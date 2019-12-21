Stars who celebrate their birthdays at Christmas
21 December 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 21 December 2019, 21:01
It's the most wonderful time of the year - especially for those in music who have a birthday around the Christmas period.
Noel Edmonds
The TV and radio presenter - and mastermind behind Mr Blobby - was born on 22 December 1948.
Ralph Fiennes
The actor and director celebrates his birthday on 22 December.
Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam
The Pearl Jam frontman celebrates his 55th birthday on 23 December and, as usual, it'll be a nightmare trying to find him a card, amongst all the Christmas tat.
Harry Shearer
The man who WAS Derek Smalls in Spinal Tap, not to mention the voices behind both Smithers and Mr Burns in The Simpsons will turn 76 on 23 December.
Lemmy, Motörhead
The rock legend would have been celebrating his birthday on Christmas Eve. Lemmy (or Ian Kilmister to his accountant) was born in Stoke-on-Trent at the most wonderful time of the year. He died on 28 December 2015.
Carol Vorderman
The former Queen Of Countdown is another sleb that finds it difficult to book somewhere for a birthday party - she celebrates her 59th special day on 24 December.
Caroline Aherne
The actress and comedienne - best known for Mrs Merton and The Fast Show, and later the narrator of Gogglebox - was born on 24 December 1963. She died on 2 July 2016
Shane MacGowan, The Pogues
It's only fair that the writer of maybe the best Chrimbo song was born on 25th December. This year, he's 62.
Bob Stanley, Saint Etienne
Bob (on the right in the picture) was involved in seminal 1990s band Saint Etienne and actually WAS born on Christmas Day, in 1964. He's also written Yeah Yeah Yeah, maybe the best book about pop in decades.
Dido
Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong, aka That Woman From Eminem's Stan, will be 48 on Christmas Day 2019.
Annie Lennox
The Eurythmics and solo star was born on Christmas Day 1954 in Aberdeen.
Chris Kamara
The former footballer and TV sports pundit was born on Christmas Day 1957.
Jared Leto, 30 Seconds To Mars
On 26 December, Jared Leto will turn 48 - but he will still have his beautiful head of hair? How does he manage it? Perhaps some hair product would be a gift he appreciates on Boxing Day.
Lars Ulrich, Metallica
The Metallica drummer will turn 56 on Boxing Day, 26 December 2019.
Kit Harington
The Game Of Thrones star was born on Boxing Day 1986 in London.
Hayley Williams, Paramore
Hayley's been thrilling rock fans for ages now, and she's a whippersnapper no more - on 27 December she'll turn 31.
Timothée Chalamet
The American actor was born on 27 December 1995 in New York City.
Frank Turner
The Radio X favourite will be celebrating his 38th birthday on 28 December.
Denzel Washington
The New York actor, who's famous for his roles in Cry Freedom, Malcolm X and The Equalizer, will be 65 on 28 December. Many happy returns, Denzel!