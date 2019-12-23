The highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

Christmas has always been a big time of year for heading down to the multiplex and seeing a blockbuster, but which movies set during Christmas have been the most popular? You'll be surprised at who's in the Top 10...

All figures quoted are worldwide grosses in US dollars and are confirmed by BoxOfficeMojo.

  1. Batman Returns (1992): $267 million

    Michael Keaton returns in the first sequel to Tim Burton's reboot of the Caped Crusader. This time, Danny DeVito plays The Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer transforms into Catwoman.

  2. Rise Of The Guardians (2012): $307 million

    Chris Pine plays Jack Frost, Isla FIsher is the Tooth Fairy, Hugh Jackman is the Easter Bunny and Alec Baldwin is St NIcholas himself in this aimated fantasy.

  3. The Polar Express (2004): $313 million

    A little boy who doesn't believe in Santa Claus is soon put straight by the festive locomotive of the title, featuring Tom Hanks as the voice of the Conductor.

  4. A Christmas Carol (2009): $325 million

    Jim Carrey is joined by Gary Oldman, Colin Firth and Bob Hoskins in this animated re-telling of the Charles Dickens story.

  5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000): $345 million

    Jim Carrey again - this time under the prosthetics as the titular character from Dr Seuss's cautionary tale. It's been somewhat overshadowed by the animated version from 2018 (see below).

  6. Shazam! (2019): $364 million

    It was released in April 2019, but this reboot of the Captain Marvel character is set during the festive period.

  7. Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992): $365 million

    Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern all returned for a rematch in this seasonal sequel.

  8. Home Alone (1990): $477 million

    Macaulay Culkin is left to fend for himself at Christmas while keeping burglars Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern at bay.

  9. The Grinch (2018): $511 million

    Last year's animated hit, based on the classic story book by Dr Seuss and starring the vocal talents of Benedict Cumberbatch and Rashida Jones.

  10. Iron Man 3 (2013): $1.2 billion

    'Fraid so - the superhero actioner starring Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow is set during the festive period - and, according to Marvel themselves, is a Christmas film!

Elf is at number 13 with just $220 million, while British comedy Love Actually lingers outside the Top 10 at 11 with $224 million.

