The best Christmas jumpers for 2020
20 November 2020, 20:55
Need to make a splash over Christmas dinner this year? Want to look festive - but cool? Radio X has a selection of excellent Christmas sweaters to shock your nan with.
It's that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions, from classic bands to cult TV and more…
-
Guns N'Roses Christmas jumper
We reckon you can wear this tribute to Use Your Illusion volumes I and II all year round, to be fair.
-
Foo Fighters Christmas jumper
Dave Grohl and co have three separate festive offerings available this year, of which this is probably the most Christmassy.
-
AC/DC Christmas jumper
Let There Be Christmas, say the veteran rockers - not many sizes left at time of writing this, but we're sure there'll be more stock soon.
-
Motorhead Christmas jumper
As everyone knows, Christmas is also Lemmy's birthday.
-
Baby Yoda Christmas jumper
The unexpected hero of of the year is immortalised on a Chrimbo jumper.
-
The Rolling Stones Christmas jumper
Probably a bit too "beige" for us personally, but then they are getting on a bit.
-
Joy Division Christmas jumper
Season's greeting from the Mancunian legends. Kind of pretty in its own special way.
-
Ghostbusters Christmas jumper
Is Ghostbusters a Christmas movie? We genuinely can't remember.
-
Rick & Morty Christmas jumper
Have a Merry Pickle Rick-mas.
-
Star Wars - Mandalorian Christmas jumper
Forget Baby Yoda, if you want to get serious, you need Boba Fett with you at Christmas.
-
Chris Kamara Christmas jumper
If you like puns - or footbal commentary - here's the perfect gift.