20 of the best Christmas film quotes

19 December 2023, 12:11 | Updated: 19 December 2023, 12:15

Classic Christmas movies: The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone and Scrooged
Classic Christmas movies: The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone and Scrooged. Picture: The Hollywood Archive/Everest Collection/Album/Alamy Stock Photo

Christmas is the time of year for watching - and re-watching - classic movies with a festive theme. Which of these great lines do you remember?

Everyone loves a Christmas movie. There's the heartwarming stories, the picturesque festive settings, and those timeless themes of love, generosity and family... or stress, catastrophe and panic, which hopefully comes good in a classic Christmas satire.

Whether through classic tales or modern favourites, these films evoke nostalgia and fun for the festive season. So here are our favourite quotes from some of the greatest Christmas films.

  1. “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!"

    Home Alone (1990)

    Home Alone 1 - Pizza Delivery Scene Original HD

  2. "Christmas is a very busy time for us, Mr. Cratchit. People preparing feasts, giving parties, spending the mortgage money on frivolities. One might say that December is the foreclosure season."

    The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

    Michael Caine and The Muppets in The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
    Michael Caine and The Muppets in The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992). Picture: Alamy

  3. “You know, I think this Christmas thing is not as tricky as it seems!”

    The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

    Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) - Jack’s Obsession - Lyrics

  4. “If this is their idea of Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year's...”

    Die Hard (1988)

    Bruce Willis in Die Hard
    Bruce Willis in Die Hard. Picture: Alamy

  5. “You have such a pretty face. You should be on a Christmas card.”

    Elf (2003)

    Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in Elf
    Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in Elf. Picture: Alamy

  6. “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”

    The Polar Express (2004)

    The Polar Express (2004)
    The Polar Express (2004). Picture: Alamy

  7. "It's Christmas Eve. It's the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more."

    Scrooged (1988)

    Bill Murray in Scrooged
    Bill Murray in Scrooged. Picture: Alamy

  8. "Oh Christmas isn't just a day. It's a frame of mind."

    Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

    Edmund Gwenn and Natalie Wood in Miracla On 34th Street (1947)
    Edmund Gwenn and Natalie Wood in Miracla On 34th Street (1947). Picture: Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com/Alamy

  9. "I realised that Christmas is the time to be with the people you love."

    Love Actually (2003)

    Bill Nighy as Billy Mack in Love Actually
    Bill Nighy as Billy Mack in Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

  10. “I want my house to be seen from space!”

    Deck The Halls (2006)

    Danny DeVito in Deck The Halls (2006)
    Danny DeVito in Deck The Halls (2006). Picture: Alamy

  11. "No one should be alone on Christmas."

    Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

    No one should be alone on Christmas

  12. "Isn't there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?"

    A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

    Isn't There Anyone Who Knows What Christmas Is All About?! - ''A Charlie Brown Christmas,'' 1965

  13. “Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.”

    It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

    Henry Travers and James Stewart in It's A Wonderful Life, 1946
    Henry Travers and James Stewart in It's A Wonderful Life, 1946. Picture: Alamy

  14. "I'm gonna deck your halls, bub."

    Jingle All The Way (1996)

    Jingle All the Way (2/5) Movie CLIP - Santa Smackdown (1996) HD

  15. “You see, before he came down here, it never snowed. And afterwards, it did.”

    Edward Scissorhands (1990)

    Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in Edward Scissorhands (1990)
    Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in Edward Scissorhands (1990). Picture: 20TH CENTURY FOX / Album/Alamy

  16. “Nobody’s walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas."

    National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

    Christmas Vacation - Nobody's walking out on this fun old-fashioned family Christmas

  17. “Just because you can’t see something, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.”

    The Santa Clause (1994)

    Eric Lloyd and Tim Allen in The Santa Clause (1994)
    Eric Lloyd and Tim Allen in The Santa Clause (1994). Picture: Alamy

  18. “You say you hate Washington’s birthday or Thanksgiving, and nobody cares, but you say you hate Christmas, and people treat you like you’re a leper.”

    Gremlins (1984)

    Phobe Cates, Zach Gilligan and Gizmo in Gremlins (1984)
    Phobe Cates, Zach Gilligan and Gizmo in Gremlins (1984). Picture: Alamy

  19. "We Elves try to stick to the four main food groups: Candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup."

    Elf (2003)

    Will Ferrell in Elf (2003)
    Will Ferrell in Elf (2003). Picture: Alamy

  20. “It’s all humbug, I tell you. Humbug!"

    A Christmas Carol (1951)

    Alastair Sim as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. 1951
    Alastair Sim as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. 1951. Picture: Alamy

