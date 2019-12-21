Stars who celebrate their birthdays at Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year - especially for those in music who have a birthday around the Christmas period.

Noel Edmonds The TV and radio presenter - and mastermind behind Mr Blobby - was born on 22 December 1948. Noel Edmonds and Mr Blobby. Picture: News Group/Shutterstock

Ralph Fiennes The actor and director celebrates his birthday on 22 December. Ralph Fiennes in Wuthering Heights, 1992. Picture: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam The Pearl Jam frontman celebrates his 55th birthday on 23 December and, as usual, it'll be a nightmare trying to find him a card, amongst all the Christmas tat. Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. Picture: Startraks/Shutterstock

Harry Shearer The man who WAS Derek Smalls in Spinal Tap, not to mention the voices behind both Smithers and Mr Burns in The Simpsons will turn 76 on 23 December. Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls in Spinal Tap. Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Lemmy, Motörhead The rock legend would have been celebrating his birthday on Christmas Eve. Lemmy (or Ian Kilmister to his accountant) was born in Stoke-on-Trent at the most wonderful time of the year. He died on 28 December 2015. Lemmy onstage with Motorhead. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Carol Vorderman The former Queen Of Countdown is another sleb that finds it difficult to book somewhere for a birthday party - she celebrates her 59th special day on 24 December. Carol Vorderman, December 2019. Picture: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Caroline Aherne The actress and comedienne - best known for Mrs Merton and The Fast Show, and later the narrator of Gogglebox - was born on 24 December 1963. She died on 2 July 2016 Caroline Aherne in The Royle Family. Picture: Granada/Shutterstock

Shane MacGowan, The Pogues It's only fair that the writer of maybe the best Chrimbo song was born on 25th December. This year, he's 62. Shane MacGowan in 1994. Picture: Danny Elwes/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

Bob Stanley, Saint Etienne Bob (on the right in the picture) was involved in seminal 1990s band Saint Etienne and actually WAS born on Christmas Day, in 1964. He's also written Yeah Yeah Yeah, maybe the best book about pop in decades. Saint Etienne in 1993: Bob Stanley, Sarah Cracknell and Pete Wiggs. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Dido Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong, aka That Woman From Eminem's Stan, will be 48 on Christmas Day 2019. Dido performing in 2000. Picture: Bei/Shutterstock

Annie Lennox The Eurythmics and solo star was born on Christmas Day 1954 in Aberdeen. Annie Lennox in 1984. Picture: L J Van Houten/Shutterstock

Chris Kamara The former footballer and TV sports pundit was born on Christmas Day 1957. Chris Kamara. Picture: Justin Downing/Shutterstock

Jared Leto, 30 Seconds To Mars On 26 December, Jared Leto will turn 48 - but he will still have his beautiful head of hair? How does he manage it? Perhaps some hair product would be a gift he appreciates on Boxing Day. Jared Leto in July 2019. Picture: Danilo D'Auria/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

Lars Ulrich, Metallica The Metallica drummer will turn 56 on Boxing Day, 26 December 2019. Lars Ulrich of Metallica in 1984. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Kit Harington The Game Of Thrones star was born on Boxing Day 1986 in London. Kit Harington in Game Of Thrones. Picture: Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hayley Williams, Paramore Hayley's been thrilling rock fans for ages now, and she's a whippersnapper no more - on 27 December she'll turn 31. Hayley Williams of Paramore, 2019. Picture: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet The American actor was born on 27 December 1995 in New York City. Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name. Picture: Frenesy Film Co/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Frank Turner The Radio X favourite will be celebrating his 38th birthday on 28 December. Frank Turner plays live in Germany, 2019. Picture: Action Press/Shutterstock