Glastonbury to move 2024 ticket sale back by two weeks

Glastonbury Festival have changed their Autumn ticket sale dates. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The festival has announced that the ticket sales will be moved in order to give people a chance to register.

Glastonbury is set to move 2024 ticket sale back by two weeks.

The new dates for Glastonbury's Autumn ticket sale are as follows:

TICKETS PLUS COACH TRAVEL ON SALE AT 6PM GMT, THURSDAY, 16TH NOVEMBER

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ON SALE AT 9AM GMT, SUNDAY, 19TH NOVEMBER

The festival announced the news on Thursday 2nd November, when the coach sale was set to take place at 6pm that day.

Sharing a statement, the festival explained: "This year's Glastonbury ticket sale has been moved back by two weeks. This is to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one."

Festival organisers continued: Following this year's Festival, we alerted everyone with a registration which pre-dated 2020 of a scheduled review of the details held by See Tickets in the Glastonbury Festival registration database. This was in order to ensure that the details we hold are current and that we do not store individuals' information for any longer than is necessary. These registrants were asked to take action to confirm their registration if they wished to keep it.

"As always, registration was then closed on Monday (30th October) ahead of the ticket sale.



"Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday's registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.



"Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday, 6th November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday, 13th November."

The festival added an extra warning: "We urge everyone hoping to buy a ticket to Glastonbury 2024 to either check their existing registration https://glas.to/lookup now or submit new registration, which remains free of charge, at https://glastonburyregistration.co.uk/, from 12 noon on Monday.

"We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year's Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale."