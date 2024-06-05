Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up rumours and secret sets

5 June 2024, 17:29

Could these acts be playing Glastonbury in 2024: In the frame are The Killers, Kasabian and Pulp.
Could these acts be playing Glastonbury in 2024: In the frame are The Killers, Kasabian and Pulp. Picture: Associated Press/Nikki Court/PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

With 2024 headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA confirmed, who else could be making a surprise appearance at Worthy Farm this June? Radio X takes a look at the evidence...

For Glastonbury 2024, Emily Eavis has made good on her promise of two female headliners, with Dua Lipa and SZA topping the bill and Coldplay taking up the third place. This year's Sunday Legends slot will be taken by Shania Twain.

As ever, the confirmed artists are only some of the story - Glastonbury is famous for hosting unscheduled and unexpected performances in "secret". Well, "secret" in an official sense, anyway, as rumours of special guests usually slip out in the months leading up to the festival, and over the weekend itself.

2023 saw Foo Fighters make an unannounced (but heavily rumoured) appearance on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, while frontman Dave Grohl joined the Pretenders onstage for a surprise set on the Saturday.

Here are all confirmed artists for Glastonbury 2024, plus the latest rumours...

When does Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2024 will take place from the 26th to the 30th June 2024.

Who is headling Glastonbury 2024?

2024's Glastonbury Pyramid Stage headliners have been confirmed as:

  • Friday 28th June: Dua Lipa
  • Saturday 29th June: Coldplay
  • Sunday 30th June: SZA

Read the full line-up of confirmed artists booked for Glastonbury 2024

Who is rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury 2024?

With the full line-up and stage times confirmed, the TBA slots from the biggest stages at Glastonbury 2024 are as follows:

  • Wednesday 26th June: Greenpeace Stage, 12pm (one of the first sets of the festival, in fact)
  • Friday 28th June: Wishing Well 8.45pm (also the Transgressive Takeover at 11pm at the same location is still TBA)
  • Friday 28th June: Firmly Rooted, 1am
  • Saturday 29th June: BBC Introducing Stage, 4.30pm
  • Saturday 29th June: Woodies Stage, 6pm
  • Saturday 29th June: Levels, midnight
  • Sunday 30th June: BBC Introducing Stage, 7.30pm
  • Sunday 30th June: Wishing Well, 9pm

Read more: Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up, stage splits & stage times

  1. Kasabian - VERY STRONG RUMOUR

    According to the NME, William Hill bookmakers have suspended betting on the Leicester lads, "after seeing some telling bets". Glasto comes a week before the band issued their new album Happenings, but with a major homecoming show on Saturday 6th July, would they blow all those new songs on a Glasto audience?

    Kasabian in 2022
    Kasabian in 2022. Picture: Neil Bedford/Press

  2. The Killers - RUMOUR

    Brandon Flowers and his crew are touring their new greatest hits collection Rebel Diamonds in the UK this June - they play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Wednesday 26th June and their next show is at the O2 in London on Thursday, 4th July... which leaves a MASSIVE hole where the band are in the UK during Glastonbury weekend. The Killers made a splash 20 years ago with their show-stopping set at the John Peel Tent. that could be worth a sneaky surprise set?

    The Killers Perform At The 2019 Glastonbury Festival
    The Killers Perform At The 2019 Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

  3. Kings Of Leon - RUMOUR

    The Followills are in the country on Sunday 30th June for their enormous British Summer Time show in Hyde Park, so in theory they could squeeze in a Worthy Farm appearance over the weekend... the question is, as they've just played shows in Leeds, Birmibgham and Bristol, and will be playing the British Grand Prix the week after, would the need to?

    Kings of Leon in 2023
    Kings of Leon in 2023. Picture: Press

  4. The Smile - RUMOUR

    It wouldn't be Glastonbury witout a surprise appearance from Thom Yorke either somewhere in the wee small hours, as in 2013, when he DJed at the Shangri La area. In 2021, The Smile - his side project with fellow Radiohead man Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner - were part of the "Live At Worthy Farm" live stream, which took place in lieu of an actual festival. Could The Smile make their debut at Worthy Farm this year? The Woodies slot on Saturday at 6pm could be the ideal place.

    Thom Yorke performing with The Smile in March 2024
    Thom Yorke performing with The Smile in March 2024. Picture: Gary Mather/Alamy Live News

  5. Green Day - UNLIKELY

    Hotly tipped for a Glasto appearance are Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt, who released their Saviors album at the beginning of the year. However, their appearance at the Isle Of Wight later this month is a "festival exclusive", which mean the only way they could appear at Worthy Farm is by stealth. That's not unheard of, however, as their suprise set at Radio X's local pub in London proved.

    Green Day
    Green Day. Picture: Pamela Littky/Press

  6. Pulp - RUMOUR

    A lot of people thought Jarvis and co would show up at last year's Glastonbury, seeing as they were in the middle of their reunion dates, with many thinking "The Churn-Ups" were going to be the Britpop legends. Pulp made a surprise appearance at The Park in 2011, and 2024 marks 30 years since they first played Glastonbury, nestled between Chumbawamba and Inspiral Carpets on the NME Stage on the Sunday, so... come ooooonnnn. The band's reunion dates continue this summer, with festival appearances in Portugal, Sweden, Athens, Norway and more.

    Jarvis Cocker onstage with Pulp at Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2023
    Jarvis Cocker onstage with Pulp at Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2023. Picture: Chantal Guevara/Alamy

  7. Liam Gallagher - DENIED

    Our Kid continues his UK dates in June, at which he'll be playing the whole of the Oasis debut album Definitely Maybe in full, to mark the record's 30th anniversary. While all this activity aligned with Glastonbury weekend, the man himself has denied that he's playing the festival. Boo!

  8. Blur - UNLIKELY

    2023 was the year of the big Blur comeback with the release of The Ballad Of Darren and a number of high profile live shows. The band played a notable show at Coachella in April, but the rest of the summer seems to be dedicated to promoting their new Live At Wembley album and a documentary about the recent reunion titled To The End.

    Blur at Coachella in April 2024
    Blur at Coachella in April 2024. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

  9. Taylor Swift - UNLIKELY

    The Swifties did "the math" when the latest leg of the Eras Tour was announced and were crestfallen to see that Tay-Tay was due to play Dublin on all three nights of Glastonbury. However, the superstar will be in the UK that week, so she could always turn up and play an unannounced DJ set at The Glade on Thursday night, yeah?

    Taylor Swift onstage at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, on May 29, 2024
    Taylor Swift onstage at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, on May 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

  10. Vampire Weekend - RUMOUR

    William Hill are currently offering 8/1 odds on Ezra Koenig and co to appear at Glastonbury, but the band are midway through a US tour this summer, in support of their album Only God Was Above Us. However, there's a break between their show in Bonner, Montana on 23rd June and their next one, at Red Rocks in Colorado on 19th July. Hmmmm.

    Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festivaL, San Francisco.
    Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festivaL, San Francisco. Picture: Chris Tuite/Image Space/Media Punch/Alamy Live News

  11. Weezer - RUMOUR

    Rivers Cuomo and friends are performing in the UK with Smashing Pumpkins, with their final show at Cardiff Castle on 14th June, before they pick up again in North America in September. Could they bring their Blue Album energy to Glastonbury?

    Rivers Cuomo of Weezer onstage in June 2023.
    Rivers Cuomo of Weezer onstage in June 2023. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

  12. The xx - RUMOUR

    Jamie xx is headlining Woodies on Friday night, Romy is playing a DJ set on Friday at the Levels area... what's to say we won't get a big old xx reunion at Glasto this year?

    Romy Madley Croft: will be dropping some "beats" at Glastonbury this year
    Romy Madley Croft: will be dropping some "beats" at Glastonbury this year. Picture: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Who headlined the last Glastonbury?

Lat year, Worthy Farm played host to headliners in Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Sir Elton John.

