Watch The Lathums play a stunning acoustic version of new single Stellar Cast

The Wigan quartet gave us a preview of their forthcoming third album Matter Does Not Define in the Radio X studio.

The Lathums have performed an amazing acoustic version of their new single Stellar Cast, just for Radio X.

The Wigan four-piece - made up of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and Matty Murphy - have called their new tune a "Jamaican Ale-fuelled fever dream" and claim that the inspiration for the song after one of their early shows at the Brudenell in Leeds where they were joined by a stellar lineup.

You can watch the band play Stellar Cast live and acoustic in the Radio X studio as part of The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell above.

The band are set to release their third studio album, Matter Does Not Define, on 7th March 2025 and the main theme behind the title is unity.

The Lathums' new album Matter Does Not Define is released on 7th March 2025. Picture: Press

Frontman Alex Moore told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show last week: "It can mean a plethora of things. The big thing for me is, especially in this day and age that we live in.... it's hard to find a bit of solace in things. A bit of normality and comfort.

He nice for some kinda just thinking outside of your own headspace... I like thinking that there's more good than bad and people just need to come together a little bit more now."

He added: "The beauty about humans is we have these voices. We have these ways of communicating with people and it's the thing that separates us from being mere beats. And we don't use it enough I don't think, so I wanted to make a a bit of a point of that."

The Lathums - No Direction

Stellar Cast follows the bombastic, summer single and instant fan favourite No Direction, which saw the four-piece take on a ghoulish themes as the portray the undead.

The band are wrapping up a milestone year where they played a huge 11,500-capacity homecoming show at Wigan’s Robin Park and supported Keane on their UK Arena tour.

2025 looks just as promising, with a festival set already booked for next year's Isle of Wight and rumours of more news to come.

