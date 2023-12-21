Glastonbury legends slot: Latest odds released with Cher favourite at 2/1

Cher, Stevie Nicks, Annie Lennox and Chaka Khan are among the acts tips for a Glasto 2023 legend's slot. Picture: Getty

New odds have been revealed for the Somerset festival's famous tea time slot, with Cher's comments causing a stir.

New odds have been shared for the Glastonbury legends slot with Cher becoming the new favourite after comments she'd made saying she'd "like to" play the famous set.

Earlier this year, Emily Eavis revealed that the coveted tea time performance slot - which has played host to the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Barry Gibb - has been booked for 2024 and is "female," leading to speculation as to who would be taking to the Pyramid Stage next year.

According to bettingsites.co.uk, Cher has now become the market favourite to play the iconic Glasto set, with her odds being slashed from 10/1 to 2/1.

Sheryl Crow is currently second in the betting at 9/2, with Stevie Nicks (5/1) and Shania Twain (7/1) also amongst the favourites.

Elsewhere, Eurythmics legend Annie Lennox has odds of 15/1, whereas recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan stands at 9/1.

Neil Roarty, spokesperson for bettingsites.co.uk, said: “Cher has seemingly added fuel to the fire that she will be making an appearance at next year’s Glastonbury after confessing she’d love to be awarded a Legends Slot.

"That comment has seen the Goddess of Pop’s price to feature at Worthy Farm next year plummet – now trading as the 2/1 market favourite after being as high as 10/1 earlier in the week.

"Sheryl Crow is the second favourite in the market at 9/2 after announcing her UK tour dates last week, with Stevie Nicks (5/1) and Shania Twain (7/1) also tipped for a place."

See the latest odds for the Glastonbury 2024 legends slot:

Cher - 2/1

Sheryl Crow - 9/2

Stevie Nicks - 5/1

Shania Twain - 7/1

Annie Lennox 15/2

Chaka Khan 9/1

Barbra Streisand 16/1

Mandonna 20/1

Meanwhile, rumours are hotting up about which artists could be set to headline the festival in 2024.

Rihanna has caused a stir after making recent comments on the red carpet that she would give fans live dates when she releases new music.

"Well, we’re always gonna go back on tour,” she told teased. “[But] I feel I want to do a tour when there’s new music. We already know what that’s gonna be, with the songs that I’ve performed on my last tour. That was a long time ago."

She added: "I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music. After that, lets just like, blow everything up.”