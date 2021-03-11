What did Glastonbury's first ever Pyramid Stage look like?

Michael Eavis and the iconic Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival site in 2005. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Bill Harkin, the man who designed the iconic festival stage, has died aged 83. Radio X looks at the history of the Pyramid at Worthy Farm.

By Martin O'Gorman

"His enthusiasm and dedication led to what we have now," said Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis of Bill Harkin. Harkin, who has died aged 83, was the architect and set-designer who came up with the plans for the festival's iconic Pyramid Stage.

Along with festival co-founder Andrew Kerr, Harkin was one of the original group of people who met at Glastonbury Tor in 1970 and persuaded local dairy farmer Michael Eavis to hold an arts festival on his land.

Eavis remembers the pair approaching him with the idea: "They both became aware of very powerful feelings of spirituality and agreed the need for a new age of looking at life towards a utopian society.

"After more intense discussions these conversations led to the idea of a large music festival with a Pyramid as centre stage."

The very first Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury festival in June 1971, made from scaffolding, sheet metal and plastic sheeting. Picture: Vincent McEvoy/Redferns/Getty Images

Harkin later remembered the inspiration behind the Pyramid Stage: a vivid dream: "I was standing to the rear of an open-air stage next to a drum riser, looking towards the audience that someone was addressing.

"There were two beams of light forming a pyramid in the sky with some buildings on the horizon." Harkin jotted down the idea and worked it into a rough sketch that eventually became a fully-fledged architectural plan.