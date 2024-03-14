Shania Twain to play Glastonbury Legends slot 2024

Shania Twain has been confirmed for the Glastonbury 2024 Legends slot. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The US Country music icon has been confirmed for the coveted tea time slot at the festival this year.

Shania Twain has been confirmed for the Glastonbury 2024's Legends slot.

The Country music icon will follow in the footsteps of Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Diana Ross and Kylie to play the coveted Sunday tea time slot at the festival, which takes place from 26th - 30th June this year,

The US star- who's best known for her hits You're Still The One, Man! I Feel Life A Woman! and That Don't Impress Me Much - will treat the crowds at the Somerset Festival to a career-spanning set on Sunday 30th June 2024.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video alongside the caption: "The legends slot at GLASTONBURY 2024 - Another jewel in my crown!! I feel so honoured and so excited about this one! Thinking about what to wear already and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history this summer with this ultimate dream performance!!"

Addressing her legions of fans in the clip, she said: "This is a dream come true! I have been asked about Glastonbury now for years and it's finally coming together.

"I'm packing my wellies and my raincoat, and of course my cowboy hat, so I'll see you in the beautiful Somerset countryside this summer."

She went on: "Can't wait. This is huge. Honour of my life. I'm so excited!"

Other artists to perform in the slot have included Motown legend and former Commodores star Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown and Shirley Bassey.

The news comes after Emily Eavis confirmed last year that the legend slot had been booked and was a "female".

Speaking on the Sidetracked podcast, where she discussed how plans were taking shape for the festival, she teased: "Certainly, I can say that the legend is female.”

Along with the announcement came the huge news that, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline Glastonbury 2024.

Also announced for main stage performances are the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey Michael Kiwanuka and more.

IDLES, Disclosure, and The National will headline The Other Stage, with The Streets, Avril Lavigne, Two Door Cinema Club and more confirmed.

The date for the April resales are yet to be confirmed but Glastonbury hopefuls can still enter competitions to win tickets to the festival.