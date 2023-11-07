Rumours Madonna, Coldplay & Dua Lipa are booked for Glastonbury 2024 are "untrue" says Emily Eavis

Madonna, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dua Lipa. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Emily Eavis has denied claims that headliners for Glastonbury 2024 have been confirmed and revealed news will come in 2024.

Rumours that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay are all booked to headline Glastonbury 2024 are "untrue" says Emily Eavis.

Last week, it was reported that the Levitating star was set to take to the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the festival, followed by Chris Martin and co on Saturday and the Queen of Pop - who is currently on her own world tour - closing out the event on the Sunday night.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that organisers were "thrilled" with the line-up they have put together, adding: "It’s the dream line-up, a brilliant mix of different music and different atmospheres. Then, of course, you have Madonna on the final night, which will be epic."

However, the festival organiser has denied the claims. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (5th November), she wrote: "As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork - but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!"

The news comes after Glastonbury postponed their ticket sales by two weeks.

The festival announced the news on Thursday 2nd November, when the coach sale was set to take place at 6pm that day.

A statement from the official Glastonbury social media accounts explained: "This year's Glastonbury ticket sale has been moved back by two weeks. This is to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one."

It continued: "Following this year's Festival, we alerted everyone with a registration which pre-dated 2020 of a scheduled review of the details held by See Tickets in the Glastonbury Festival registration database. This was in order to ensure that the details we hold are current and that we do not store individuals' information for any longer than is necessary. These registrants were asked to take action to confirm their registration if they wished to keep it.

"As always, registration was then closed on Monday (30th October) ahead of the ticket sale.



"Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday's registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.



"Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday, 6th November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday, 13th November."

The festival added an extra warning: "We urge everyone hoping to buy a ticket to Glastonbury 2024 to either check their existing registration https://glas.to/lookup now or submit new registration, which remains free of charge, at https://glastonburyregistration.co.uk/, from 12 noon on Monday.

"We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year's Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale."

The new dates for Glastonbury's Autumn ticket sales are as follows: