Glastonbury 2022 resale: Can you still buy tickets and will they cost more?

Will there be a resale for Glastonbury 2022 tickets? Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Somerset festival has been postponed for two years, but will there be a chance to buy any tickets for 2022 and how much will they cost?

Glastonbury Festival is set to open its doors in 2022.

The world-famous Somerset festival was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, but was forced to postpone the event for two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it looks set to finally take place this year, with Billie Eilish confirmed as its first headliner, but the question still remains: Will there be a chance to buy tickets for Glastonbury Festival if you didn't buy them originally for 2020? And if so, when can we expect the resale to take place?

Radio X do some digging and try and find out the likely answer to your questions here.

Can you buy tickets for Glastonbury 2022?

Glastonbury tickets are currently sold out. However, as with every year that the festival is held, it's likely there will be a chance to buy tickets in the Glastonbury resale once people do not pay their full ticket balances. However, these may be tough to get your hands on, since tickets have rolled over from 2020.

Get the latest information about Glasto tickets here.

When will the Glastonbury 2022 resale take place?

Glastonbury resales usually take place after the payment deadline has passed for existing ticket holders. This usually happens in March. Once refunds are issued, the resale of the returned tickets usually takes place in April. The dates usually fall on a Thursday and Sunday, for coach and general sale tickets respectively.

Information on the official Glastonbury website states: "Balance payments on existing deposit bookings are payable in the first week of March 2022 (from 09:00 Tuesday 1st March – 23:59 Monday 7th March 2022)."

This means we can probably expect the resale to take place in the weeks following.

How much will Glastonbury 2022 tickets cost?

Unfortunately, tickets for Glastonbury 2022 will cost £280 + a £5 booking fee. Organisers explain on the official website: "Every effort was made to keep this increase on the 2020 ticket price of £265 as low as possible, despite inflation and the impact of two forced cancellations."

What happens if you don't pay the for the ticket by the deadline?

Any ticket balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked. However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges. If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £25 back due to a £25 administration charge. An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

How will I get my Glastonbury 2022 ticket?

UK tickets will be sent out by Royal May in late May-June 2022 and they will be sent to the address entered when booking. They will require a signature at the point of delivery.

Get the latest information about Glasto ticket delivery here.

Can you still register for Glastonbury 2022?

Registration for Glastonbury is currently open here.

Billie Eilish will become the youngest solo headliner to play Glastonbury. Picture: Press

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2022?

So far, Billie Eilish has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2022. Mowtown legend Diana Ross has also been confirmed for the Sunday Legends slot.

