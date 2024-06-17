Glastonbury 2024: Get the latest weather forecast

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2023 and its weather through the years. Picture: Getty

The festival is set to open its doors next week, but will it rain or shine? Here's what we know about the weather forecast so far.

Glastonbury 2024 is preparing to open its doors next week with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA set for headline performances on the Pyramid Stage.

There's plenty of surprises still in-store for festival goers, with new areas announced for this year's instalment and plenty more acts "TBA".

One thing Glasto faithfuls won't want to be surprised by this year is the weather and with such a dismal start to the English summer so far, it's understandable why many are frantically checking the forecast for rain.

So what's the weather forecast like for Glasto 2024 so far? and can we expect a heatwave or downpours? Find out everything we know so far.

What is the weather forecast for Glastonbury 2024?

According to the Met Office‘s long-range forecast, spanning 21st - 30th June, predicts that: "Into the last week of June, changeable conditions are likely to remains dominant, with the focus for these conditions continuing to be across the north and west, with spells of more settled and drier conditions likely in the south and east."

It adds that across the UK, "temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly above average."

Get a more detailed breakdown below so far...

Wednesday 26th June:

On the day Glastonbury officially opens its doors, BBC Weather predicts "light rain showers and a gentle breeze" with highs of 22 degrees and lows of 13 degrees celsius.

Thursday 27th June:

On the first day and night of music and festivities, BBC Weather predicts "light rain showers and a gentle breeze" once more with hifhs of 21 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Friday 28th June:

On the day when Dua Lipa headlines, there is very much the same outlook so far, with "light rain showers and a gentle breeze" and highs of 20 degrees and lowes on 12 degrees.

Saturday 29th June:

So far, BBC Weather predicts the same outlook for the Saturday night when Coldplay headline, with highs of 20 degrees, lows of 12 degrees and "light rain showers and a gentle breeze".

Sunday 30th June:

Sunday, when SZA will take to the Pyramid stage, BBC Weather predicts "light rain showers and a gentle breeze," alongside highs of 20 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Monday 1st July:

The festival might be over on Sunday, but the bulk of Glasto-goers official pack up their stuff on Monday morning. The weather hasn't been published for the Monday yet, but watch this space. There's a Medium UV warning for all days so far so don't forget to pack your sunscreen!