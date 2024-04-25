What are Bon Jovi's biggest songs?

With the release of a new docu-series, Thank You Goodnight: The Story Of Bon Jovi, Radio X Classic Rock looks at which of the New Jersey band's songs have been the most successful.

Bon Jovi - Bad Medicine: release date 12th September 1988 A chart-topper in the US and a Top 20 hit in the UK, this was the first single to be taken from Bon Jovi's fourth album New Jersey. The track has gone Silver in the UK and Platinum in Australia, while racking up over 186 million streams on Spotify, and over 52 million views of the video on YouTube (which stars stand-up comedian Sam Kinison). Bon Jovi - Bad Medicine (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - Never Say Goodbye: release date 15th June 1987 The final single to be taken from the hugely-popular Slippery When Wet album in the UK, it made Number 21 on the British chart. The power ballad has enjoyed over 101 million streams on Spotify and over 158 million views on YouTube. Bon Jovi - Never Say Goodbye (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - Runaway: released February 1984 Bon Jovi's debut single, released in February 1984 and included on the band's self-titled debut album. While the song didn't make the UK charts, it's sold enough copies to be given Silver status by the BPI and in 2024 has had over 272 million streams on Spotify and 154 million views on YouTube. Bon Jovi - Runaway (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - I'll Be There For You: release date 4th April 1989 A prom-ready soft rock ballad from the album New Jersey made Bon Jovi's fourth US number one. The track has had over 205 million stream son Spotify and over 294 million views on YouTube. Bon Jovi - I'll Be There For You

Bon Jovi - Wanted Dead Or Alive: released March 1987 The band's swaggering cowboy rockstar anthem peaked at Number 13 in April 198 and has had over 430 million streams on Spotify, and over 205 million views on YouTube. Bon Jovi - Wanted Dead Or Alive (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses: release date 11th January 1993 Taken from the Keep The Faith album, this mega ballad made Number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and Number 13 in the UK Top 40. It's had over 356 million listens on Spotify and over 361 million views on YouTube. Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name: release date 23rd July 1986 The band's first US number 1, this signature track only made number 14 over here, but was their first appearance in the UK. Since then, the track has been certified double Platinum and has amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and had 383 million views on YouTube Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - Always: release date 12th September 1994 Taken from the band's first official greatest hits album, Cross Road, this power ballad is Bon Jovi's biggest hit in the UK, peaking at Number 2. In the digital age, it's had over 511 million streams on Spotify and over 1 billion views on YouTube. Bon Jovi - Always (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - It's My Life: release date 8th May 2000 This year 2000 stadium rock anthem sees the band revisit their New Jersey roots peaked at Number 3 in the UK and has since enjoyed over 845 million streams on Spotify and 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Bon Jovi - It's My Life (Official Music Video)