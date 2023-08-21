The 25 best albums of 2009

21 August 2023, 13:44 | Updated: 21 August 2023, 13:57

Some of the best albums of 2009 from The xx, Florence + The Machine, Biffy Clyro, Calvin Harris and Arctic Monkeys.
Let's take a look back at the year of Lungs, xx, Humbug, Only Revolutions and Ready For The Weekend.

  1. Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion: release date 6th January 2009

    The eighth album by the US band featured My Girls, Summertime Clothes and Brother Sport.

    Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion cover art
    Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion cover art. Picture: Press

  2. White Lies - To Lose My Life: release date 19th January 2009

    The debut album from the London trio featured the title track, Farewell To The Fairground and Death.

    White Lies - To Lose My Life cover art
    White Lies - To Lose My Life cover art. Picture: Press

  3. Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand: release date 26th January 2009

    The third album from the Scottish band featured No You Girls, What She Came For and Ulysses.

    Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand cover art
    Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand cover art. Picture: Press

  4. The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die: release date 23rd February 2009

    The band's fifth album included the epic title track, plus the anthemic Warriors Dance, Take Me In The Hospital and Omen.

    The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die cover art
    The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die cover art. Picture: Press

  5. U2 - No Line On The Horizon: release date 27th February 2009

    The twelfth album from the Irish rockers included the singles Magnificent and Get On Your Boots.

    U2 - No Line On The Horizon cover art
    U2 - No Line On The Horizon cover art. Picture: Press

  6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz! release date 6th March 2009

    The band's third album featured Heads Will Roll, Skeletons and Zero, plus one of the best covers of the year.

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz! cover art
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz! cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Bat For Lashes - Two Suns: release date 3rd April 2009

    The second album from Natasha Khan featured the hits Daniel, Pearl's Dream and Sleep Alone.

    Bat For Lashes - Two Suns cover art
    Bat For Lashes - Two Suns cover art. Picture: Press

  8. Doves - Kingdom Of Rust: release date 6th April 2009

    The fourth album by Jimi Goodwin and co featured the title track, House Of Mirrors and Winter Hill.

    Doves - Kingdom Of Rust cover art
    Doves - Kingdom Of Rust cover art. Picture: Press

  9. The Maccabees - Wall Of Arms: release date 4th May 2009

    The second album by the band featured the hit Love You Better.

    The Maccabees - Wall Of Arms cover art
    The Maccabees - Wall Of Arms cover art. Picture: Press

  10. Manic Street Preachers - Journal For Plague Lovers: release date 18th May 2009

    The ninth album from the Manics saw them write songs using lyrics left by original member Richey Edwards and featured Jackie Collins Existential Question Time.

    Manic Street Preachers - Journal For Plague Lovers cover art
    Manic Street Preachers - Journal For Plague Lovers cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix: released 25th May 2009

    The French band's fourth album was a huge hit and featured Lisztomania, 1901 and Fences.

    Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix cover art
    Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix cover art. Picture: Press

  12. Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum: release date 5th June 2009

    The Leicester band released their third album, which included Fire, Underdog and Where Did All The Love Go?

    Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum cover art
    Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum cover art. Picture: Press

  13. La Roux - La Roux: release date 26th June 2009

    Elly Jackson released her debut album, which included the hit Bulletproof, In For The Kill and Quicksand.

    La Roux - La Roux cover art
    La Roux - La Roux cover art. Picture: Press

  14. Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose: release date 3rd July 2009

    The London indie band's debut included Always Like This and Evening/Morning.

    Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose cover art
    Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose cover art. Picture: Press

  15. Florence + The Machine - Lungs: release date 3rd July 2009

    The hugely-popular debut album by Ms Welch and her band included Dog Days Are Over, Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up), Kiss With A Fist and Drumming Song.

    Florence + The Machine - Lungs cover art
    Florence + The Machine - Lungs cover art. Picture: Press

  16. The xx - xx: released 14th August 2009

    The excellent debut from the South London trio featured Crystalised, Basic Space, VCR and Islands.

    The xx - xx cover art
    The xx - xx cover art. Picture: Press

  17. Calvin Harris - Ready For The Weekend: release date 14th August 2009

    The Scottish producer and DJ released his second album. which included the hits I'm Not Alone, Flashback and the title track.

    Calvin Harris - Ready For The Weekend cover art
    Calvin Harris - Ready For The Weekend cover art. Picture: Press

  18. Arctic Monkeys - Humbug: released 24th August 2009 (UK release)

    The band's third album, produced in part by Josh Homme, featured My Propeller, Crying Lightning and Cornerstone.

    Arctic Monkeys - Humbug cover art
    Arctic Monkeys - Humbug cover art. Picture: Press

  19. Jamie T - Kings And Queens: release date 7th September 2009

    Mr Treays released his second album in 2009, which featured Sticks And Stones, Chaka Demus and Emily's Heart.

    Jamie T - Kings And Queens cover art
    Jamie T - Kings And Queens cover art. Picture: Press

  20. The Cribs - Ignore The Ignorant: release date 7th September 2009

    The fourth album from the Jarmans featured Johnny Marr on guitar and the hits We Share The Same Skies and Cheat On Me.

    The Cribs - Ignore The Ignorant cover art
    The Cribs - Ignore The Ignorant cover art. Picture: Press

  21. The Big Pink - A Brief History Of Love: release date 14th September 2009

    The duo of Robbie Furze and Milo Cordell issued their debut album, which include the big tune of 2009, Dominos.

    The Big Pink - A Brief History Of Love cover art
    The Big Pink - A Brief History Of Love cover art. Picture: Press

  22. Mumford And Sons - Sigh No More: release date 2nd October 2009

    The debut album by Marcus Mumford and co arrived in 2009, featuring Little Lion Man, The Cave and Winter Winds.

    Mumford And Sons - Sigh No More cover art
    Mumford And Sons - Sigh No More cover art. Picture: Press

  23. Editors - In This Light And On This Evening: release date 12th October 2009

    The Birmingham indie rock band developed their sound for their third outing, adding synthesisers to tunes like Papillon, You Don't Know Love and Eat Raw Meat = Blood Drool.

    Editors - In This Light And On This Evening cover art
    Editors - In This Light And On This Evening cover art. Picture: Press

  24. Biffy Clyro - Only Revolutions: release date 9th November 2009

    The fifth album from Simon, James and Ben was their biggest yet and included That Golden Rule, The Captain, Bubbles and the huge hit Mountains.

    Biffy Clyro - Only Revolutions cover art
    Biffy Clyro - Only Revolutions cover art. Picture: Press

  25. Lady Gaga - The Fame Monster: release date 18th November 2009

    Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta issued her debut album The Fame in 2008; this edition included the first album which included the singles Poker Face, Paparazzi and Just Dance, plus 8 new songs, including Bad Romance and Monster.

    Lady Gaga - The Fame Monster cover art
    Lady Gaga - The Fame Monster cover art. Picture: Press

