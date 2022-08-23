Reading and Leeds Festival 2022: Line-up, stage times & more
23 August 2022, 12:27 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 12:34
The festivals, which will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey perform, have released their stage times. Find out more.
It's almost August Bank Holiday weekend, which means Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 is preparing to open its doors.
The festivals, which take place from 26th to 28th August at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively, will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey headline.
Festival organisers promise no clashes for their epic six joint headliners at the event, but exactly who is playing and when? Get the line-up and stage times for Reading & Leeds festival here.
*Times are subject to change. Download the Reading & Leeds app for more*
What are the dates for Reading + Leeds Festival 2022?
Reading + Leeds Festivals will take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday 26th August to Sunday 28th August 2022.
Can I still buy tickets for Reading + Leeds Festivals?
Both festivals are sold out - but some resale tickets are still available. Check the official sites for further details, as Ticketmaster’s Fan2Fan Ticket Exchange is the only legitimate resale site for the festivals.
What are the stage times for Reading Festival 2022?
Reading Friday 26th August:
Main Stage East
- Dave - 10.00pm
- Polo G - 8.10pm
- Little Simz - 6.20pm
- Circa Waves - 4.45pm
- Griff - 3.20pm
- Black Honey - 1.50pm
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 12.20pm
Main Stage West
- Megan Thee Stallion - 8.55pm
- Glass Animals - 7.10pm
- All Time Low - 5.30pm
- Joy Crookes - 4.00pm
- Wallows - 2.30pm
- BBNO$ - 1.10pm
Reading Saturday 27th August:
Main Stage East
- Arctic Monkeys - 9.50pm
- Wolf Alice - 7.30pm
- Fontaines D.C. - 5.40pm
- AJ Tracey - 4.15pm
- The Lathums - 2.45pm
- Dayglow - 1.25pm
Main Stage West
- Bring Me The Horizon - 8.25pm
- D Block-Europe - 6.30pm
- Enter Shikari - 4.50pm
- Poppy - 3.30pm
- De'Wayne - 2.05pm
- The Sherlocks - 12.45pm
Reading Sunday 28th August:
Main Stage East
- The 1975 - 9.50pm
- Charli XCX - 7.30pm
- Run The Jewels - 5.40pm
- Pale Waves - 4.05pm
- Denzel Curry - 2.40pm
- Willow - 1.20pm
- Mallrat - 12.00pm
Main Stage West
- Halsey - 8.25pm
- Bastille - 6.30pm
- DMA'S - 4.50pm
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.20pm
- Bru-C - 2.00pm
- The K's - 12.40pm
Download the official Reading Festival app here for more information on the rest of the stages
What are the stage times for Leeds Festival 2021?
Leeds Friday 26th August:
Main Stage East
- The 1975 - 9.20pm
- Charli XCX - 7.00pm
- Run The Jewels - 5.20pm
- Pale Waves - 3.50pm
- Denzel Curry - 2.30pm
- Willow - 1.10pm
- Mallrat - 12.00pm
Main Stage West
- Halsey - 7.50pm
- Bastille - 6.05pm
- DMA'S - 4.30pm
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.10pm
- Bru-C - 1.50pm
- The K's - 12.35pm
Leeds Saturday 27th August:
Main Stage East
- Dave - 9.30pm
- Polo G - 7.30pm
- Little Simz - 5.40pm
- Circa Waves - 4.05pm
- Griff - 2.45pm
- Black Honey - 1.20pm
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 12.00pm
Main Stage West
- Megan Thee Stallion - 8.20pm
- Glass Animals - 6.30pm
- All Time Low - 4.50pm
- Joy Crookes - 3.25pm
- Wallows - 2.00pm
- BBNO$ - 12.40pm
Leeds Sunday 28th August:
Main Stage East
- Arctic Monkeys - 9.20pm
- Wolf Alice - 6.55pm
- Fontaines D.C. - 5.05pm
- AJ Tracey - 3.35pm
- The Lathums - 2.05pm
- Dayglow - 12.40pm
Main Stage West
- Bring Me The Horizon - 7.50pm
- D Block-Europe - 5.55pm
- Enter Shikari - 4.15pm
- Poppy - 2.50pm
- De'Wayne - 1.25pm
- The Sherlocks - 12.00pm