The 25 best albums of 2009

21 August 2023, 13:44 | Updated: 21 August 2023, 13:57
Let's take a look back at the year of Lungs, xx, Humbug, Only Revolutions and Ready For The Weekend.
Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion: release date 6th January 2009
The eighth album by the US band featured My Girls, Summertime Clothes and Brother Sport.
White Lies - To Lose My Life: release date 19th January 2009
The debut album from the London trio featured the title track, Farewell To The Fairground and Death.
Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand: release date 26th January 2009
The third album from the Scottish band featured No You Girls, What She Came For and Ulysses.
The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die: release date 23rd February 2009
The band's fifth album included the epic title track, plus the anthemic Warriors Dance, Take Me In The Hospital and Omen.
U2 - No Line On The Horizon: release date 27th February 2009
The twelfth album from the Irish rockers included the singles Magnificent and Get On Your Boots.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz! release date 6th March 2009
The band's third album featured Heads Will Roll, Skeletons and Zero, plus one of the best covers of the year.
Bat For Lashes - Two Suns: release date 3rd April 2009
The second album from Natasha Khan featured the hits Daniel, Pearl's Dream and Sleep Alone.
Doves - Kingdom Of Rust: release date 6th April 2009
The fourth album by Jimi Goodwin and co featured the title track, House Of Mirrors and Winter Hill.
The Maccabees - Wall Of Arms: release date 4th May 2009
The second album by the band featured the hit Love You Better.
Manic Street Preachers - Journal For Plague Lovers: release date 18th May 2009
The ninth album from the Manics saw them write songs using lyrics left by original member Richey Edwards and featured Jackie Collins Existential Question Time.
Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix: released 25th May 2009
The French band's fourth album was a huge hit and featured Lisztomania, 1901 and Fences.
Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum: release date 5th June 2009
The Leicester band released their third album, which included Fire, Underdog and Where Did All The Love Go?
La Roux - La Roux: release date 26th June 2009
Elly Jackson released her debut album, which included the hit Bulletproof, In For The Kill and Quicksand.
Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose: release date 3rd July 2009
The London indie band's debut included Always Like This and Evening/Morning.
Florence + The Machine - Lungs: release date 3rd July 2009
The hugely-popular debut album by Ms Welch and her band included Dog Days Are Over, Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up), Kiss With A Fist and Drumming Song.
The xx - xx: released 14th August 2009
The excellent debut from the South London trio featured Crystalised, Basic Space, VCR and Islands.
Calvin Harris - Ready For The Weekend: release date 14th August 2009
The Scottish producer and DJ released his second album. which included the hits I'm Not Alone, Flashback and the title track.
Arctic Monkeys - Humbug: released 24th August 2009 (UK release)
The band's third album, produced in part by Josh Homme, featured My Propeller, Crying Lightning and Cornerstone.
Jamie T - Kings And Queens: release date 7th September 2009
Mr Treays released his second album in 2009, which featured Sticks And Stones, Chaka Demus and Emily's Heart.
The Cribs - Ignore The Ignorant: release date 7th September 2009
The fourth album from the Jarmans featured Johnny Marr on guitar and the hits We Share The Same Skies and Cheat On Me.
The Big Pink - A Brief History Of Love: release date 14th September 2009
The duo of Robbie Furze and Milo Cordell issued their debut album, which include the big tune of 2009, Dominos.
Mumford And Sons - Sigh No More: release date 2nd October 2009
The debut album by Marcus Mumford and co arrived in 2009, featuring Little Lion Man, The Cave and Winter Winds.
Editors - In This Light And On This Evening: release date 12th October 2009
The Birmingham indie rock band developed their sound for their third outing, adding synthesisers to tunes like Papillon, You Don't Know Love and Eat Raw Meat = Blood Drool.
Biffy Clyro - Only Revolutions: release date 9th November 2009
The fifth album from Simon, James and Ben was their biggest yet and included That Golden Rule, The Captain, Bubbles and the huge hit Mountains.
Lady Gaga - The Fame Monster: release date 18th November 2009
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta issued her debut album The Fame in 2008; this edition included the first album which included the singles Poker Face, Paparazzi and Just Dance, plus 8 new songs, including Bad Romance and Monster.