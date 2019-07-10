The Killers' Glastonbury set broke records to become loudest in festival's history

According to reports, Brandon Flowers and co's headline set on the Pyramid Stage hit 106 decibels, becoming the loudest in history.

The Killers played a triumphant set at Glastonbury Festival last month, and now it appears it was also historical.Brandon Flowers and co - who first headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2007 - proved themselves to be one of the most enduring indie bands of the noughties by playing a career spanning set, complete with covers and special guests.

As reported by NME, Martin Audio - the team behind the speakers at the festival's main stage, said the band's set hit 106 decibels for fans at the front of the stage.

Despite that ear-splitting record-breaking volume, the outlet adds that that technological improvements and real-time ear monitoring meant the band didn't break the off-site sound restriction of 65 decibels.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Killers' Glasto setlist also included a cover of You Were Always On My Mind with a surprise appearance from the Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys.

Legendary guitarist Johnny Marr then joined the band to play The Smiths' classic 1982 single This Charming Man, as well as help accompany The Killers on Mr. Brightside.

The Killers' headline set at Glastonbury 2019 on Saturday 29 June 2019:

1. Jenny Was A Friend of Mine

2. Somebody Told Me

3. Spaceman

4. The Way it Was

5. Shot At The Light.

6. The Man

7. Smile Like You Mean It

8. For Reasons Unknown

9. Human Bling (confession of a King)

10. Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

11. A Dustland Fairytale

12. Runaways

13. Read My Mind (Lean On Me interlude)

14. All These Things That I've Done

15. When You Were Young

Encore

16. Always On My Mind (Elvis and Pet Shop Boys cover with the Pet Shop Boys as special guests)

17. Human (with the Pet Shop Boys)

18. This Charming Man (with The Smiths' Johnny Marr)

19. Mr. Brightside (with The Smiths' Johnny Marr)

The Killers played a secret set at the festival in 2017.

Watch them treat fans to All These Things That I've Done at the John Peel Stage: