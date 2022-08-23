Reading and Leeds Festival 2022: Line-up, stage times & more

2022's Reading and Leeds headliners: Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975 and Halsey. Picture: Julia Reinhart/WireImage/Getty/Gonzales Photo/ANP/Andy Gallagher/Alamy Stock Photo/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HH

The festivals, which will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey perform, have released their stage times. Find out more.

It's almost August Bank Holiday weekend, which means Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 is preparing to open its doors.

The festivals, which take place from 26th to 28th August at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively, will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey headline.

Festival organisers promise no clashes for their epic six joint headliners at the event, but exactly who is playing and when? Get the line-up and stage times for Reading & Leeds festival here.

*Times are subject to change. Download the Reading & Leeds app for more*

What are the dates for Reading + Leeds Festival 2022?

Reading + Leeds Festivals will take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday 26th August to Sunday 28th August 2022.

Can I still buy tickets for Reading + Leeds Festivals?

Both festivals are sold out - but some resale tickets are still available. Check the official sites for further details, as Ticketmaster’s Fan2Fan Ticket Exchange is the only legitimate resale site for the festivals.

Dave will headline the Main Stage East on Friday at Reading and Saturday at Leeds Festivals this year. Picture: Julia Reinhart/WireImage/Getty

What are the stage times for Reading Festival 2022?

Reading Friday 26th August:

Main Stage East

Dave - 10.00pm

Polo G - 8.10pm

Little Simz - 6.20pm

Circa Waves - 4.45pm

Griff - 3.20pm

Black Honey - 1.50pm

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 12.20pm

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion - 8.55pm

Glass Animals - 7.10pm

All Time Low - 5.30pm

Joy Crookes - 4.00pm

Wallows - 2.30pm

BBNO$ - 1.10pm

Arctic Monkeys make a welcome return to Reading on Saturday night and Leeds on Sunday. Picture: ANP/Alamy Stock Photo

Reading Saturday 27th August:

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys - 9.50pm

Wolf Alice - 7.30pm

Fontaines D.C. - 5.40pm

AJ Tracey - 4.15pm

The Lathums - 2.45pm

Dayglow - 1.25pm

Main Stage West

Bring Me The Horizon - 8.25pm

D Block-Europe - 6.30pm

Enter Shikari - 4.50pm

Poppy - 3.30pm

De'Wayne - 2.05pm

The Sherlocks - 12.45pm

The 1975 will headline the Main Stage East at Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

Reading Sunday 28th August:

Main Stage East

The 1975 - 9.50pm

Charli XCX - 7.30pm

Run The Jewels - 5.40pm

Pale Waves - 4.05pm

Denzel Curry - 2.40pm

Willow - 1.20pm

Mallrat - 12.00pm

Main Stage West

Halsey - 8.25pm

Bastille - 6.30pm

DMA'S - 4.50pm

Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.20pm

Bru-C - 2.00pm

The K's - 12.40pm

Halsey will top the Main Stage West at Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HH

What are the stage times for Leeds Festival 2021?

Leeds Friday 26th August:

Main Stage East

The 1975 - 9.20pm

Charli XCX - 7.00pm

Run The Jewels - 5.20pm

Pale Waves - 3.50pm

Denzel Curry - 2.30pm

Willow - 1.10pm

Mallrat - 12.00pm

Main Stage West

Halsey - 7.50pm

Bastille - 6.05pm

DMA'S - 4.30pm

Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.10pm

Bru-C - 1.50pm

The K's - 12.35pm

Megan Thee Stallion will perform on the Main Stage West at Reading on Friday and Leeds on Saturday. Picture: David Wolff-Patrick/Getty Images

Leeds Saturday 27th August:

Main Stage East

Dave - 9.30pm

Polo G - 7.30pm

Little Simz - 5.40pm

Circa Waves - 4.05pm

Griff - 2.45pm

Black Honey - 1.20pm

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 12.00pm

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion - 8.20pm

Glass Animals - 6.30pm

All Time Low - 4.50pm

Joy Crookes - 3.25pm

Wallows - 2.00pm

BBNO$ - 12.40pm

Bring Me The Horizon will top the Main Stage West on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds. Picture: Venla Shalin/Redferns/Getty

Leeds Sunday 28th August:

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys - 9.20pm

Wolf Alice - 6.55pm

Fontaines D.C. - 5.05pm

AJ Tracey - 3.35pm

The Lathums - 2.05pm

Dayglow - 12.40pm

Main Stage West