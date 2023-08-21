The 25 best albums of 2009

Let's take a look back at the year of Lungs, xx, Humbug, Only Revolutions and Ready For The Weekend.

Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion: release date 6th January 2009 The eighth album by the US band featured My Girls, Summertime Clothes and Brother Sport. Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion cover art. Picture: Press

White Lies - To Lose My Life: release date 19th January 2009 The debut album from the London trio featured the title track, Farewell To The Fairground and Death. White Lies - To Lose My Life cover art. Picture: Press

Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand: release date 26th January 2009 The third album from the Scottish band featured No You Girls, What She Came For and Ulysses. Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand cover art. Picture: Press

The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die: release date 23rd February 2009 The band's fifth album included the epic title track, plus the anthemic Warriors Dance, Take Me In The Hospital and Omen. The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die cover art. Picture: Press

U2 - No Line On The Horizon: release date 27th February 2009 The twelfth album from the Irish rockers included the singles Magnificent and Get On Your Boots. U2 - No Line On The Horizon cover art. Picture: Press

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz! release date 6th March 2009 The band's third album featured Heads Will Roll, Skeletons and Zero, plus one of the best covers of the year. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz! cover art. Picture: Press

Bat For Lashes - Two Suns: release date 3rd April 2009 The second album from Natasha Khan featured the hits Daniel, Pearl's Dream and Sleep Alone. Bat For Lashes - Two Suns cover art. Picture: Press

Doves - Kingdom Of Rust: release date 6th April 2009 The fourth album by Jimi Goodwin and co featured the title track, House Of Mirrors and Winter Hill. Doves - Kingdom Of Rust cover art. Picture: Press

The Maccabees - Wall Of Arms: release date 4th May 2009 The second album by the band featured the hit Love You Better. The Maccabees - Wall Of Arms cover art. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - Journal For Plague Lovers: release date 18th May 2009 The ninth album from the Manics saw them write songs using lyrics left by original member Richey Edwards and featured Jackie Collins Existential Question Time. Manic Street Preachers - Journal For Plague Lovers cover art. Picture: Press

Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix: released 25th May 2009 The French band's fourth album was a huge hit and featured Lisztomania, 1901 and Fences. Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix cover art. Picture: Press

Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum: release date 5th June 2009 The Leicester band released their third album, which included Fire, Underdog and Where Did All The Love Go? Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum cover art. Picture: Press

La Roux - La Roux: release date 26th June 2009 Elly Jackson released her debut album, which included the hit Bulletproof, In For The Kill and Quicksand. La Roux - La Roux cover art. Picture: Press

Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose: release date 3rd July 2009 The London indie band's debut included Always Like This and Evening/Morning. Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose cover art. Picture: Press

Florence + The Machine - Lungs: release date 3rd July 2009 The hugely-popular debut album by Ms Welch and her band included Dog Days Are Over, Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up), Kiss With A Fist and Drumming Song. Florence + The Machine - Lungs cover art. Picture: Press

The xx - xx: released 14th August 2009 The excellent debut from the South London trio featured Crystalised, Basic Space, VCR and Islands. The xx - xx cover art. Picture: Press

Calvin Harris - Ready For The Weekend: release date 14th August 2009 The Scottish producer and DJ released his second album. which included the hits I'm Not Alone, Flashback and the title track. Calvin Harris - Ready For The Weekend cover art. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - Humbug: released 24th August 2009 (UK release) The band's third album, produced in part by Josh Homme, featured My Propeller, Crying Lightning and Cornerstone. Arctic Monkeys - Humbug cover art. Picture: Press

Jamie T - Kings And Queens: release date 7th September 2009 Mr Treays released his second album in 2009, which featured Sticks And Stones, Chaka Demus and Emily's Heart. Jamie T - Kings And Queens cover art. Picture: Press

The Cribs - Ignore The Ignorant: release date 7th September 2009 The fourth album from the Jarmans featured Johnny Marr on guitar and the hits We Share The Same Skies and Cheat On Me. The Cribs - Ignore The Ignorant cover art. Picture: Press

The Big Pink - A Brief History Of Love: release date 14th September 2009 The duo of Robbie Furze and Milo Cordell issued their debut album, which include the big tune of 2009, Dominos. The Big Pink - A Brief History Of Love cover art. Picture: Press

Mumford And Sons - Sigh No More: release date 2nd October 2009 The debut album by Marcus Mumford and co arrived in 2009, featuring Little Lion Man, The Cave and Winter Winds. Mumford And Sons - Sigh No More cover art. Picture: Press

Editors - In This Light And On This Evening: release date 12th October 2009 The Birmingham indie rock band developed their sound for their third outing, adding synthesisers to tunes like Papillon, You Don't Know Love and Eat Raw Meat = Blood Drool. Editors - In This Light And On This Evening cover art. Picture: Press

Biffy Clyro - Only Revolutions: release date 9th November 2009 The fifth album from Simon, James and Ben was their biggest yet and included That Golden Rule, The Captain, Bubbles and the huge hit Mountains. Biffy Clyro - Only Revolutions cover art. Picture: Press