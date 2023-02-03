Standon Calling 2023: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more
3 February 2023, 19:41 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 19:50
Years & Years, Self Esteem and The Human League will also headline the Hertfordshire festival - get the line-up and find out how to buy tickets.
Standon Calling is set to open its doors again for 2023.
The intimate boutique festival, which takes place in the Hertfordshire countryside, will play host to the likes of Bloc Party, Years & Years, Self Esteem and The Human League, but who else joins them on the line-up and when do tickets go on sale?
Find out everything you need to know here.
🎉@GrooveArmada, @faithless, & @LFSYSTEMMUSIC join @KatyB as our electronic headliners for 2023! @HospitalityDNB takeover Cowshed with @HighContrast, with @24hrGarageGirls bringing the biggest old-school garage beats 🎉— Standon Calling (@StandonCalling) February 3, 2023
50+ artists STILL TO BE ANNOUNCED!! https://t.co/sWRholIBSg pic.twitter.com/e72OzU1o48
What date is Standon Calling 2023?
Standon Calling takes place from 20th - 23rd July 2023.
Who's headlining Standon Calling 2023?
Bloc Party, Years & Years and Self Esteem are headlining the festival's main days, while The Human League are the Thursday night bill-toppers.
Who's playing Standon Calling 2023?
Joining Bloc Party, Years & Years, Self Esteem and The Human League on the line-up are Anastacia, Coonfidence Man, Dylan, Squid, Katy B, KT Tunstall, Melanie C, Bob Vylan, Sad Night Dynamite, Lynks, House Gospel Choir, Stone, Ayrtn, Sprints, Flower Love and many more.
Can I buy tickets to Standon Calling?
Tickets and weekend packages are available now at standon-calling.com/tickets.
Where is Standon Calling?
Standon Calling takes place in the grounds of Standon Lordship, near to the beautiful village of Standon, Hertfordshire.
The nearest trains stations to the festival are Ware, Bishop's Stortford, Hertford North and Hertford East.
The postcode for SatNav's is SG11 1EF.
Last year's Standon Calling saw performances from the likes of Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream.