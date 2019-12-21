Stars who celebrate their birthdays at Christmas

21 December 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 21 December 2019, 21:01

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. Picture: Shutterstock

It's the most wonderful time of the year - especially for those in music who have a birthday around the Christmas period.

  1. Noel Edmonds

    The TV and radio presenter - and mastermind behind Mr Blobby - was born on 22 December 1948.

    Noel Edmonds and Mr Blobby
    Noel Edmonds and Mr Blobby. Picture: News Group/Shutterstock

  2. Ralph Fiennes

    The actor and director celebrates his birthday on 22 December.

    Ralph Fiennes in Wuthering Heights, 1992
    Ralph Fiennes in Wuthering Heights, 1992. Picture: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

  3. Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam

    The Pearl Jam frontman celebrates his 55th birthday on 23 December and, as usual, it'll be a nightmare trying to find him a card, amongst all the Christmas tat.

    Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam
    Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. Picture: Startraks/Shutterstock

  4. Harry Shearer

    The man who WAS Derek Smalls in Spinal Tap, not to mention the voices behind both Smithers and Mr Burns in The Simpsons will turn 76 on 23 December.

    Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls in Spinal Tap
    Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls in Spinal Tap. Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

  5. Lemmy, Motörhead

    The rock legend would have been celebrating his birthday on Christmas Eve. Lemmy (or Ian Kilmister to his accountant) was born in Stoke-on-Trent at the most wonderful time of the year. He died on 28 December 2015.

    Lemmy onstage with Motorhead
    Lemmy onstage with Motorhead. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

  6. Carol Vorderman

    The former Queen Of Countdown is another sleb that finds it difficult to book somewhere for a birthday party - she celebrates her 59th special day on 24 December.

    Carol Vorderman, December 2019
    Carol Vorderman, December 2019. Picture: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

  7. Caroline Aherne

    The actress and comedienne - best known for Mrs Merton and The Fast Show, and later the narrator of Gogglebox - was born on 24 December 1963. She died on 2 July 2016

    Caroline Aherne in The Royle Family
    Caroline Aherne in The Royle Family. Picture: Granada/Shutterstock

  8. Shane MacGowan, The Pogues

    It's only fair that the writer of maybe the best Chrimbo song was born on 25th December. This year, he's 62.

    Shane MacGowan in 1994
    Shane MacGowan in 1994. Picture: Danny Elwes/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

  9. Bob Stanley, Saint Etienne

    Bob (on the right in the picture) was involved in seminal 1990s band Saint Etienne and actually WAS born on Christmas Day, in 1964. He's also written Yeah Yeah Yeah, maybe the best book about pop in decades.

    Saint Etienne in 1993: Bob Stanley, Sarah Cracknell and Pete Wiggs
    Saint Etienne in 1993: Bob Stanley, Sarah Cracknell and Pete Wiggs. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

  10. Dido

    Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong, aka That Woman From Eminem's Stan, will be 48 on Christmas Day 2019.

    Dido performing in 2000
    Dido performing in 2000. Picture: Bei/Shutterstock

  11. Annie Lennox

    The Eurythmics and solo star was born on Christmas Day 1954 in Aberdeen.

    Annie Lennox in 1984
    Annie Lennox in 1984. Picture: L J Van Houten/Shutterstock

  12. Chris Kamara

    The former footballer and TV sports pundit was born on Christmas Day 1957.

    Chris Kamara
    Chris Kamara. Picture: Justin Downing/Shutterstock

  13. Jared Leto, 30 Seconds To Mars

    On 26 December, Jared Leto will turn 48 - but he will still have his beautiful head of hair? How does he manage it? Perhaps some hair product would be a gift he appreciates on Boxing Day.

    Jared Leto in July 2019
    Jared Leto in July 2019. Picture: Danilo D'Auria/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

  14. Lars Ulrich, Metallica

    The Metallica drummer will turn 56 on Boxing Day, 26 December 2019.

    Lars Ulrich of Metallica in 1984
    Lars Ulrich of Metallica in 1984. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

  15. Kit Harington

    The Game Of Thrones star was born on Boxing Day 1986 in London.

    Kit Harington in Game Of Thrones
    Kit Harington in Game Of Thrones. Picture: Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock

  16. Hayley Williams, Paramore

    Hayley's been thrilling rock fans for ages now, and she's a whippersnapper no more - on 27 December she'll turn 31.

    Hayley Williams of Paramore, 2019
    Hayley Williams of Paramore, 2019. Picture: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

  17. Timothée Chalamet

    The American actor was born on 27 December 1995 in New York City.

    Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
    Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name. Picture: Frenesy Film Co/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

  18. Frank Turner

    The Radio X favourite will be celebrating his 38th birthday on 28 December.

    Frank Turner plays live in Germany, 2019
    Frank Turner plays live in Germany, 2019. Picture: Action Press/Shutterstock

  19. Denzel Washington

    The New York actor, who's famous for his roles in Cry Freedom, Malcolm X and The Equalizer, will be 65 on 28 December. Many happy returns, Denzel!

    Denzel Washington in 1987
    Denzel Washington in 1987. Picture: Parry/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock

