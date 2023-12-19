20 of the best Christmas film quotes
19 December 2023, 12:11 | Updated: 19 December 2023, 12:15
Christmas is the time of year for watching - and re-watching - classic movies with a festive theme. Which of these great lines do you remember?
Listen to this article
Everyone loves a Christmas movie. There's the heartwarming stories, the picturesque festive settings, and those timeless themes of love, generosity and family... or stress, catastrophe and panic, which hopefully comes good in a classic Christmas satire.
Whether through classic tales or modern favourites, these films evoke nostalgia and fun for the festive season. So here are our favourite quotes from some of the greatest Christmas films.
-
“Keep the change, ya filthy animal!"
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 1 - Pizza Delivery Scene Original HD
-
"Christmas is a very busy time for us, Mr. Cratchit. People preparing feasts, giving parties, spending the mortgage money on frivolities. One might say that December is the foreclosure season."
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
-
“You know, I think this Christmas thing is not as tricky as it seems!”
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) - Jack’s Obsession - Lyrics
-
“If this is their idea of Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year's...”
Die Hard (1988)
-
“You have such a pretty face. You should be on a Christmas card.”
Elf (2003)
-
“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”
The Polar Express (2004)
-
"It's Christmas Eve. It's the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more."
Scrooged (1988)
-
"Oh Christmas isn't just a day. It's a frame of mind."
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
-
"I realised that Christmas is the time to be with the people you love."
Love Actually (2003)
-
“I want my house to be seen from space!”
Deck The Halls (2006)
-
"No one should be alone on Christmas."
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
No one should be alone on Christmas
-
"Isn't there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?"
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
Isn't There Anyone Who Knows What Christmas Is All About?! - ''A Charlie Brown Christmas,'' 1965
-
“Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.”
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
-
"I'm gonna deck your halls, bub."
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Jingle All the Way (2/5) Movie CLIP - Santa Smackdown (1996) HD
-
“You see, before he came down here, it never snowed. And afterwards, it did.”
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
-
“Nobody’s walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas."
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
Christmas Vacation - Nobody's walking out on this fun old-fashioned family Christmas
-
“Just because you can’t see something, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.”
The Santa Clause (1994)
-
“You say you hate Washington’s birthday or Thanksgiving, and nobody cares, but you say you hate Christmas, and people treat you like you’re a leper.”
Gremlins (1984)
-
"We Elves try to stick to the four main food groups: Candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup."
Elf (2003)
-
“It’s all humbug, I tell you. Humbug!"
A Christmas Carol (1951)