Glastonbury Festival is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to raise funds for those affected by conflict

Organisers of the Somerset Festival have launched a prize draw giving away tickets to this year's event to raise funds for people affected by conflict.

Glastonbury is giving music-lovers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the festival this year, in order to raise funds for a good cause.

The world famous festival, which takes place from 26-30 June this year, has opened a prize draw giving away 20 pairs of tickets to the sold-out event, in order to "raise emergency funds to support people affected by conflict".

As a press release explains: "Money raised will be donated to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child, who are all doing vital work in areas of conflict, delivering humanitarian support to those who need it most."

The prize draw is open until 12 noon (GMT) on Thursday 28th March at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/glastonbury-emergency-fund.

As explained on the Crowdfunder page: "Each winner will receive two tickets with entry to the Festival for themselves and a guest."

Glasto-hopefuls can give £10 for one entry, £20 for two entries, £50 for 5 prize entries and £100 for 10 entries.

At the time of writing this article, the festival has already raised £21,840 counting of their 100k target.

Meanwhile, the festival has yet to confirm its line-up for 2024, but so far everyone from Dua Lipa to Madonna has been rumoured to top the bill this year.

The now iconic Glastonbury tea time slot has also generated plenty of rumours with everyone from Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks to Chaka Khan all rumoured to perform after Emily Eavis confirmed the Sunday Legend would be "female" this year.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 sold out in less than an hour, with fans getting another chance to buy tickets in the April resale, though its date is yet to be confirmed.