Calling saw performances from the likes of Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream.