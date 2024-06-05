Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up rumours and secret sets

Could these acts be playing Glastonbury in 2024: In the frame are The Killers, Kasabian and Pulp. Picture: Associated Press/Nikki Court/PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

With 2024 headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA confirmed, who else could be making a surprise appearance at Worthy Farm this June? Radio X takes a look at the evidence...

For Glastonbury 2024, Emily Eavis has made good on her promise of two female headliners, with Dua Lipa and SZA topping the bill and Coldplay taking up the third place. This year's Sunday Legends slot will be taken by Shania Twain.

As ever, the confirmed artists are only some of the story - Glastonbury is famous for hosting unscheduled and unexpected performances in "secret". Well, "secret" in an official sense, anyway, as rumours of special guests usually slip out in the months leading up to the festival, and over the weekend itself.

2023 saw Foo Fighters make an unannounced (but heavily rumoured) appearance on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, while frontman Dave Grohl joined the Pretenders onstage for a surprise set on the Saturday.

Here are all confirmed artists for Glastonbury 2024, plus the latest rumours...

When does Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2024 will take place from the 26th to the 30th June 2024.

Who is headling Glastonbury 2024?

2024's Glastonbury Pyramid Stage headliners have been confirmed as:

Friday 28th June: Dua Lipa

Saturday 29th June: Coldplay

Sunday 30th June: SZA

Read the full line-up of confirmed artists booked for Glastonbury 2024

Who is rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury 2024?

With the full line-up and stage times confirmed, the TBA slots from the biggest stages at Glastonbury 2024 are as follows:

Wednesday 26th June: Greenpeace Stage, 12pm (one of the first sets of the festival, in fact)

Friday 28th June: Wishing Well 8.45pm (also the Transgressive Takeover at 11pm at the same location is still TBA)

Friday 28th June: Firmly Rooted, 1am

Saturday 29th June: BBC Introducing Stage, 4.30pm

Saturday 29th June: Woodies Stage, 6pm

Saturday 29th June: Levels, midnight

Sunday 30th June: BBC Introducing Stage, 7.30pm

Sunday 30th June: Wishing Well, 9pm

Who headlined the last Glastonbury?

Lat year, Worthy Farm played host to headliners in Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Sir Elton John.