How to work at Glastonbury 2020: Oxfam ask volunteers to register their interest

Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 - Day 3. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The charity have revealed that music fans can register their interest to work at the festival's 50th anniversary in 2020. Find out more here.

Last week saw tickets for Glastonbury 2020 sell out, with a record 2.4 million hopefuls try attempt to buy tickets for the festival's 50th anniversary.

Many would-be Glasto-goers were left disappointed thinking their hopes of getting to Worthy Farm were dashed until the April resale.

However, there's already hope on the horizon. Charity partner Oxfam have already released information about volunteering at the festival, calling for people to register their interest and "help beat poverty".

Just missed out? No sweat... we've got another way! 🚀🙌 You can now register your interest to volunteer with us at @GlastoFest 2020 and help beat poverty. #Glastonbury2020#Glastonbury https://t.co/ncwYNLid1Y pic.twitter.com/tsMfRcuGEm — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) October 6, 2019

The charity adds that they do accept volunteers from the USA, but all volunteers must be 18 and over.

On top of this, Glastonbury organisers have announced a special ballot for 2020, where they will give fans the opportunity to buy 50 pairs of tickets for its 50th anniversary.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out. There will be a ticket resale in April - plus we'll be announcing details of a special ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets in the coming days. — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 6, 2019

According to the official Glastonbury website "details will be announced in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the important date of the Glastonbury resale have been announced. Find out more information at the festival here...

When can I get tickets in the resale for Glastonbury 2020?

The official Glastonbury website have announced that the resale will take place for coach tickets on "Thursday 16th April 2020 followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020."

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".

