What was David Bowie's setlist at Glastonbury 2000?

28 June 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 28 June 2020, 21:01

David Bowie performing at Glastonbury 2000
David Bowie performing at Glastonbury 2000. Picture: Getty

As the festival shares the late icon's legendary 2000 performance, we look at the setlist for Bowie's headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury was set to open its doors to celebrate its 50th anniversary this week, but was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, music-lovers can still mark the milestone by watching back some of the festival's most iconic performances over the years, including David Bowie's 2000 headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

It's often cited as one of the most legendary sets at the Somerset Festival, but what did the Heroes icon play and how many songs did he perform?

Festival organiser Emily Eavis previously commented on the performance: "I often get asked what the best set I've seen here at Glastonbury is, and Bowie's 2000 performance is always one which I think of first. It was spellbinding; he had an absolutely enormous crowd transfixed. I think Bowie had a very deep relationship with Worthy Farm and he told some wonderful stories about his first time at the Festival in 1971, when he stayed at the farmhouse and performed at 6am as the sun was rising. And he just played the perfect headline set. It really was a very special and emotional show".

See David Bowie's full setlist below.

What was the setlist for David Bowie at Glastonbury 2000?

1. Wild Is the Wind

2. China Girl

3. Changes

4. Stay

5. Life on Mars?

6. Absolute Beginners

7. Ashes to Ashes

8. Rebel Rebel

9. Little Wonder

10. Golden Years

11. Fame

12. All the Young Dudes

13. The Man Who Sold the World

14. Station to Station

15. Starman

16. Hallo Spaceboy

17. Under Pressure

Encore:

18. Ziggy Stardust

19. "Heroes"

20. Let's Dance

21. I'm Afraid of Americans

