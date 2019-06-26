What will The Cure perform at Glastonbury 2019? Setlist rumours revealed

Robert Smith of The Cure in 2019. Picture: Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns/Getty Images

Robert Smith and co will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night - so what can we expect?

How many times have The Cure played Glastonbury?

The Cure headline Glastonbury for an impressive fourth time this weekend - putting them on a par with Coldplay, who have topped the Pyramid Stage bill on the same number of occasions.

Robert Smith has led his band through Glastonbury headline slots in 1986, 1990 and 1995 and 2019 marks the first time the band have appeared at Worthy Farm in 24 years.

What can we expect from The Cure’s set at Glastonbury 2019?

Last year’s Hyde Park show saw The Cure celebrate 40 years as a band, and the gig has been immortalised in a new film, Anniversary 1978-2018: Live In Hyde Park London, which hits cinemas on 11 July.

The anniversary show saw the band tear through a selection of hits and deep cuts, so what can we expect them to deliver at Glastonbury?

The Cure live at Hurricane Festival in Germany 2019. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

Glastonbury is the latest in a long line of festival appearances for The Cure in the summer of 2019. They travelled to Australia in May to perform their album Disintegration in full at Sydney Opera House to mark the LP’s 30th anniversary.

The Cure have also played headline sets at Pinkpop in the Netherlands, Southside Festival in Germany and Firenze Rocks in Italy.

The list of songs have been pretty similar from set-to-set, but there’s always room for changes in the setlist, thanks to the band’s enormous 40-year back catalogue. There have been some curveballs in the set, meaning that Glastonbury could see an eclectic mix of hits and deep cuts. Recent shows have seen the revival of Just One Kiss, a dreampop song that was originally the b-side of 1982’s Let’s Go To Bed single, plus the track Burn, which first appeared on the soundtrack to the film The Crow in 1994, starring the late Brandon Lee.

The Cure setlist at Hurricane Festival, Germany, Sunday 23 June:

Shake Dog Shake (the opening album track from 1984’s The Top)

From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea (album track from 1992’s Wish album)

Pictures of You (single taken from 1989’s Disintegration)

High (single taken from 1992’s Wish album)

Just One Kiss (b-side of Let’s Go To Bed, 1982)

Lovesong (single taken from 1989’s Disintegration)

Last Dance (album track from 1989’s Disintegration)

A Night Like This (album track from 1985’s The Head On The Door)

Just Like Heaven (single taken from 1987’s Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me)

Burn (taken from the soundtrack to the film The Crow, 1994)

Fascination Street (single taken from 1989’s Disintegration)

Never Enough (stand alone single from 1990)

Wendy Time (album track from 1992’s Wish album)

Push (album track from 1985’s The Head On The Door)

In Between Days (single taken from 1985’s The Head On The Door)

Play For Today (album track from 1980’s Seventeen Seconds)

A Forest (single taken from 1980’s Seventeen Seconds)

Primary (single taken from 1981’s Faith)

Want (opening track from 1996’s Wild Mood Swings)

39 (album track from 2000’s Bloodflowers)

One Hundred Years (opening track from 1982’s Pornography)

Encore:

Lullaby (single taken from 1989’s Disintegration)

The Caterpillar (single taken from 1984’s The Top album)

The Walk (stand alone single from 1983)

Doing The Unstuck (album track from 1992’s Wish album)

Friday I'm In Love (single taken from 1992’s Wish album)

Close To Me (single taken from 1985’s The Head On The Door)

Why Can't I Be You? (single taken from 1987’s Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me)

Boys Don't Cry (stand alone single from 1979)

The Cure first headlined Glastonbury in 1986

Following the success of their 1985 album The Head On The Door and its singles Close To Me and In Between Days, the following year saw The Cure’s first headline appearance at what was then known as the Glastonbury CND Festival. The other headliners were The Psychedelic Furs and Level 42, while also on the eclectic bill were Madness, Simply Red, The Housemartins and The Pogues.

The Cure’s Glastonbury set in 1986 was heavy with their recent “pop” hits such as Boys Don’t Cry and The Walk, but they still managed to keep the mood veering between light and dark, delivering three encores and ending the show with the emotional Faith and the downright angst-ridden title track from their album Pornography. No Love Cats.

The Cure - 1986 Glastonbury setlist

Shake Dog Shake / Play For Today / Kyoto Song / Primary / Charlotte Sometimes / A Strange Day / In Between Days / The Walk / A Night Like This / One Hundred Years / Push / A Forest / Sinking

Encore 1: Close To Me / Let’s Go To Bed

Encore 2: Give Me It / Boys Don’t Cry

Encore 3: Faith / Pornography

The second time The Cure headlined Glastonbury was in 1990

The band’s relationship with the festival was strained after their 1990 appearance. The headline slot came off the back of the massive success of their Disintegration album the previous year. Only two encores this time, ending with a sneak preview of the forthcoming single Never Enough. No Love Cats.

However, the set was halted by one festival-goer being air-lifted hospital. Speaking about their 1990 set in an edition of The Cure newsletter from December of the same year, the Lullaby singer said: "Glastonbury was ok, but its organisation does leave an awful lot to be desired.

"There should have been crush barriers in the main field - the one particular incident down the front with the girl being given the kiss of life shocked us a bit too much to really get into the set."

The Telegraph's review of the festival mirrored Robert Smith's sentiment at the time, describing the scenes as like a "war zone," writing: "Interruption by helicopter or ambulance was the least of the problems facing the performers on the celebrated Pyramid stage: these were hardly the ideal conditions to demonstrate artistic excellence."

The 1990 line-up also included Happy Mondays, James, Sinead O’Connor and De La Soul.

The Cure - 1990 Glastonbury setlist

Shake Dog Shake / A Strange Day / A Night Like This / Catch / Pictures Of You / Fascination Street / Lullaby / Dressing Up / The Same Deep Water As You / Lament / Just Like Heaven / The Walk / Primary / In Between Days / A Forest / Disintegration

Encore 1: Close To Me / Let’s Go To Bed / Why Can’t I Be You

Encore 2: 10.15 Saturday Night / Killing An Arab / Never Enough

The Cure’s third headline Glastonbury appearance was in 1995

Following the international success of their album Wish in 1992 (their first UK Number 1 LP), the rest of the 90s were a bit of a grey period for The Cure. Drummer Boris Williams and guitarist Porl Thompson had both left, while bassist Simon Gallup went on sabbatical, so sessions for the next album were protracted. Glastonbury 1995 was an opportunity for Robert Smith to unveil the new line-up (featuring Jason Cooper on drums) and even premiere some new material - despite the new album, Wild Mood Swings, being nearly a year away from release. The show was an early example of Glastonbury being televised.

Amongst the new material (Want, Mint Car, Jupiter Crash) the set was a mix of recent hits (Friday I’m In Love, High) and some dark classics (Disintegration, A Strange Day). Still no Love Cats.

The Cure played Sunday night, while Oasis headlined the festival for the first time on Friday, while Saturday was the infamous occasion that The Stone Roses were due to perform. They were replaced by Pulp after Roses guitarist John Squire broke his collarbone.

The Cure - 1995 Glastonbury setlist

Want / Fascination Street / A Night Like This / Pictures Of you / Lullaby / Just Like Heaven / Trust / Jupiter Crash / High / The Walk / Let’s Go To Bed / Dressing Up / A Strange Day / Push / Mint Car / Friday I’m In Love / In Between Days / From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea / Shiver And Shake / Disintegration / End

Thanks to the excellent www.cure-concerts.de for setlist information.