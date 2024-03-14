Dua Lipa, Coldplay & SZA to headline Glastonbury 2024 as lineup poster is unveiled

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty, Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The pop starlet, Yellow outfit and US star are set to top the bill at the Somerset Festival this year, with more acts announced on the bill.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Sza have been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2024.

The Dance The Night singer, Chris Martin and co and the Kill Bill star will top the bill at the Pyramid Stage of the famous festival, which takes place from 26th - 30th June this year.

Also announced for main stage performances are the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey Michael Kiwanuka and more.

IDLES, Disclosure, and The National will headline The Other Stage, with The Streets, Avril Lavigne, Two Door Cinema Club and more confirmed.

See the rest of the line-up so far here:

Meanwhile, Shania Twain has been confirmed for the Glastonbury Legends slot.

The US icon - will follow in the footsteps of Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Diana Ross and Kylie to play the coveted Sunday tea time slot, treating fans to a coveted tea-time slot on Sunday 30th June 2024.

Other artists to perform in the slot have included Motown legend and former Commodores star Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown, Brian Wilson, Shirley Bassey, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and more.

The date for the April resales are yet to be confirmed but Glastonbury hopefuls can still enter competitions to win tickets to the festival.

Who's on the Glastonbury 2024 line-up?

As of 14th March, the confirmed line-up for Glastonbury 2024 so far is: