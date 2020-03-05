When will Glastonbury Festival 2020 announce its third and final headliner?

It's almost time for the Glastonbury resale to take place, so when can we expect them to release their third bill-topper and the rest of their line-up?

Glastonbury Festival is almost upon us, taking place from 24-28 June this year.

So far, The Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have been confirmed for the Somerset Festival, where they'll top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

But when can we expect the third and final headliner to be announced? And how about the rest of the line-up?

Find out when we think the Glastonbury headliner will be announced, and when we might be getting the full line-up.

READ MORE: Who has played the Glastonbury legends slot over the years?

When will Glastonbury announce their third headliner for 2020?

Over the last few years, the final headliner has been announced ahead of the April resale.

This gives would-be festival-goers one more chance to decide if attending the Somerset Festival is worth their while... Although anyone basing their decision on whether to attend the festival on its headliners should probably think twice.

This year, we already know that the resales are set to take place on Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by Sunday 19th April 2020 for the general sale.

Last year, The Cure and The Killers were confirmed as final headliners for Glastonbury on Friday 15 March, while in 2017, Ed Sheeran was confirmed as the third and final headliner on Thursday 16 March.

If we follow that pattern, then we could probably see the next bill-topper announced next week around the 12 March.

And if it isn't in the next two weeks, we'd put money on it coming very soon.

What about the full line-up and stage times?

In 2019, the festival's full line-up stage times were announced on 29 May, and in 2017 they dropped around the 25 May, so we can probably expect the same this year.

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020: headliners, line-up rumours and more

Find out everything we know about the festival so far...

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

Who is playing Glastonbury 2020?

So far, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have been confirmed as the first headliners for Glastonbury Festival, playing the Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Lana Del Rey has also been confirmed by Emily Eavis to play the Pyramid Stage, but it is not yet clear when she will play or whether it will be a headline set.

Motwon Legend and The Supremes singer Diana Ross will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

READ MORE: Who has played the Glastonbury legends slot over the years?

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

The dates of the resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by Sunday 19th April 2020 for general sale tickets.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

According to the organisers’ official site, tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival organisers respond to coronavirus fears ahead of 2020 event