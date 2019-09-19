WATCH: Former Maccabees' guitarist Felix White plays with Foals at Mercury Prize after Yannis cuts hand

19 September 2019, 20:44 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 20:45

The former Maccabees guitarist offered a helping hand to Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis who had a “run in with a knife” earlier this week.

Felix White performed on stage with Foals at the Hyundai Mercury Prize award show tonight (Thursday 19 September).

The former Maccabees guitarist gave a last minute hand to the band, after frontman Yannis Philippakis suffered a nasty knife-inflicted hand injury.

The Oxford outfit played a rendition of their On The Luna track at the star-studded ceremony, at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, which also featured performances from Anna Calvi, slowthai and IDLES.

Foals arrive at Hyundai Mercury Prize: Albums of the Year 2019
Foals arrive at Hyundai Mercury Prize: Albums of the Year 2019. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The First Love rocker first broke the news that he'd be giving Yannis a helping hand on Twitter, writing: "I’m jumping in on guitar for @foals tomorrow at the @MercuryPrize whilst @YnnsPhilippakis hand is on the mend".

Taking to his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Yannis shared photos of his stitched-up hand alongside the caption: "Really sorry not gonna be at Reeperbahn festival on Friday. Had a run in with a knife in Greece".

It's not clear exactly how The Runner singer sustained the injury, but the frontman has made it clear it wasn't self-inflicted, writing on Twitter: "Somebody else was holding the knife just to be clear...anyway am on the mend ".

See the full list of nominations for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year below:

Anna Calvi - Hunter

Black Midi - Schlagenheim

Cate Le Bon - Reward

Dave - Psychodrama

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1

Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel

IDLES - Joy as an Act of Resistance

Little Simz - Grey Area

NAO - Saturn

SEED Ensemble - Driftglass

slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

