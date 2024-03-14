Dua Lipa, Coldplay & SZA to headline Glastonbury 2024 as lineup poster is unveiled
14 March 2024, 13:23
The pop starlet, Yellow outfit and US star are set to top the bill at the Somerset Festival this year, with more acts announced on the bill.
Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Sza have been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2024.
The Dance The Night singer, Chris Martin and co and the Kill Bill star will top the bill at the Pyramid Stage of the famous festival, which takes place from 26th - 30th June this year.
Also announced for main stage performances are the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey Michael Kiwanuka and more.
IDLES, Disclosure, and The National will headline The Other Stage, with The Streets, Avril Lavigne, Two Door Cinema Club and more confirmed.
See the rest of the line-up so far here:
- Stranger Things' Joe Keery would love to take Djo project to Glastonbury and Coachella
- Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up, rumours and secret sets
Meanwhile, Shania Twain has been confirmed for the Glastonbury Legends slot.
The US icon - will follow in the footsteps of Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Diana Ross and Kylie to play the coveted Sunday tea time slot, treating fans to a coveted tea-time slot on Sunday 30th June 2024.
Other artists to perform in the slot have included Motown legend and former Commodores star Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown, Brian Wilson, Shirley Bassey, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and more.
The date for the April resales are yet to be confirmed but Glastonbury hopefuls can still enter competitions to win tickets to the festival.
Who's on the Glastonbury 2024 line-up?
As of 14th March, the confirmed line-up for Glastonbury 2024 so far is:
- DUA LIPA - HEADLINER
- COLDPLAY - HEADLINER
- SZA - HEADLINER
- SHANIA TWAIN - SUNDAY LEGEND
- LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
- LITTLE SIMZ
- BURNA BOY
- PJ HARVEY
- CYNDI LAUPER
- ALVVAYS
- ANNE-MARIE
- ARLO PARKS
- AROOJ AFTAB
- ASHA PUTHLI
- AURORA
- AVRIL LAVIGNE
- AYRA STARR
- BAR ITALIA
- BARRY CAN’T SWIM
- BAXTER DURY
- BLACK PUMAS
- BLOC PARTY
- BLONDSHELL
- BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB
- THE BREEDERS
- BRITTANY HOWARD
- CAMILLA CABELLO
- CONFIDENCE MAN
- CORINNE BAILEY RAE
- DANNY BROWN
- D-BLOCK EUROPE
- DECLAN MCKENNA
- DEXYS
- DISCLOSURE
- FAT WHITE FAMILY
- FONTAINES D.C
- GHETTS
- GOSSIP
- HEADIE ONE
- HEILUNG
- HIGH VIS
- IDLES
- JAMES BLAKE
- JAMIE XX
- JANELLE MONAE
- JESSIE WARE
- JORDAN RAKEI
- JUNGLE
- JUSTICE
- KEANE
- KENYA GRACE
- KING KRULE
- KNEECAP
- LANKUM
- THE LAST DINNER PARTY
- LONDON GRAMMAR
- THE MARY WALLOPERS
- MASEGO
- MICHAEL KIWANUKA
- MANNEQUIN PUSSY
- MDOU MOCTAR
- MOUNT KIMBIE
- THE NATIONAL
- NEWDAD
- NIA ARCHIVES
- NITIN SAWHNEY
- NONAME
- NOTHING BUT THIEVES
- OLIVIA DEAN
- ORBITAL
- OTOBOKE BEAVER
- PALOMA FAITH
- PAUL HEATON
- PEGGY GOU
- REMI WOLF
- ROMY
- SAMPHA
- SEVENTEEN
- SLEAFORD MODS
- SOCCER MOMMY
- SOFIA KOURTESIS
- SQUID
- STEEL PULSE
- THE STREETS
- SUGABABES
- THIS IS THE KIT
- TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
- YARD ACT
- HONEY DIJON
- DJ SPEN
- ELIZA ROSE
- BONOBO
- SKREAM & BENGA
- FAITHLESS
- FLOWEROVLOVE
