Reading and Leeds Festival 2022: Line-up, stage times & more

23 August 2022, 12:27 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 12:34

2022's Reading and Leeds headliners: Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975 and Halsey
2022's Reading and Leeds headliners: Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975 and Halsey. Picture: Julia Reinhart/WireImage/Getty/Gonzales Photo/ANP/Andy Gallagher/Alamy Stock Photo/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HH

The festivals, which will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey perform, have released their stage times. Find out more.

It's almost August Bank Holiday weekend, which means Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 is preparing to open its doors.

The festivals, which take place from 26th to 28th August at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively, will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey headline.

Festival organisers promise no clashes for their epic six joint headliners at the event, but exactly who is playing and when? Get the line-up and stage times for Reading & Leeds festival here.

*Times are subject to change. Download the Reading & Leeds app for more*

What are the dates for Reading + Leeds Festival 2022?

Reading + Leeds Festivals will take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday 26th August to Sunday 28th August 2022.

Can I still buy tickets for Reading + Leeds Festivals?

Both festivals are sold out - but some resale tickets are still available. Check the official sites for further details, as Ticketmaster’s Fan2Fan Ticket Exchange is the only legitimate resale site for the festivals.

Dave will headline the Main Stage East on Friday at Reading and Saturday at Leeds Festivals this year
Dave will headline the Main Stage East on Friday at Reading and Saturday at Leeds Festivals this year. Picture: Julia Reinhart/WireImage/Getty

What are the stage times for Reading Festival 2022?

Reading Friday 26th August:

Main Stage East

  • Dave - 10.00pm
  • Polo G - 8.10pm
  • Little Simz - 6.20pm
  • Circa Waves - 4.45pm
  • Griff - 3.20pm
  • Black Honey - 1.50pm
  • Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 12.20pm

Main Stage West

  • Megan Thee Stallion - 8.55pm
  • Glass Animals - 7.10pm
  • All Time Low - 5.30pm
  • Joy Crookes - 4.00pm
  • Wallows - 2.30pm
  • BBNO$ - 1.10pm
Arctic Monkeys make a welcome return to Reading on Saturday night and Leeds on Sunday
Arctic Monkeys make a welcome return to Reading on Saturday night and Leeds on Sunday. Picture: ANP/Alamy Stock Photo

Reading Saturday 27th August:

Main Stage East

  • Arctic Monkeys - 9.50pm
  • Wolf Alice - 7.30pm
  • Fontaines D.C. - 5.40pm
  • AJ Tracey - 4.15pm
  • The Lathums - 2.45pm
  • Dayglow - 1.25pm

Main Stage West

  • Bring Me The Horizon - 8.25pm
  • D Block-Europe - 6.30pm
  • Enter Shikari - 4.50pm
  • Poppy - 3.30pm
  • De'Wayne - 2.05pm
  • The Sherlocks - 12.45pm
The 1975 will headline the Main Stage East at Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday
The 1975 will headline the Main Stage East at Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

Reading Sunday 28th August:

Main Stage East

  • The 1975 - 9.50pm
  • Charli XCX - 7.30pm
  • Run The Jewels - 5.40pm
  • Pale Waves - 4.05pm
  • Denzel Curry - 2.40pm
  • Willow - 1.20pm
  • Mallrat - 12.00pm

Main Stage West

  • Halsey - 8.25pm
  • Bastille - 6.30pm
  • DMA'S - 4.50pm
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.20pm
  • Bru-C - 2.00pm
  • The K's - 12.40pm

Halsey will top the Main Stage West at Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday
Halsey will top the Main Stage West at Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HH

What are the stage times for Leeds Festival 2021?

Leeds Friday 26th August:

Main Stage East

  • The 1975 - 9.20pm
  • Charli XCX - 7.00pm
  • Run The Jewels - 5.20pm
  • Pale Waves - 3.50pm
  • Denzel Curry - 2.30pm
  • Willow - 1.10pm
  • Mallrat - 12.00pm

Main Stage West

  • Halsey - 7.50pm
  • Bastille - 6.05pm
  • DMA'S - 4.30pm
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.10pm
  • Bru-C - 1.50pm
  • The K's - 12.35pm
Megan Thee Stallion will perform on the Main Stage West at Reading on Friday and Leeds on Saturday
Megan Thee Stallion will perform on the Main Stage West at Reading on Friday and Leeds on Saturday. Picture: David Wolff-Patrick/Getty Images

Leeds Saturday 27th August:

Main Stage East

  • Dave - 9.30pm
  • Polo G - 7.30pm
  • Little Simz - 5.40pm
  • Circa Waves - 4.05pm
  • Griff - 2.45pm
  • Black Honey - 1.20pm
  • Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 12.00pm

Main Stage West

  • Megan Thee Stallion - 8.20pm
  • Glass Animals - 6.30pm
  • All Time Low - 4.50pm
  • Joy Crookes - 3.25pm
  • Wallows - 2.00pm
  • BBNO$ - 12.40pm
Bring Me The Horizon will top the Main Stage West on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds
Bring Me The Horizon will top the Main Stage West on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds. Picture: Venla Shalin/Redferns/Getty

Leeds Sunday 28th August:

Main Stage East

  • Arctic Monkeys - 9.20pm
  • Wolf Alice - 6.55pm
  • Fontaines D.C. - 5.05pm
  • AJ Tracey - 3.35pm
  • The Lathums - 2.05pm
  • Dayglow - 12.40pm

Main Stage West

  • Bring Me The Horizon - 7.50pm
  • D Block-Europe - 5.55pm
  • Enter Shikari - 4.15pm
  • Poppy - 2.50pm
  • De'Wayne - 1.25pm
  • The Sherlocks - 12.00pm

