Is this the cover star from Stereophonics' Performance and Cocktails album?

Stereophonics album artwork for Performance and Cocktails. Picture: Press/ Artwork

As this week marks 20 years since Stereophonics' seminal debut album, we look into who was the face on the front of their iconic artwork.

This week marks 20 years since Stereophonics released their Performance And Cocktails album.

The Welsh band's second studio release, which included famous hits in The Bartender and the Thief, Just Looking and Pick A Part That's New is just as famous for its memorable artwork.

The black and white cover, which was shot by Scarlet Page, sees a couple kissing at a football pitch under the Westway in London... but it's fair to say the woman is decidedly unenthused about it.

But who was the un-named brunette and how did she come to star on the famous artwork?

According to Tony Barrell who uncovers music mysteries and the stars of album artworks on his website, Lucy Joplin was tracked down in North London and revealed her far-away star was achieved by a heavy night of excess.

Barrell claims that she was also paid £75 cash in hand for the trouble, which she "blew on underwear".

Watch the official video for The Bartender and The Thief below:

If that wasn't enough of a revelation, this week Stereophonics told Radio X how the late Keith Flint inspired the opening track of the album, Roll Up and Shine.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell on the Global Awards blue carpet, frontman Kelly Jones revealed: "Roll Up And Shine, the first track on Performance And Cocktails was very much inspired by The Prodigy, 'Cause The Fat Of The Land was in the charts the same week as Word Gets Around. "

He added that The Prodigy frontman, who tragically lost his life this Monday (4 March) was a "lovely man".

The Welsh frontman will be joining Gordon Smart LIVE in the studio on Tuesday 12 March to talk through the their career-defining album track by track.

Listen to Gordon Smart on Tuesday 12 March from 7pm to hear Kelly Jones in our Performance and Cocktails album playback special.