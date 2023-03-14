Queen legend Sir Brian May is knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

14 March 2023, 13:28 | Updated: 14 March 2023, 13:32

King Charles III knights Sir Brian May at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III knights Sir Brian May at Buckingham Palace. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The Queen guitarist was made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Brian May has officially been knighted.

The legendary Queen guitarist received one of the highest honours in the land and was made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III with a ceremony which took place at Buckingham Palace today (14th March).

The honour recognises his services to music and to charity.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary guitarist shared an image of the moment he received the honour, writing: "No words! Bri".

READ MORE - Brian May on Bohemian Rhapsody sequel: "We've been talking about it"

Fans rushed to congratulate the Bohemian Rhapsody star in the comments, with one writing: "Congratulations, Sir! Well deserved. I bow to you."

Another gushed: "As a fan .. I am so proud of you Brian !! You deserve all the accolades life has to offer!

"I’m sure your parents and Freddie are smiling down on you !

"CONGRATULATIONS Sir Doctor Brian !"

On 31st December, it was announced that Brian would become a Sir as part of the 2023 edition of the King's New Year Honours List.

May pledged to “do the things one would expect a knight to do” including “fight for justice” and for “people who don’t have any voice”.

Speaking to Sky News, he said it was "pretty happy" his royal journey will "end up with a sword on my shoulder".He described the knighthood as a "kind of challenge," adding: "I think that's the way I regard it, to do good in the world and do better than I've done before."

READ MORE: Brian May doubles down on Queen's Glastonbury stance

