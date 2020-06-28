On Air Now
The Radio X Podcast Residency 10pm - 12am
28 June 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 28 June 2020, 21:01
As the festival shares the late icon's legendary 2000 performance, we look at the setlist for Bowie's headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.
Glastonbury was set to open its doors to celebrate its 50th anniversary this week, but was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, music-lovers can still mark the milestone by watching back some of the festival's most iconic performances over the years, including David Bowie's 2000 headline set on the Pyramid Stage.
It's often cited as one of the most legendary sets at the Somerset Festival, but what did the Heroes icon play and how many songs did he perform?
QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to “Heroes” by David Bowie?
Festival organiser Emily Eavis previously commented on the performance: "I often get asked what the best set I've seen here at Glastonbury is, and Bowie's 2000 performance is always one which I think of first. It was spellbinding; he had an absolutely enormous crowd transfixed. I think Bowie had a very deep relationship with Worthy Farm and he told some wonderful stories about his first time at the Festival in 1971, when he stayed at the farmhouse and performed at 6am as the sun was rising. And he just played the perfect headline set. It really was a very special and emotional show".
See David Bowie's full setlist below.
1. Wild Is the Wind
2. China Girl
3. Changes
4. Stay
5. Life on Mars?
6. Absolute Beginners
7. Ashes to Ashes
8. Rebel Rebel
9. Little Wonder
10. Golden Years
11. Fame
12. All the Young Dudes
13. The Man Who Sold the World
14. Station to Station
15. Starman
16. Hallo Spaceboy
17. Under Pressure
Encore:
18. Ziggy Stardust
19. "Heroes"
20. Let's Dance
21. I'm Afraid of Americans
QUIZ: Can you match the David Bowie single to the Bowie album?