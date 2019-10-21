When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale for local residents?

The Somerset festival releases tickets for local residents this Sunday. Find out when it takes place and if you qualify for tickets.

Glastonbury Festival tickets sold out at the beginning of October in just over 30 minutes, but there are still a few chances to get to the festival.

For the lucky few who are considered local residents of the Somerset festival, where so far Diana Ross has been confirmed for the legends slot, there's a chance to buy a portion of held back tickets this Sunday 27 October.

But it's not necessarily as simple as it seems, and there's different rules depending on where exactly you live.

Get all the information on the local Glastonbury sale here...

As reported by Bristol Live, the local Glastonbury ticket sale will take place this Sunday at three different stages.

9am will see full weekend tickets released to those living in towns and villages closest to the festival in Worthy Farm, Pilton.

These "inner zone" locations are: Doulting, East Pennard, Glastonbury, North Wootton, Pilton, Pylle, Shepton Mallet, West Bradley and West Pennard.

At 10am weekend tickets will then open up to "outer zone" residents.

These areas include: Alford, Allhampton, Ansford, Ashcott, Ashwick, Baltonsborough, Barton St David, Binegar, Butleigh, Castle Cary, Coleford, Cranmore, Dinder, Ditcheat, Emborough, Evercreech, Holcombe, Leigh-upon-Mendip, Lovington, Lydford, Oakhill, Stoke St Michael, Street, Walton and Wells

At 11am, tickets will them go on sale for Sunday. However these one-day tickets are only on sale exclusively to residents of Mendip and Central Somerset. This will include the residents of towns which fall under the catchment area (such as Frome) for full weekend tickets.

The outlet adds that "to ensure tickets in the local sale only go to genuine full time, permanent local residents, registration will be suspended in advance and throughout the local sale period. If you are not already registered within the catchment, you will not be able to book tickets in this sale."

Registration is believed to re-open after the sale takes place on 1 November 2019, which is after the special Glastonbury ticket ballot closes.

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Coach and ticket packages have already SOLD OUT

General admission tickets have also SOLD OUT.

Music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

The dates of the resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by Sunday 19th April 2020 for general sale tickets.

However, local residents will have the opportunity to buy tickets on Sunday 27 October and a special ballot for the chance to buy Glastonbury tickets is now open until 31 October.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

According to the organisers’ official site, tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

Diana Ross has become the first artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2020.

The Motown legend and Supremes singer will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

